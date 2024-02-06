Dairy good treats to try this week

Donna and John Telle are dairy farmers in Uniontown, Missouri, and I've known them for more than 25 years. They have raised their two sons, along with hogs and dairy cattle, on their beautiful farm. They are hard-working, all-around great people. Donna has been involved with FFA, Missouri Dairy Council and many, many other organizations and has held state offices all while helping to keep the farm functioning as smooth as possible. They have even had the St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fred Bird visit their farm.

Donna is also a great cook, and I've tried for years to get her to send me several recipes to share with you, but she is too busy. Recently, in the middle of the cows in the pasture, Donna read a storybook about Gertrude the flying cow and posted it on Facebook and it is wonderful. The cows nudged in to see what she was doing, and she pushed them away, and it is such a great scene. At the end of the story, she invited viewers to MidwestDairy.com to read more and try some of the many recipes on the site.

Today, all of the recipes are in honor of John and Donna's hard work to help keep us all in the dairy products we all enjoy and love so much, and from the midwestdairy.com site.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Appetizer Bites

1 box frozen puff pastry, thawed

1/4 pound reduced-sodium sliced deli chicken breast

1/4 pound reduced-sodium sliced deli black forest ham

10 slices reduced-fat natural Swiss cheese

2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Spread out the two sheets of puff pastry and smear both of them with the mustard. Across each sheet, layer the chicken breast, ham, and Swiss cheese. Now place one of the layered squares of puff pastry onto the other. Fold the stack in half, on top of itself. Using a sharp knife, cut into 24 equal squares.

Nestle each square into a cupcake tin with liners. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until brown and bubbly. Serve warm.

Note: Assemble up to 6 hours in advance and keep in the fridge; bake just before serving. For a lighter option you can substitute phyllo dough for puff pastry. Brush the dough with melted butter and layer three sheets together. Assemble exactly the same way this recipe has directed and bake according to package directions.

For a vegetarian option, omit the deli meat and substitute with thinly sliced asparagus, fresh spinach, roasted peppers, or any other vegetables.

Berry Dairy Delicious Smoothie

Milk and yogurt make this smoothie a simple way to get protein, calcium, and vitamins A and D.

2 cups frozen strawberries

1/2 cup frozen cauliflower

1 1/3 cup low fat or 2% milk

1/2 cup low fat vanilla yogurt

2 tablespoons honey

Garnish: Fresh strawberries around the rim and a sprinkle of bee pollen as garnish

Place all of the ingredients into a blender, except garnish items, and puree until smooth.

Pour smoothie into a glass and garnish with fresh strawberries and a dusting of bee pollen.

The Best Hot Chocolate

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

4 cups whole milk or fat level of choice

2 cups (12 oz.) semi-sweet chocolate chips

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Optional garnish: whipped cream, mini marshmallows, chocolate chips, shaved chocolate

Combine sugar and cocoa powder in a medium, heavy-bottom pot and whisk until evenly combined. Whisk in milk and bring to a simmer on stovetop over low heat.

Stir in chocolate chips, vanilla extract and salt and stir constantly until chocolate is completed melted and mixture is smooth.

Pour hot chocolate into mugs and garnish with whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate chips or chocolate shavings as desired.

Note: If a sweeter, creamier hot chocolate is desired, swap in milk chocolate chips for semi-sweet. For peppermint hot chocolate, reduce vanilla extract to 1 teaspoon and add an additional 1 teaspoon peppermint extract.

Apple Butter-Pork Burger with Acorn Squash Puree

2 pounds reduced-fat ground pork (4% fat)

6 whole grain English muffins, toasted

2 tablespoons apple butter

1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

1/2 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

2 cups fresh arugula

6 slices smoked gouda

1 acorn squash

1/2 cup low-fat or fat-free lactose-free dairy milk

1 teaspoon nutmeg

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Halve and seed the squash and cut into large chunks. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and nutmeg, and roast on a cookie sheet for 30 minutes, or until a fork comes clean out of the squash.

In a mixing bowl combine the pork, apple butter, sage and 1/2 tablespoon of thyme, and season to taste. Mix together and form into 6 equal patties.

Once the squash has cooled enough to touch, spoon the meat from the skin and into a food processor.

Blend together the squash, milk, and 1 teaspoon of thyme until smooth.

Cook the burgers over a hot grill to desired doneness, flipping only once.

Assemble the burgers: layer the arugula onto the bottom of the English muffins, place the burger on top, and, add the cheese slices, and finish with a generous spread of the squash puree. Serve right away and enjoy.

Note: Double the batch of puree and offer it as a creamy lactose-friendly side to dinners throughout the week. Or, stir extra puree into a pot of hot pasta as a simple sauce.

To make the puree more savory than sweet, add a couple teaspoons of ancho chili powder or 1 smoked chipotle pepper before you puree the acorn squash.

Applesauce would also work with the burger, in place of the apple butter.

Sriracha Chicken Salad Wrap

1/3 cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt

1-1/2 teaspoons Sriracha hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon dry minced onion

1/2 teaspoon canola oil

1-1/4 cup Asian Slaw (separate recipe)

10 ounce frozen, cooked diced chicken, thawed, 1/2-inch pieces

5 whole wheat tortillas

Place yogurt in bowl and mix with Sriracha hot sauce, garlic, onion, and oil. Mix thoroughly.

Portion 1/2 cup slaw on to center of each tortilla. Then portion 2 ounce chicken on top of slaw.

Place 1 tablespoon of yogurt mixture down center of chicken. Roll in the form of a burrito and seal.

Asian Slaw

3-1/4 cup packaged coleslaw mix

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons plain fat-free Greek yogurt

1-1/2 teaspoons sugar

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon soy sauce

2-1/2 teaspoons rice vinegar

1-1/4 teaspoons mayonnaise, reduced fat/light

1/8 teaspoon dry ginger

1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

Pinch salt

Place Cole Slaw mix in large bowl. Combine remaining ingredients. Pour dressing over Cole Slaw mix and mix thoroughly. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Mix lightly before serving.

Italian Panini Bites

10 tablespoons pesto sauce

10 pieces sliced Italian bread

5 slices Monterrey Jack cheese

5 slices prosciutto

1/3 cup roasted red bell pepper strips, drained

Spread 1 tablespoon of pesto sauce on one side of each slice of bread.

Top 1 slice of bread with 1 slice each of cheese and prosciutto, and 1 tablespoon roasted pepper; top with 1 slice bread, pesto side down.

Grill sandwiches on a panini press over medium-high heat for 3 to 5 minutes per side or until bread is golden brown and cheese is melted.

Cut each panini into 6 pieces.

Note: Paninis can also be cooked in a skillet.