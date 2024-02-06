Creating our own destiny

"Another boring day," said Janie, a recent widow, as she rolled over in bed for one last time that morning. Janie forced her feet to touch the floor as she threw the covers back. Her husband had been gone for a short amount of time, and Janie was trying to adjust to the new life she had been forced into. It was difficult but Janie was determined that she wasn't going to allow depression and an attitude of hopelessness and uselessness to overtake her. Janie still must go on living and derive as much joy in living as was possible -- and she knew it could be possible

As the widow pondered in her mind how she could feel like a whole person again, after the death of her husband, she talked with different people who had experienced the same sort of trauma. It seemed like her life consisted, presently, of strengthening up business affairs and all the many things with which people must deal. Janie understood that she was not alone, actually, but she and her God had to figure out what her new role would be like now, as a single person. The love and attention that she received from others was one of the largest sources of support, but those people could not always take care of her. She must decide how to take care of herself and perform her duties in life plus those of her late husband. How should she live, now?

Janie's friend, Marsha, had shared a touching story with Janie, beforehand. She, too, had undergone the passing of her husband. Marsha began by saying that she had won in a tennis tournament, one of many that she had won in the past. She couldn't wait to share with someone special. The person with whom she had always shared her scores was her husband. Marsha related that while driving home from the tournament, her eagerness to share the good news suddenly waned, and then came to an end. "I realized that I had no one to tell," Marsha said. At that moment, the stark realization caused her to delve into herself for ways to deal with her life--one that now, seemed to be turned upside down.