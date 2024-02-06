All sections
April 4, 2020

Criddle named teacher of the year

Janet Ann Criddle, a teacher at Nell Holcomb School, is the American Legion Teacher of the year 2020.

Submitted article
Janet Ann Criddle
Janet Ann Criddle

Janet Ann Criddle, a teacher at Nell Holcomb School, is the American Legion Teacher of the year 2020.

She received Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees from Southeast Missouri State University and has taught at Nell Holcomb for 22 years.

Nell Holcomb School principal Michael Wortmann said "She is an outstanding teacher that always demonstrats compassion and understanding to her students and extends students learning behond the classroom and looks for ways to apply skills from her classroom to real-life situations."

She has served on many education and advisory committees, and Missouri State Sen. Wayne Wallingford enlisted her help with the committee to set kindergarten through fifth grade math standards for Missouri.

Her husband, Enos Criddle, served six years as a Navy nuclear specialist based at Holy Loch, Scotland. She has many other family members who were in the service and her uncle, Francis Lunford, is named on Freedom Corner located at the corner of Broaedway and West End Boulevard.

"We are delighted to recognize another fine teacher," Dr. Dean Monahan, the awards chairman, said. "We are also grateful that she helps the American Legion and the VFW, but this award is open to all teachers who are recommended by people who know their fine work."

Candidates need no connection to military service. The award includes a check for $500.

