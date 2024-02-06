Retirement can be a beautiful transition, as it signals growth into a new phase of life. It brings with it opportunities to discover new hobbies, make new friends and travel the world.

Art and Nancy Mattingly, prominent members of the Southeast Missouri community, now enjoy their time spent with friends at The Chateau Girardeau. Nancy Mattingly served the region for 35 years as a SoutheastHEALTH nurse and oncology coordinator, while Art Mattingly taught history at Southeast Missouri State University and developed the university’s historic preservation program.

After their two-story Cape Girardeau residence became troublesome, Nancy Mattingly says they began to look at more supportive options for the coming years. Art Mattingly says during their first tour at The Chateau Girardeau, he said he felt he wasn’t old enough “to belong there.” Viewing a home changed his mind. Their private estate home helped them to transition to a new part of life with privacy and comfort.

“A couple shared their home with us and showed us their home and how it’s done. The gentleman who was living there said it was the best thing he did. He said he was the same way [as Art],” Nancy Mattingly says. “So, we went home and talked about it and decided it was the place for us. Now, we’re four or five years later.”

Nancy Mattingly, resident of The Chateau Girardeau, wears a scarf to honor Memorial Day as she sits with friends on a golf cart. Each gathering she hosts with her husband correlates to upcoming holidays and seasons. Photo by Jasmine Jones

The community at The Chateau Girardeau offers several customizable residences, including more independent estates and assisted living at individual apartments. Multiple house floor plans allow residents to find a home that works best for them. Nancy Mattingly says she’s always wanted a screened-in porch — something she enjoys at the Chateau.

When looking at retirement homes, Bev Wink says a sense of community is vital. She’s been a resident at Ramsey Branch in Jackson for the past four years. The community features outdoor areas perfect for walking or hiking, she says.

Having neighbors that care to check on her, attending bridge nights and partaking in other shared hobbies helps to create a welcoming environment, she says. A clubhouse in the retirement community offers an opportunity for fellowship.

“I have neighbors that are fairly close and yet are all independent,” Wink says. “We really just look after each other. It’s good street lighting, well-paved, and there’s sidewalks. It’s very safe, friendly, and we help out each other.”

At the Saxony Village, resident Cathy Fakes says she loves the “warm, comforting” environment the community provides.

“Everybody cares and wants to take care of you,” she says. “The atmosphere is very warm.”