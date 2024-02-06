In case you haven't noticed, baby, it's cold outside. Winter is a great excuse to stay cozy indoors. Being averse to temperatures below 60 degrees, I don't need to be told twice. Unfortunately, a book at Barnes & Noble was calling my name, and I figured if I was going outside, I would make the trip worth my while.
Blame it on my new satin bedding, cozy flannel pajamas or the sought-after piece of art I received as a surprise from "Santa," but Saturday's snowy streets had me feeling like indulging a-la Carrie Bradshaw, the affluent New York City columnist played by Sarah Jessica Parker in HBO's "Sex and the City" series.
I mean, sure Carrie Bradshaw is a thin, blonde, wealthy New Yorker with luxurious taste while I am a not-tall, small town, brunette with some extra "curves" and the budget of your average "save the world" minded public servant ... but we have writing in common, right?
I was craving my very own Carrie Bradshaw moment and had the perfect place in mind for indulgent snacks: D Duncan Floristry & Boutique located at 818 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
D Duncan is not your average flower shop. D Duncan is a floral bar owned by Dustin Duncan and his husband, Justin Scheper. Their business is a hybrid between a boutique filled with carefully selected items (home decor, custom gifts, apparel, gourmet food, their own signature line of soy candles) and an extraordinary floral design studio.
The first time I stopped by their shop, I was in search of a specific flower. I happened to be driving by when their lush, elegant window display beckoned me in. Apparently, I misread the cues because D Duncan was closed. Talk about a siren song. This was my first time entering the business, and I was completely blown away by their transformation of the space formerly known as the Broadway Biergarten, where I previously enjoyed beer, wings and sweet potato fries.
Whether you are a connoisseur of the finer things in life or simply trying to live your best boujee moment (like me), you will certainly appreciate the intentionally lavish elegance of the space. I could gush on and on, but this is not that kind of column. On to the snacks.
I asked for recommendations, and Dustin assured me that each item they sell is carefully curated and something they personally enjoy. I spotted a variety of the classic Hammond's brand of chocolate bars on the shelf, which further clarified D Duncan's commitment to quality at a variety of price points.
Ultimately, I selected a bag of Legally Addictive brand Peppermint Crunch, Christmas-themed chocolate covered oreo-style cookies, a rum chocolate bomb from England, and a Dreams Aren't This Good brand bag of chips and jar of salsa.
First, the Legally Addictive Peppermint Crunch is a great option for that special someone who loves peppermint treats this time of year. It is a saltine cracker covered in toffee, chocolate, and sprinkled with flecks of peppermint candy. I am a big fan of salty sweet combinations, so I enjoyed this treat.
Next, the Christmas-themed chocolate covered Oreo-style cookies are a no brainer. What is not to love? My only regret is not dunking them in milk after the first bite, of course, the idea only came to me as I was typing this column so I will put that on my "to do" list for next time.
Third, the Dreams Aren't This Good brand of chips and salsa. The unique thing about the chips is you place the entire bag on a baking sheet in your oven to heat them up before serving. Restaurant style chips with no effort. The flavor was excellent, and this seemed like it could also be the perfect casual hostess gift.
Last but not least, the rum chocolate bomb. We all know the drill: place the "bomb" in a mug, cover it with hot water, watch it melt and release the flavors, mix, cool and drink. Cocoa bombs are usually enjoyed by children, but why should they have all the fun? This is an elevated cocoa bomb experience, perfect to share with that "just returned home from college" but "you're still my baby" young adult in your household.
There you have it, whether you are looking for gorgeous flowers, snacks, shopping, or simply want to enjoy an expertly crafted cocktail in a gorgeous setting with wonderful people, D Duncan is worth a visit ... or two.
