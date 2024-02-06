Cures for restlessness

I've been coaching my daughter's volleyball team. I have two qualifications to be a volleyball coach. One, I know a little bit about volleyball. And two, I said, "Yes, I am willing to coach." Armed with my stellar coaching resume, we set off for a great season.
At one of our matches, we lost our first game but won the second. The team was excited and ready to take the third game and win the match. But they were too excited. They played with restless energy causing them to make simple mistakes. Unfortunately, we lost the match, but we learned a lot.
Restlessness can cause us to miss what we are aiming for. David in Psalm 31 writes about a time when he was fleeing from his enemies. A time when restlessness began to settle in creating anxiety and worry that causing him to feel weary, full of sorrow, and as if his "bones were wasting away" (Psalm 31:10). David though saw his restlessness and prescribed a cure summarized by verse 24; "Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the Lord!" The following are three David cured his own restlessness.
Knowing the Lord loved him cured his restlessness. In verse 21 David describes being in a besieged city. He was able to live above his conditions knowing that God, who is greater than his circumstances, loved him. God did not cause his circumstances nor was he going to abandon David in them. The Lord's steadfast, unchanging love is a cure for the restless heart.
Loving the Lord cured his restlessness. In verse 23, David says, "Love the Lord." His command like wording is different from his previous reflection of the Lord's love for him. "Love" in verse 23 can also describe the way a friend loves a friend. David's affection for the Lord challenges us to love what moth and rust cannot destroy.
Restlessness is cured knowing the Lord hears (even if it feels he does not). David says he felt cut off from God. Sometimes, if we are honest, we do too. But God promises that he hears those who humbly come to him. David's restlessness is brought into submission knowing that God is not deaf to his cry.
Years passed before David's pleas were fully answered. But, like him, we can be strong, courageous and wait trusting in faith that the Lord will hear.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.