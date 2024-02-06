Curious about going to a movie theater? 7 things to know

It's been more than two months since movie theaters started reopening in the U.S., but there is still a fair amount of consumer confusion about moviegoing in the COVID-19 era.

Movie studios and theater owners have found themselves in the unique position of having to re-educate audiences on how to see movies now. Warner Bros. even recently revamped the website for "Tenet," Christopher Nolan's sci-fi espionage thriller, to help take some of the mystery out of going back to the movies.

So what do you need to know about going to the theater?

Where are theaters open?

Indoor movie theaters remain open in most states, except New Mexico, although some are on a county-by-county basis, including California, Massachusetts, Maryland, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon and Wisconsin. Last weekend, theaters were cleared to begin opening in some New York State counties at under 50% capacity, and this past weekend, San Francisco will join in, too. New York City, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles remain closed, however.

This image shows Gillian Jacobs, left, and Azhy Robertson in a scene from "Come Play." Jasper Savage ~ Amblin Partners-Focus Features via AP

What Theaters are open?

Regal theaters are currently closed in the U.S., and independent cinemas vary by location, but Marcus Theatres (which owns the Cape West Cinema in Cape Girardeau), AMC Theaters (the nation's biggest chain) and Cinemark are largely up and running. Approximately 54% of screens are open in the U.S., according to the National Association of Theater Owners.

Are there new movies?

Yes, there are movies being released in theaters almost every week, although there have been quite a few major fall movies, such as "Black Widow," "No Time To Die" and "West Side Story," that have moved to 2021.

The biggest release since reopening began in late August is "Tenet," which is still playing on around 1,800 screens. Current offerings widely available also include the Liam Neeson thriller "Honest Thief," a PG-13 horror movie with Gillian Jacobs called "Come Play," the R-rated horror "The Empty Man" and the comedy "The War With Grandpa" with Robert De Niro. There are also "retro" releases, such as "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Hocus Pocus" and "Monsters, Inc.," which are available for $5 tickets at AMC. And this past weekend, Fathom Events brought "Apollo 13" back to theaters for its 25th anniversary.