I pretty much like all the vegies from the garden, but I do have my favorites. Tomatoes are probably my favorite overall crop, and I probably eat more tomatoes than anything else. Cucumbers and peppers probably are neck and neck. I eat a lot of peppers, but these we consume year around. Marge freezes and cans a lot of peppers, and we use peppers in about everything. We love peppers in scrambled eggs. They just add something to eggs. When Marge fries up a pound or two of lose hamburger for kind of lose sandwiches, she adds a bunch of onions and peppers. Most of these are sweet bell peppers.

It's kind of the same with cucumbers. I eat a ton of cucumbers fresh right from the garden. When the garden is cranking out cucumbers, I'll bet I eat four or five pounds a day for sure. Usually it is six to eight long European type cucumbers. I like to peel mine, but the skin is thin and bitter free so one doesn't really need to. Some of our friends don't peel theirs. The other way we eat cucumbers is in pickles. Hardly a meal goes by that we don't have dill pickles with whatever we are consuming. I've never really cared for sweet pickles. I do like a sweet pickle relish.

Cucumbers come in hybrid and open-pollinated varieties. If you keep seed from the hybrid varieties, the seed will germinate, but it won't produce plants like the original hybrid. You can save the seed from the open-pollinated varieties and it will produce the same variety. We grow both types of cucumbers.

Cucumbers are also divided up into their using habits. Slicing is probably the most popular, where it is used to slice it up and eat raw. These slicing cucumbers can range in size from fairly small, like 4 or 5 inches long, up to pretty good sized ones, like 12 to 14 inches long. Another group of cucumbers is pickling cucumbers. These are normally short blocky cucumbers that are say 3 to 6 or 7 inches long. We grow one that is H19 Little Leaf where the cucumbers are from about 1.5 inches up to 3 inches long. It seems like these little pickling cucumbers tend to be more crisp when made into pickles.

One other variety is loosely named Asian or European or Specialty cucumbers. These can be long slicers or short picklers or even novelty cucumbers. Some are round and almost resemble a lemon. Some grow 16 to 20 inches long with spines all over them. We planted some of the novelty ones last year, but they were a bust. They were way too delicate and flimsy vines for how we grow cucumbers.