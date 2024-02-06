Retirement can be a beautiful transition, as it signals growth into a new phase of life. It brings with it opportunities to discover new hobbies, make new friends and travel the world.
Art and Nancy Mattingly, prominent members of the Southeast Missouri community, now enjoy their time spent with friends at The Chateau Girardeau. Nancy Mattingly served the region for 35 years as a SoutheastHEALTH nurse and oncology coordinator, while Art Mattingly taught history at Southeast Missouri State University and developed the university’s historic preservation program.
After their two-story Cape Girardeau residence became troublesome, Nancy Mattingly says they began to look at more supportive options for the coming years. Art Mattingly says during their first tour at The Chateau Girardeau, he said he felt he wasn’t old enough “to belong there.” Viewing a home changed his mind. Their private estate home helped them to transition to a new part of life with privacy and comfort.
“A couple shared their home with us and showed us their home and how it’s done. The gentleman who was living there said it was the best thing he did. He said he was the same way [as Art],” Nancy Mattingly says. “So, we went home and talked about it and decided it was the place for us. Now, we’re four or five years later.”
The community at The Chateau Girardeau offers several customizable residences, including more independent estates and assisted living at individual apartments. Multiple house floor plans allow residents to find a home that works best for them. Nancy Mattingly says she’s always wanted a screened-in porch — something she enjoys at the Chateau.
When looking at retirement homes, Bev Wink says a sense of community is vital. She’s been a resident at Ramsey Branch in Jackson for the past four years. The community features outdoor areas perfect for walking or hiking, she says.
Having neighbors that care to check on her, attending bridge nights and partaking in other shared hobbies helps to create a welcoming environment, she says. A clubhouse in the retirement community offers an opportunity for fellowship.
“I have neighbors that are fairly close and yet are all independent,” Wink says. “We really just look after each other. It’s good street lighting, well-paved, and there’s sidewalks. It’s very safe, friendly, and we help out each other.”
At the Saxony Village, resident Cathy Fakes says she loves the “warm, comforting” environment the community provides.
“Everybody cares and wants to take care of you,” she says. “The atmosphere is very warm.”
Amenities also provide comfort for residents; at The Chateau Girardeau, Nancy Mattingly says the staff rakes leaves, clears snowy sidewalks and helps with household concerns. Whenever an appliance stops working — or shows the slightest issue — Art Mattingly says the staff helps remedy the situation promptly.
Both Art and Nancy Mattingly love to travel in their airstream trailer, hike and explore new destinations. When researching retirement communities, Nancy Mattingly says she viewed it as an opportunity to continue their favorite hobbies while aging comfortably.
“It doesn’t have anything to do with being old,” Nancy Mattingly says. “I said that we [needed] to look towards the future and what we want to do, so we could make our own decisions on that instead of our kids.”
Finding their niche in the retirement community has provided a certain peace of mind. Art Mattingly says their daughter, who’s currently in her early 50s, plans to join them at the Chateau, as well.
Planning ahead for a new journey into retirement can help to ease stress, both on yourself and loved ones, the Mattinglys say. While Art Mattingly says he was initially hesitant for the move, it was one of the best decisions they could have made as a couple.
__Looking ahead: Planning for a retirement community__
No matter where you — or your parents — choose to spend the future, having a plan and an open mind is key. These tips can help keep your future planning stress-free and enjoyable:
1. Most retirement communities have minimum age requirements; this number varies, but often, it includes residents who are over the age of 55 years old.
2. Different communities offer different amenities, so choose one based on your needs. Recreation events, help with yard work and other services might help to create a more comfortable environment.
3. Safe, well-lit sidewalks and friendly neighborhoods help a new house feel like home.
4. Dining options may be another consideration in a search. From dining locations on-site to grocery runs, evaluate your needs (or your parents’ needs).
5. Touring a community helps to determine your comfort level and offers peace of mind before the move. Bring a friend or family member for a second opinion!
