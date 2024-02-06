Cures for restlessness

I've been coaching my daughter's volleyball team. I have two qualifications to be a volleyball coach. One, I know a little bit about volleyball. And two, I said, "Yes, I am willing to coach." Armed with my stellar coaching resume, we set off for a great season.

At one of our matches, we lost our first game but won the second. The team was excited and ready to take the third game and win the match. But they were too excited. They played with restless energy causing them to make simple mistakes. Unfortunately, we lost the match, but we learned a lot.

Restlessness can cause us to miss what we are aiming for. David in Psalm 31 writes about a time when he was fleeing from his enemies. A time when restlessness began to settle in creating anxiety and worry that causing him to feel weary, full of sorrow, and as if his "bones were wasting away" (Psalm 31:10). David though saw his restlessness and prescribed a cure summarized by verse 24; "Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the Lord!" The following are three David cured his own restlessness.