Curry powder shortcuts savory beef skewers

Across Southeast Asia, sidewalk hawkers offer sizzling meat skewers bathed in the smoky aroma of smoldering wood coals and a seemingly endless combination of savory sauces.

In Thailand, they might be pork slathered in coconut cream, or in Singapore, they could be charred chicken smothered in spicy peanut sauce.

For this recipe from our book "COOKish," which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, we decided to highlight the lesser-known but still familiar flavors of Myanmar. In that country, tucked between India and Thailand, beef skewers commonly are marinated then basted in a tasty slurry that features turmeric, fish sauce, garlic and ginger, among other seasonings.

In the marinade, we use curry powder for a spice-cabinet shortcut as well as lime zest to brighten the sauce. Grated fresh ginger and garlic add plenty of kick, too.

If you like, trim the ends off two medium shallots, then peel and halve them lengthwise; before cooking, cap each beef skewer with a shallot. Broiling will char the shallots' outer layers and the interiors will be sweet and tender, a nice complement to the beef.

Serve with fragrant basmati or jasmine rice.