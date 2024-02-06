We grow a number of vegetables in our garden every year, with No. 1 being tomatoes. Love, love tomatoes. I can eat tomatoes for every meal and snacks in between and even right up to bedtime, but my No. 2 fresh-eating vegetable has to be cucumbers. Fresh cucumbers. The dog we used to have and I'd share cucumbers pretty much all day long. It's a wonder we both didn't end up with belly aches.

There are a number of varieties of cucumbers with all kinds of names. Two that most everyone is familiar with are Straight 8s or Market-more. These are a good cucumber that grows to about 8 inches long and 2 inches in diameter. They will have seeds, but they will be small and undeveloped when picked at about 8 inches long or smaller. These will make decent pickles if picked on the smaller side. These two are normally listed as slicers or fresh eating cucumbers.

Along with these two slicers are a host of varieties from Asia and Europe. These cucumbers range in size from around 6 or 7 inches up to 16 inches or so. My brother grows a Suyo Long cucumber that gets about 14 to 16 inches long and up to 1.5 inches in diameter. Since these are open pollinated he can save the seed. Some that I grow are Summer Dance, China Jade, Sweet Success and Tasty Jade. These will be 10 to 12 inches long and up to 1.5 inches in diameter. They will have very small seeds and are actually listed as seedless. Some actually eat the peelings on these cucumbers that I raise but I don't. I peel my cucumbers, trim off the end away from the stem and lop off the stem end down to where the seeds start.

Marge's sister Rosemary claimed that when one eats the whole stem end the taste will be bitter. Cut the stem end off! In my opinion the bitter taste comes more from the variety than how it's sliced up. Very very seldom will one get a bitter taste from a long cucumber that's 10 plus inches long.

Another type of cucumber is called or labeled as pickling cucumbers. These tend to be small and most will have a kind of stickery or prickly skin on them. Most will be from about 2 inches long up to 6 to 8 inches long. One can use these as slicers but in my experience these small picklers will cause stomach issues like burping. They don't bother me but they will many people. These are specifically grown to make pickles.