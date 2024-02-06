Dairy good treats to try this week

Donna and John Telle are dairy farmers in Uniontown, Missouri, and I've known them for more than 25 years. They have raised their two sons, along with hogs and dairy cattle, on their beautiful farm. They are hard-working, all-around great people. Donna has been involved with FFA, Missouri Dairy Council and many, many other organizations and has held state offices all while helping to keep the farm functioning as smooth as possible. They have even had the St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fred Bird visit their farm.
Donna is also a great cook, and I've tried for years to get her to send me several recipes to share with you, but she is too busy. Recently, in the middle of the cows in the pasture, Donna read a storybook about Gertrude the flying cow and posted it on Facebook and it is wonderful. The cows nudged in to see what she was doing, and she pushed them away, and it is such a great scene. At the end of the story, she invited viewers to MidwestDairy.com to read more and try some of the many recipes on the site.
Today, all of the recipes are in honor of John and Donna's hard work to help keep us all in the dairy products we all enjoy and love so much, and from the midwestdairy.com site.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
Spread out the two sheets of puff pastry and smear both of them with the mustard. Across each sheet, layer the chicken breast, ham, and Swiss cheese. Now place one of the layered squares of puff pastry onto the other. Fold the stack in half, on top of itself. Using a sharp knife, cut into 24 equal squares.
Nestle each square into a cupcake tin with liners. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until brown and bubbly. Serve warm.
Note: Assemble up to 6 hours in advance and keep in the fridge; bake just before serving. For a lighter option you can substitute phyllo dough for puff pastry. Brush the dough with melted butter and layer three sheets together. Assemble exactly the same way this recipe has directed and bake according to package directions.
For a vegetarian option, omit the deli meat and substitute with thinly sliced asparagus, fresh spinach, roasted peppers, or any other vegetables.
Milk and yogurt make this smoothie a simple way to get protein, calcium, and vitamins A and D.
Garnish: Fresh strawberries around the rim and a sprinkle of bee pollen as garnish
Place all of the ingredients into a blender, except garnish items, and puree until smooth.
Pour smoothie into a glass and garnish with fresh strawberries and a dusting of bee pollen.
Optional garnish: whipped cream, mini marshmallows, chocolate chips, shaved chocolate
Combine sugar and cocoa powder in a medium, heavy-bottom pot and whisk until evenly combined. Whisk in milk and bring to a simmer on stovetop over low heat.
Stir in chocolate chips, vanilla extract and salt and stir constantly until chocolate is completed melted and mixture is smooth.
Pour hot chocolate into mugs and garnish with whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate chips or chocolate shavings as desired.
Note: If a sweeter, creamier hot chocolate is desired, swap in milk chocolate chips for semi-sweet. For peppermint hot chocolate, reduce vanilla extract to 1 teaspoon and add an additional 1 teaspoon peppermint extract.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Halve and seed the squash and cut into large chunks. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and nutmeg, and roast on a cookie sheet for 30 minutes, or until a fork comes clean out of the squash.
In a mixing bowl combine the pork, apple butter, sage and 1/2 tablespoon of thyme, and season to taste. Mix together and form into 6 equal patties.
Once the squash has cooled enough to touch, spoon the meat from the skin and into a food processor.
Blend together the squash, milk, and 1 teaspoon of thyme until smooth.
Cook the burgers over a hot grill to desired doneness, flipping only once.
Assemble the burgers: layer the arugula onto the bottom of the English muffins, place the burger on top, and, add the cheese slices, and finish with a generous spread of the squash puree. Serve right away and enjoy.
Note: Double the batch of puree and offer it as a creamy lactose-friendly side to dinners throughout the week. Or, stir extra puree into a pot of hot pasta as a simple sauce.
To make the puree more savory than sweet, add a couple teaspoons of ancho chili powder or 1 smoked chipotle pepper before you puree the acorn squash.
Applesauce would also work with the burger, in place of the apple butter.
Place yogurt in bowl and mix with Sriracha hot sauce, garlic, onion, and oil. Mix thoroughly.
Portion 1/2 cup slaw on to center of each tortilla. Then portion 2 ounce chicken on top of slaw.
Place 1 tablespoon of yogurt mixture down center of chicken. Roll in the form of a burrito and seal.
Place Cole Slaw mix in large bowl. Combine remaining ingredients. Pour dressing over Cole Slaw mix and mix thoroughly. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Mix lightly before serving.
Spread 1 tablespoon of pesto sauce on one side of each slice of bread.
Top 1 slice of bread with 1 slice each of cheese and prosciutto, and 1 tablespoon roasted pepper; top with 1 slice bread, pesto side down.
Grill sandwiches on a panini press over medium-high heat for 3 to 5 minutes per side or until bread is golden brown and cheese is melted.
Cut each panini into 6 pieces.
Note: Paninis can also be cooked in a skillet.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Place flatbread on a baking sheet. Spread with 1/4 cup of pizza sauce; layer with 1/4 cup each of the pineapple, red onion, red pepper, and cheese.
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Note: Sprinkle with red chili flakes to add a hint of spice.
Stir chili powder into beans and spread evenly onto a clear pie dish. Spread yogurt over the bean dip, then spread the salsa over the yogurt, leaving a narrow border around each layer's edge. Scatter lettuce over yogurt mixture. Sprinkle Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese over lettuce and top with tomato, green onion and olives.
Suggested servings: Serve with baked tortilla chips or an assortment of sliced vegetables such as carrots, celery and cucumber.
Note: May substitute Mexican-blend cheese for the Mozzarella and Cheddar, if desired.
Mix seasoning and panko or bread crumbs in a bowl. Place yogurt in a separate bowl. Set up breading station with both bowls and a parchment lined sheet pan. Spray parchment with pan spray to keep fish from sticking. Dredge fish in yogurt and then roll in breadcrumbs. Place on sheet pan. Bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Serve immediately as product will become soggy if held too long.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Season pork shoulder with salt, black pepper, paprika and cayenne.
Pour olive oil in large pot over medium-high heat and brown pork loin on all sides; add onions and garlic.
Slowly pour broth and low-fat, lactose free milk in with pork; add thyme bundle to pot.
Allow the milk to come to a simmer, then lower heat to medium-low or place in 225 degree oven.
Cover with tight-sealing lid; cook until pork is no longer pink in center, about 2 hours or more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees.
Remove lid; continue to cook until liquid has reduced by half. Let cool in oven or on stove until pot has cooled to a manageable temperature.
Remove thyme bundle; discard fat and/or bones.
Use two large forks to pull pork apart; hold shredded pork in milk broth before serving.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Set up three bowls with the following:
1) flour mixed with a pinch of salt and pepper; 2) an egg-wash; made by beating the eggs and milk together; 3) cornflakes mixed with cheese.
Coat a 13x9-inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray.
Dip chicken pieces in flour, then into the egg-wash, then roll in the cheesy-flakes mixture, coating the entire piece of chicken and place on the baking pan. Discard any unused corn flake mixture after coating chicken.
Bake for 25 minutes, turning halfway through to ensure even browning. Serve with ketchup, BBQ sauce, or your preferred sauce, if desired
To make the salsa: mix yogurt and coconut milk in a medium bowl until smooth. Reserve 1 tablespoon each of the cilantro and diced peppers for garnish at serving time. Stir the remaining cilantro and peppers into the yogurt mixture along with the mint, cucumber, jalapeÃ±o, ginger, garlic, hot sauce and salt. Mix in 1 tablespoon of the canned pineapple juice; refrigerate salsa until serving time. Yield: about 2 1/2 cups salsa.
Thread 4 shrimp and 4 pineapple chunks on each skewer. Spray with non-stick cooking spray and sprinkle with Cajun seasoning on each side. Place on heated grill and cook about 2 minutes each side or until nicely browned and shrimp is cooked.
To serve, divide spinach among serving plates and spoon about 1/2 cup salsa onto each plate. Sprinkle reserved cilantro leaves and diced peppers over salsa. Place shrimp skewer alongside salsa.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In medium saucepan, slowly add 1 cup of milk to flour, stirring constantly until all lumps have dissolved. Add the remaining milk, stirring thoroughly. Place on stove and simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens. Add 1 cup of the Cheddar, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese; stir until blended. Add macaroni, stirring gently to coat well. Line muffin tin with paper muffin cups and place one scoop of mac and cheese mixture into each muffin cup. Top with reserved 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar. Bake 15 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.
Drizzle oil in nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; saute for 5 minutes, or until translucent. Add spinach and stir for 3 additional minutes, or until spinach is dry. Set aside. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly coat 9-inch nonstick pie pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle cheese in pan. Top with spinach mixture. In a medium bowl, whisk egg whites, egg, cottage cheese, red pepper, salt and nutmeg. Pour egg mixture over spinach. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until set. Let sit 5 minutes. Cut into wedges. Serve warm.
Some desserts just aren't complete without a dollop of whipped cream on top -- whether it's a slice of pie or a bowl of fresh berries.
While many of us turn to cans and tubs for a whipped topping, there's nothing quite like making it from scratch. If it sounds a little intimidating, think again. Here's how you can make whipped cream at home:
The key to making whipped cream at home is to make everything -- your cream, bowl and whisk -- as cold as possible. At least 20 minutes before you plan to start making the whipped cream, place your bowl and whisk (which can come from your stand or hand mixer) into the freezer.
Once everything's sufficiently chilled, pour all of the ingredients into the bowl and whisk on high for about a minute until stiff peaks form.
Tips: Take care to not over-whip your cream, as it can start turning into butter.
One cup of cold heavy whipping cream will yield about two cups of whipped cream.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
