Curds and whey seize the day

I never expected to find an article on cottage cheese in The Wall Street Journal, on the front page no less. But there it was a few weeks ago, with a headline announcing, "Whey Cool: Gen Z Discovers Cottage Cheese." The article explained that cottage cheese has become the new "it" food, at least among young people who are apparently discovering it for the first time.

The newspaper credits TikTok with helping to make the food, familiar to an older demographic, popular once again. More than 300 million viewers have latched onto TikTok for cottage cheese recipes.

While cottage cheese might understandably be novel to zoomers, as William Kaufman notes in a book written before any of them were born, cottage cheese is perhaps the oldest food known to humankind, other than butter. It had its heyday in the '70s when it became a billion-dollar business, no longer a cottage industry despite its name. As the Oxford Companion to Food observes, "Any connection between it and cottages can only be historical." It's made in factories now, which some connoisseurs contend has resulted in a bland product, i.e.. Kraft cheese is not craft cheese.

But in the '80s yogurt eclipsed cottage cheese, a reality you can easily discern by taking a look at the shelf space devoted to either product at the grocery store. Thanks to social media, however, this is changing. Bored with yogurt, Gen Z is finding all kinds of novel ways to use cottage cheese as the industry looks for ways to make the product sexier, or as they put it, to "uncottage" cottage cheese.

Frankly, some of these strike me as a bit freakish. For instance, millions have flocked to TikTok to learn how to make cottage cheese ice cream, which at least one reviewer reports tastes pretty much like frozen cottage cheese. Another recipe is for chocolate chip cookie dough laced with cottage cheese. Even Ruth Wakefield, putative inventor of the Toll House cookie, might not find that tempting.

