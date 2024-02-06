Cruisin' to Burrito-Ville on a Monday night

Coming off of a spectacularly hectic weekend that saw me taking three trips to St. Louis in four days, I found myself on a Monday staring at a Tuesday deadline for this article. Honestly, this is nothing new. Procrastination is life for me. It's when I'm most productive, precisely because I have to be. The problem with waiting for a Monday to eat somewhere is simple: a lot of restaurants are closed on Mondays. So thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to those places that stay open on a slow Monday and save my procrastinating butt.

I got in our old car, a '77 Monte Carlo garage queen that doesn't see the light of day often enough. I had to drive it; our truck was in the shop, because of course it was. The sun was setting. I was hungry and tired and just done with going and doing, but the Monte fired right up after I pushed the gas pedal 20 ... 30 times. Off to a good start!

We rumbled down the interstate, just the Monte and me, and we floated like a 4,000-pound cloud. Down Broadway, where the Monte used to cruise on a Friday night when we were both younger and shinier. All the way to Burrito-Ville, where I maneuvered into a parking spot somehow and walked in, just desperately wanting some good food in a fun spot.

Every time I'm on my way to Burrito-Ville, I'm humming "Margaritaville" under my breath with the words changed appropriately: "Eating away again at Burrito-Ville. Ate too much food, not really my fault." I wanted to try something I'd never had there before, something wild and crazy-ish, so not my regular Strip Club burrito with chicken and bacon. No, this time I tried a new one, a burrito that's only been around for three or four months, the Steak Teriyaki Burrito. Loaded with steak, rice, teriyaki sauce, grilled peppers and pineapples, this was sufficiently odd enough that I was interested. I haven't been craving beef lately, which is odd, so I subbed the beef for grilled chicken, turning it into a Chicken Teriyaki Burrito. I also ordered some dessert tacos with absolutely no guilt.

I sat at a table by the window to wait, watched the Monte, and sipped my drink. I sure hoped the car started when it was time to leave. Sometimes, it was more than a little reticent. It probably needed a tune up. Anyway. Like magic, the food arrived, hot and smelling incredible.