Creating peace in our little corner of the world

Peace is a coveted word. Just the meaning of the letters brings feelings of tranquility and calm. "Ah-h, "we say, "If I could merely have this feeling of serenity and safety, always; I would feel secure." Often we're only relaxed when we can find refuge in our home, and being with those we love--and that love us. Peace is a much sought after state. How can we acquire this diamond, this lack of anxiety living within, this never ending oasis of tranquility?

It's common that we sometimes feel we must live in a world filled with confusion, noise, uncertainty, and restlessness. One that bids us to keep up -- keep going with the traffic, school, jobs, lessons, making a living and just existing. "Where is the joy and love of life, we're supposed to experience," we ask?

We look for time to step aside, and find a noiseless corner where we can steal some quiet freedom to pull ourselves together. We want to revamp and recover our lost identity. We've lost it somewhere in the midst of the busyness and expectations of which we feel compelled to participate. We find ourselves forgetting what we're really like. We've taken on the trappings of the world. We feel we're just another addition to the crowd. We become angry and declare our independence inside ourselves saying, "I am me," and you say your name, reiterating; "No one dare try to change me," and we throw our shoulders back, defiantly.

We're looking for a freedom from our prison, but not from one that necessarily has brick and mortar walls surrounding the premises. No, indeed, our prison is one of which we can feel there's no escape. It stretches far and wide and goes wherever we do. It's located inside us. It's in a place where only we can find it. We alone build our debilitating fence, but People can come inside, if we allow their presence.