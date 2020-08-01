Dainty but not helpless

There are hundreds of different kinds and colors of damselflies all across the world. This is one that exists in Southeast Missouri.

Damselflies are often thought to be young dragonflies, but there are a few easy to recognize differences. A damselfly stands at rest with its wings folded together above its body. A dragonfly rests with its wings extending outward on either side of its body. Dragonflies are considerably larger than damselflies. And dragonflies have eyes that touch, whereas the eyes of a damselfly stick out on the sides of its head.