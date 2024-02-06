Criddle named teacher of the year

She has served on many education and advisory committees, and Missouri State Sen. Wayne Wallingford enlisted her help with the committee to set kindergarten through fifth grade math standards for Missouri.

Her husband, Enos Criddle, served six years as a Navy nuclear specialist based at Holy Loch, Scotland. She has many other family members who were in the service and her uncle, Francis Lunford, is named on Freedom Corner located at the corner of Broaedway and West End Boulevard.

"We are delighted to recognize another fine teacher," Dr. Dean Monahan, the awards chairman, said. "We are also grateful that she helps the American Legion and the VFW, but this award is open to all teachers who are recommended by people who know their fine work."

Candidates need no connection to military service. The award includes a check for $500.