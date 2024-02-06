In case you haven't noticed, baby, it's cold outside. Winter is a great excuse to stay cozy indoors. Being averse to temperatures below 60 degrees, I don't need to be told twice. Unfortunately, a book at Barnes & Noble was calling my name, and I figured if I was going outside, I would make the trip worth my while.

Blame it on my new satin bedding, cozy flannel pajamas or the sought-after piece of art I received as a surprise from "Santa," but Saturday's snowy streets had me feeling like indulging a-la Carrie Bradshaw, the affluent New York City columnist played by Sarah Jessica Parker in HBO's "Sex and the City" series.

I mean, sure Carrie Bradshaw is a thin, blonde, wealthy New Yorker with luxurious taste while I am a not-tall, small town, brunette with some extra "curves" and the budget of your average "save the world" minded public servant ... but we have writing in common, right?

I was craving my very own Carrie Bradshaw moment and had the perfect place in mind for indulgent snacks: D Duncan Floristry & Boutique located at 818 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

D Duncan is not your average flower shop. D Duncan is a floral bar owned by Dustin Duncan and his husband, Justin Scheper. Their business is a hybrid between a boutique filled with carefully selected items (home decor, custom gifts, apparel, gourmet food, their own signature line of soy candles) and an extraordinary floral design studio.

My D Duncan snack haul was the perfect accoutrement to a murder mystery reading weekend. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

The first time I stopped by their shop, I was in search of a specific flower. I happened to be driving by when their lush, elegant window display beckoned me in. Apparently, I misread the cues because D Duncan was closed. Talk about a siren song. This was my first time entering the business, and I was completely blown away by their transformation of the space formerly known as the Broadway Biergarten, where I previously enjoyed beer, wings and sweet potato fries.

Whether you are a connoisseur of the finer things in life or simply trying to live your best boujee moment (like me), you will certainly appreciate the intentionally lavish elegance of the space. I could gush on and on, but this is not that kind of column. On to the snacks.