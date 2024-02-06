Creating peace in our little corner of the world

Peace is a coveted word. Just the meaning of the letters brings feelings of tranquility and calm. "Ah-h, "we say, "If I could merely have this feeling of serenity and safety, always; I would feel secure." Often we're only relaxed when we can find refuge in our home, and being with those we love--and that love us. Peace is a much sought after state. How can we acquire this diamond, this lack of anxiety living within, this never ending oasis of tranquility?
It's common that we sometimes feel we must live in a world filled with confusion, noise, uncertainty, and restlessness. One that bids us to keep up -- keep going with the traffic, school, jobs, lessons, making a living and just existing. "Where is the joy and love of life, we're supposed to experience," we ask?
We look for time to step aside, and find a noiseless corner where we can steal some quiet freedom to pull ourselves together. We want to revamp and recover our lost identity. We've lost it somewhere in the midst of the busyness and expectations of which we feel compelled to participate. We find ourselves forgetting what we're really like. We've taken on the trappings of the world. We feel we're just another addition to the crowd. We become angry and declare our independence inside ourselves saying, "I am me," and you say your name, reiterating; "No one dare try to change me," and we throw our shoulders back, defiantly.
We're looking for a freedom from our prison, but not from one that necessarily has brick and mortar walls surrounding the premises. No, indeed, our prison is one of which we can feel there's no escape. It stretches far and wide and goes wherever we do. It's located inside us. It's in a place where only we can find it. We alone build our debilitating fence, but People can come inside, if we allow their presence.
That space, of which I'm speaking, is waiting for our occupancy. Our oases and, garden of rest is a place where we can forgot the bad that's going on around us and draw on the joy inside us. Our minds send strong and powerful messages. We can make what resides inside our psyche and heart into something bringing solace and hope, or we can bring inside it, the darkness outside us. What a waste. The choice is ours.
We can be assured that our place of peace will never end, but we must see that our mind is steadily filled with good things -- built on good and moral beliefs. Read books that promote peace, joy and goodness. Replicate worthwhile role-models. Make sure those you're imitating and admiring are worth your trust. Is their way of life exerting a positive or negative influence upon you? Make sure your heroes are those whose actions prompt you toward goodness and joy. Add sturdy building blocks to the safe place inside you and it will remain a protected, joyful and inspiring refuge. That safe place of your spirit, soul, and hopefully your God.
Inside my safe place, lies my belief in my God, Jesus Christ. There are many Scriptures concerning God's peace and protection. Isaiah 26:3 is encouraging when it says, "You will keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on You, because he trusts in You."
As most people are aware; nothing takes the place of what's inside you -- that residence of God, that part of divinity. Don't look to what's all around you before you believe peace exists for you. We occupy but a small corner in the gigantic world in which we live, but our influence can spread far and wide. Those hidden seeds of peace, found and nurtured in our small space, mature and produce. The good we do becomes evident to the world, but the peace and tranquility we feel inside is unsurpassed.
