All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FoodDecember 29, 2022

D Duncan Floristry & Boutique — a great stop for your gourmet snacking needs

D Duncan Floristry & Boutique in Cape Girardeau offers a unique blend of floral design and gourmet snacks. Indulge in curated treats like peppermint crunch and rum chocolate bombs in a lavish setting.

Mary Ann Castillo avatar
Mary Ann Castillo
The Christmas-themed chocolate covered oreo-style cookies were a no brainer.
The Christmas-themed chocolate covered oreo-style cookies were a no brainer.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

In case you haven't noticed, baby, it's cold outside. Winter is a great excuse to stay cozy indoors. Being averse to temperatures below 60 degrees, I don't need to be told twice. Unfortunately, a book at Barnes & Noble was calling my name, and I figured if I was going outside, I would make the trip worth my while.

Blame it on my new satin bedding, cozy flannel pajamas or the sought-after piece of art I received as a surprise from "Santa," but Saturday's snowy streets had me feeling like indulging a-la Carrie Bradshaw, the affluent New York City columnist played by Sarah Jessica Parker in HBO's "Sex and the City" series.

I mean, sure Carrie Bradshaw is a thin, blonde, wealthy New Yorker with luxurious taste while I am a not-tall, small town, brunette with some extra "curves" and the budget of your average "save the world" minded public servant ... but we have writing in common, right?

I was craving my very own Carrie Bradshaw moment and had the perfect place in mind for indulgent snacks: D Duncan Floristry & Boutique located at 818 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

D Duncan is not your average flower shop. D Duncan is a floral bar owned by Dustin Duncan and his husband, Justin Scheper. Their business is a hybrid between a boutique filled with carefully selected items (home decor, custom gifts, apparel, gourmet food, their own signature line of soy candles) and an extraordinary floral design studio.

My D Duncan snack haul was the perfect accoutrement to a murder mystery reading weekend.
My D Duncan snack haul was the perfect accoutrement to a murder mystery reading weekend.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

The first time I stopped by their shop, I was in search of a specific flower. I happened to be driving by when their lush, elegant window display beckoned me in. Apparently, I misread the cues because D Duncan was closed. Talk about a siren song. This was my first time entering the business, and I was completely blown away by their transformation of the space formerly known as the Broadway Biergarten, where I previously enjoyed beer, wings and sweet potato fries.

Whether you are a connoisseur of the finer things in life or simply trying to live your best boujee moment (like me), you will certainly appreciate the intentionally lavish elegance of the space. I could gush on and on, but this is not that kind of column. On to the snacks.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

I asked for recommendations, and Dustin assured me that each item they sell is carefully curated and something they personally enjoy. I spotted a variety of the classic Hammond's brand of chocolate bars on the shelf, which further clarified D Duncan's commitment to quality at a variety of price points.

Ultimately, I selected a bag of Legally Addictive brand Peppermint Crunch, Christmas-themed chocolate covered oreo-style cookies, a rum chocolate bomb from England, and a Dreams Aren't This Good brand bag of chips and jar of salsa.

First, the Legally Addictive Peppermint Crunch is a great option for that special someone who loves peppermint treats this time of year. It is a saltine cracker covered in toffee, chocolate, and sprinkled with flecks of peppermint candy. I am a big fan of salty sweet combinations, so I enjoyed this treat.

This rum flavored chocolate bomb is a fun way to enjoy a snow day.
This rum flavored chocolate bomb is a fun way to enjoy a snow day.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Next, the Christmas-themed chocolate covered Oreo-style cookies are a no brainer. What is not to love? My only regret is not dunking them in milk after the first bite, of course, the idea only came to me as I was typing this column so I will put that on my "to do" list for next time.

Third, the Dreams Aren't This Good brand of chips and salsa. The unique thing about the chips is you place the entire bag on a baking sheet in your oven to heat them up before serving. Restaurant style chips with no effort. The flavor was excellent, and this seemed like it could also be the perfect casual hostess gift.

Last but not least, the rum chocolate bomb. We all know the drill: place the "bomb" in a mug, cover it with hot water, watch it melt and release the flavors, mix, cool and drink. Cocoa bombs are usually enjoyed by children, but why should they have all the fun? This is an elevated cocoa bomb experience, perfect to share with that "just returned home from college" but "you're still my baby" young adult in your household.

There you have it, whether you are looking for gorgeous flowers, snacks, shopping, or simply want to enjoy an expertly crafted cocktail in a gorgeous setting with wonderful people, D Duncan is worth a visit ... or two.

Story Tags
Mary Ann Castillo
foodie
restaurant review
Advertisement
Related
FoodNov. 6
Castillo: Hubble Creek Brewing Company: Let’s go creeking!
FoodOct. 31
How to achieve the perfect gooey grilled cheese every time
FoodOct. 30
McClanahan: Embrace autumn with these delightful pumpkin-inf...
FoodOct. 30
LaClair: 'The Bear' approaches food and family with reverenc...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Care for a sweet treat during Mexico's Day of the Dead? Have a bite of 'pan de muerto'
FoodOct. 29
Care for a sweet treat during Mexico's Day of the Dead? Have a bite of 'pan de muerto'
Layla’s Cheesesteaks brings taste of Philadelphia to Marble Hill
FoodOct. 28
Layla’s Cheesesteaks brings taste of Philadelphia to Marble Hill
Marble Hill Cakes: A hidden gem in Jackson
FoodOct. 24
Marble Hill Cakes: A hidden gem in Jackson
Quick and easy desserts: Transform cake mix into delicious treats
FoodOct. 24
Quick and easy desserts: Transform cake mix into delicious treats
Will US convenience stores find the secret to selling better food?
FoodOct. 20
Will US convenience stores find the secret to selling better food?
Delight your taste buds with a medley of flavorful recipes
FoodOct. 17
Delight your taste buds with a medley of flavorful recipes
Throwing a dinner party is a way to connect. Rookies, don't be intimidated
FoodOct. 16
Throwing a dinner party is a way to connect. Rookies, don't be intimidated
Ask a foodie: Burgers, dogs, schnitzels, and free Thanksgiving dinner for first responders, oh my!
FoodOct. 16
Ask a foodie: Burgers, dogs, schnitzels, and free Thanksgiving dinner for first responders, oh my!
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy