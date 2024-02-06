"And if you gaze long into your food, your food also gazes into you."

This irreverent morphing of the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche's quote was uppermost in my mind when I unpacked my to-go order from SEMO Crawfish Company. Crawdads galore, all tails and claws and heads with antennae. Huge head-on shrimp, which supposedly deepens the sweet flavor that processed examples lack. Eyes, eyes everywhere, and I couldn't wait to dig in. But I'm getting ahead of myself.

SEMO Crawfish Company was one place I simply couldn't wait my standard two months to visit. Usually, I give a place time to find their groove before I visit and tell you what I think about it, but I have been waiting for this place to open for what feels like forever now. And I really have been waiting years for someone, anyone, to serve an honest, old-fashioned boil. A boil is a traditional Creole dish that involves boiling crawdads (crawfish, crayfish, mudbugs), vegetables and sometimes other kinds of meats (seafood, sausage) in a huge pot of water doused with Creole seasoning.

SEMO Crawfish Company offers two kinds of boils, and I went for the Low-Country Boil. Tons of crawdads, huge whole shrimp, crab legs, potatoes, corn and andouille sausage made locally by Stonie's Sausage Shop in Perryville, Missouri, spilled across my table. Eating a boil is never tidy, and that's part of the fun.

How do you eat a crawdad? You break it in half right behind the legs, and hold onto the tail. Run a fork tine down the bottom of the tail just inside the shell. A gentle pull out, and the shell parts, giving you access to the meat. A perfect bite-sized morsel, more tender than lobster and with a flavor mild and all its own, the meat is permeated with SEMO Crawfish Company's Cajun seasoning, giving it just the right tingle on your lips and tongue without causing discomfort.