Cranberries galore

I was at the grocery store last week and saw a new display of fresh cranberries. I love fresh cranberries, so I stock them up in freezer bags to last me all year long.
In thinking about cranberry recipes, in addition to fresh berries, I've tried to include canned cranberry sauce and dried cranberries in the recipes I have compiled.
If you haven't tried fresh cranberries, this is the time. My very favorite way to eat them is ground fresh for relish. Fresh ground berries, ground orange peel and the whole orange, chopped pecans and sugar to taste is like candy to me. I enjoy this so much every fall.
An easy make-ahead French toast casserole with all of the flavors of the holiday season.
Preheat oven to 350. Lightly butter or oil a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.
Slice bread (if not pre-sliced) into 24 or so slices. Place the sliced bread into baking dish, cut end down, crust side up in two rows to fill the dish.
In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs, eggnog, half and half, and salt.
Pour over the bread, covering each piece of bread with egg mixture and making sure the mixture gets between the bread as well.
Cover with foil and refrigerate for 30 minutes up to overnight.
Praline Topping: Combine brown sugar, chopped pecans, and cinnamon. Stir in whole berry cranberry sauce until mixed well. Spoon evenly over the bread to evenly cover.
Sprinkle orange zest over cranberry pecan topping. Add a few fresh cranberries for color.
Bake 50 minutes or until egg mixture is puffed and topping is bubbling.
Serve this in a cast iron skillet. It is warm and melted with a little kick and topped with tart cranberries.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium skillet or saucepan, add 12 ounces cranberries, 1 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons water, and finely diced jalapeÃ±os. Slice the orange in half and squeeze juice over cranberries. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until berries burst and juice thickens.
While your berries are cooking down, mix the rest of the ingredients together in a medium mixing bowl.
Spoon the cheese mixture into a small 8-inch cast iron skillet. Use a spoon to make a hollow in the center.
Fill the hollow with your cranberries and garnish with several thin jalapeÃ±o slices. Bake at 350 for 15 to 20 minutes or until bubbly around the edges.
Serve warm in the skillet with any cracker or bread.
Cranberries and a hint of maple syrup make a sweet sauce for these easy chicken breast halves. They're a quick but lovely main course for weeknights and other occasions
In a small saucepan, combine the cranberries, water and sugar. Cook over medium heat until berries pop, about 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. In a large nonstick skillet, cook chicken in oil over medium heat until juices run clear, four to five minutes on each side. Stir syrup into cranberry mixture; serve with chicken.
This fluffy fruit salad gets its sweet-tart flavor from cranberries and whipped cream. It is delicious because it's not as sweet as many other "fluffs."
Place cranberries in a food processor; cover and process until finely chopped. Transfer to a large bowl; add marshmallows and sugar. Cover and refrigerate for four hours or overnight.
Just before serving, stir in the apples, grapes, nuts and salt. Fold in whipped cream.
Impress dinner guests with this delightfully different take on traditional cranberry sauce. The nuts in this recipe add a tasty crunch.
Add boiling water to gelatin; stir until dissolved, about 2 minutes. Stir in cranberry sauce. Add pineapple, orange juice and lemon juice. Refrigerate until thickened, about 30 minutes. Stir in nuts. Pour into an 11-inch-by-7-inch dish. Refrigerate until set. Cut into 12 squares; if desired, serve each with a lettuce leaf and a dollop of Miracle Whip.
This Onion Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball is an easy to make recipe that tastes amazing and has the most beautiful colors. Your friends will go nuts for this make-ahead appetizer.
Stir together the cream cheese and cheddar until it's evenly combined. Mix in the dried cranberries, green onions, and parsley. Spread toasted pecans onto a baking sheet. Form the cheese into a ball shape. Roll the cheese ball around on the pecans to completely coat the outside of the ball. Completely cover with plastic wrap and store overnight or at least 4 hours to allow the flavors to mix.
This tear apart Baked Cranberry Brie Bread Bowl is a beautiful holiday party appetizer. Melty brie and sweet tart cranberry sauce are a match made in heaven.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Slice the top quarter off of the bread. Use the brie wheel to measure a circle in the middle of the bread. Use a knife to trace a circle around it, then scoop out the middle of the bread.
Cut slices around the edge of the bread about 1 1/2 inches apart, cut about 3/4 of the way, but not all the way through the bottom. This will create pull apart pieces for people to pull and dip after the bread is done.
Brush the inside of the bread with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with half of the thyme. Place the brie wheel in the hollowed out center. Sprinkle the rest of the thyme over the top. Spoon the cranberry sauce over the brie.
Replace the top of the bread and bake for about 20 minutes. Be sure to line the baking sheet with foil or parchment paper as some of the brie might ooze out of the bread. If desired, toast the extra bread that you scooped out of the middle for serving. Serve immediately.
Notes: Be sure you use a triple cream brie if possible. A double cream will not be as nice and melty.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a bowl, combine butter, oil, and vanilla. Mash until butter is soft. Add in sugars and stir to cream them together, and then stir in an egg.
In a separate bowl, combine oats and hot water and let it sit for 5 minutes until oats are slightly softened. Add them to the wet mixture.
Add in flour, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt, and stir to combine it all with the wet mixture. Add in your mix-ins (no more than 1 cup of total assorted mix-ins).
Refrigerate dough for at least 10 minutes.
Measure out tablespoon-sized cookies, and bake them onto parchment lined cookie sheets for 12 minutes, or until the bottoms are golden.
Let the cookies cool fully before removing them from the baking sheet.
Notes: Skipping steps to allow the oats to absorb moisture, or letting the dough sit before baking, may result in flatter cookies.
Season pork roast with salt and pepper. Place in a 4 1/2-quart slow cooker.
Combine remaining ingredients in a large bowl; whisk well. Pour over roast in slow cooker. Cover and cook on low heat 8 to 10 hours.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a baking sheet; season both sides of salmon with salt and pepper. Arrange fillets evenly on baking sheet.
In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients; mix well. Press mixture onto top side of fillets. Bake until topping is light golden, about 20 minutes. Remove and serve.
Combine all ingredients in a large food processor; pulse until well combined.
Chill and serve. Serve with tortilla chips, tacos or grilled meats.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Lightly grease a large casserole dish.
Combine cranberries, water, and sugar in a medium pot; cook 10 minutes over high heat, until cranberries pop. Drain off excess juice. Combine cranberries with remaining ingredients in a large bowl; mix well.
Transfer to prepared casserole dish; bake 60 to 65 minutes, covered, until golden brown and bubbly. Cool slightly and serve warm.
Sauce:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a baking sheet. Prepare the sauce: Combine all ingredients together in a medium pot over high; bring to a boil and simmer 10 minutes, until cranberries pop. Remove from heat and cool 10 minutes. Pound each turkey breast to 1/2-inch thickness. Spread reserved cranberry sauce over one side of each breast. Roll breast up, containing cranberry sauce inside. Wrap each rolled breast inside three slices of bacon. Secure with cocktail sticks, if needed. Place on baking sheet and bake 20 minutes, until turkey is cooked and bacon is slightly crisped. Serve warm.
Moist and tender pork chops are treated to a sweet, light cranberry glaze in this weeknight-friendly entree.
Sprinkle pork chops with salt and pepper. In a large skillet coated with cooking spray, brown chops over medium heat, 3-5 minutes per side. Remove from pan.
In same pan, mix cornstarch, juice and honey until smooth; stir in cranberries and herbs. Bring to a boil, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan; cook until thickened and bubbly, about 2 minutes.
Add chops. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until a thermometer inserted in pork reads 145 degrees, 4 to 5 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Serve with rice.
Shortbread cookies made with cranberries and almond extract and dipped in white chocolate make the perfect any day treat.
In a large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high for 30 seconds. Add sugar, almond extract, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Stir in cranberries.
Divide dough in half. Shape each half into a 1 1/2-inch-thick log (about 7 inches long). Wrap each log in waxed paper; twist the ends. Chill for at least 2 hours or up to 2 days.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside. Cut chilled or frozen logs into 1/4-inch slices. Place slices about 1-inch apart on prepared cookie sheets. Bake about 10 minutes or just until firm and browned on the bottoms. Cool on cookie sheets for 1 minute. Transfer to wire racks; cool.
In a heavy small saucepan combine white chocolate and shortening; heat and stir over low heat until melted. Dip half of each cookie into melted chocolate mixture; place on a wire rack over waxed paper and let stand until set.
To Store: Layer chocolate-coated cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw cookies before serving.
The icing in this recipe is an ideal complement to the tart berries in the cookies.
Frosting:
In a bowl, cream butter and sugars. Add milk, egg and orange juice; mix well. Combine the flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda; add to the creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in cranberries and nuts.
Drop by tablespoonfuls 2-inches apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown, 12-15 minutes. Cool on wire racks.
For frosting, heat the butter in a saucepan over low heat until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Cool for 2 minutes; transfer to a small bowl. Add sugar and vanilla. Beat in water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until frosting reaches desired consistency. Frost the cookies.
This recipe tempers tart a cranberry filling with a stunning honey-sweetened meringue. Toast the meringue with a kitchen torch for that gorgeous golden brown.
Use the pie crust recipe below, using the gingerbread option in the notes.
Filling:
Topping:
For filling: In a 4- to 5-quart pot combine cranberries, the 1 cup sugar, the orange juice, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and salt. Cook over medium-high until mixture comes to a simmer, stirring constantly.
Reduce heat to medium-low and continue to cook 15 to 17 minutes or until cranberries burst and mixture thickens slightly, stirring occasionally. Stir in butter. Let cool completely.
Place oven rack in lower third of oven. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spoon cooled filling into pie crust. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Let cool completely.
For meringue: In a large heatproof bowl whisk together honey, the 1/3 cup sugar, the egg whites, cinnamon, salt, and vanilla. Set bowl over a large saucepan of simmering water (being careful that bowl doesn't touch water).
Cook, whisking constantly, 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture reaches 160 degrees (or 145 degrees for at least 3 minutes). Using a mixer with a whisk attachment, whip mixture to medium-stiff peaks.
Pile meringue on top of filling. If desired, toast meringue with a kitchen torch. Serves 8.
You can skip the shortening this holiday season, because, as the name suggests, this pie crust recipe uses just butter, flour, salt, and water. You can adapt the recipe for almost filling, so keep it handy for all your pumpkin, apple, chocolate, and pecan pies.
In a medium bowl whisk together flour and salt. Using your hands, toss butter through flour until each piece is well-coated. Cut butter into flour by pressing butter between your fingers and thumbs, flattening the cubes into big shards. For a flaky crust, mix until butter pieces are about the width of walnut halves. For a sturdier crust (for custard pies and for use with decorative techniques), mix until the butter is about the size of peas.
Make a well in center of flour mixture. Start by adding 1/4 cup ice water and tossing the flour mixture gently (rather than stirring) to moisten and incorporate the water without overworking the flour. Continue adding water, 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time, and tossing until dough comes together. (Dough should hold together easily without feeling wet or sticky.)
Form dough into a disk and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes and up to overnight.
Once well chilled, roll out dough on a lightly floured surface until it's about 1/8-inch thick. Press firmly and evenly, rotating the dough as you work to prevent sticking without adding too much flour. (Ideally dough will also be about 1 inch wider than your pie plate on all sides.)
To transfer dough to pie plate, starting at one end of dough, wrap it around the rolling pin. Lift pin to edge of pie plate and unfurl the dough. Press dough into the base of the pie plate and trim excess dough to 1/2-inch around outside edge of pie plate. Tuck dough under to be flush with the outer rim of pie plate. Crimp edges as desired, then refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
To parbake: Use a fork to prick chilled crust all over base and sides. Cut a square of parchment paper slightly larger than pie plate and press it into base of chilled crust. Fill crust with pie weights (such as dried beans) to brim, making sure weights are flush against sides. Place pie plate on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake on bottom rack of 425 degrees oven (preferably on a preheated baking stone) 12 to 15 minutes or until outer edge begins to brown. Remove parchment and pie weights and bake 2 to 3 minutes more or until bottom crust appears set. If crust puffs at any point, prick air bubble with a fork to deflate. Let cool completely before filling. Makes one single crust.
Tips: Make dough, wrap tightly, and refrigerate up to 2 days. For longer storage, wrap in plastic wrap then heavy foil and freeze up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in refrigerator and let stand at room temperature to soften slightly.
To make the Cinnamon Crust: Add 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg to the flour.
Gingerbread Crust: Add 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 3/4 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice, and 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves to the flour.
A basket of warm cinnamon rolls is a sure way to impress family and friends. Add cranberries and chocolate to the ingredient mix, and these treats are irresistible.
For the filling:
For the glaze:
In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add the butter, sugar, salt and 4 cups flour; beat until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough.
Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 6 to 8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Punch dough down. On a lightly floured surface, roll into a 24-inch-by-12-inch rectangle. For filling, combine the butter, brown sugar and cinnamon; spread over dough to within 1/2 inch of edges. Sprinkle with chips, cranberries and pecans. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; pinch seam to seal.
Cut into 16 slices. Place cut side down in two greased 13- x 9-inch baking pans. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 45 minutes.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the confectioners' sugar, vanilla and enough cream to achieve desired consistency; drizzle over warm rolls. Cool on wire racks. Yield: 16 servings.
Until next time, happy cooking.
