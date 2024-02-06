Cranberries galore

I was at the grocery store last week and saw a new display of fresh cranberries. I love fresh cranberries, so I stock them up in freezer bags to last me all year long.

In thinking about cranberry recipes, in addition to fresh berries, I've tried to include canned cranberry sauce and dried cranberries in the recipes I have compiled.

If you haven't tried fresh cranberries, this is the time. My very favorite way to eat them is ground fresh for relish. Fresh ground berries, ground orange peel and the whole orange, chopped pecans and sugar to taste is like candy to me. I enjoy this so much every fall.

French Toast Bake with Eggnog and Cranberry Pecan Topping

An easy make-ahead French toast casserole with all of the flavors of the holiday season.

1 loaf French or Italian bread (16 to 20 ounces)

8 large eggs

2 cups eggnog

1 cup half and half

Dash of salt

Praline Topping:

1 cup light brown sugar

1 1/2 cups chopped pecans

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 can whole berry cranberry sauce (14 to 15 ounces)

1 heaping tablespoon orange zest

A handful of fresh cranberries

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg, or to your preference

Preheat oven to 350. Lightly butter or oil a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.

Slice bread (if not pre-sliced) into 24 or so slices. Place the sliced bread into baking dish, cut end down, crust side up in two rows to fill the dish.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs, eggnog, half and half, and salt.

Pour over the bread, covering each piece of bread with egg mixture and making sure the mixture gets between the bread as well.

Cover with foil and refrigerate for 30 minutes up to overnight.

Praline Topping: Combine brown sugar, chopped pecans, and cinnamon. Stir in whole berry cranberry sauce until mixed well. Spoon evenly over the bread to evenly cover.

Sprinkle orange zest over cranberry pecan topping. Add a few fresh cranberries for color.

Bake 50 minutes or until egg mixture is puffed and topping is bubbling.

Southern Cranberry and Cheddar Skillet Dip

Serve this in a cast iron skillet. It is warm and melted with a little kick and topped with tart cranberries.

12 ounces whole fresh cranberries

1 cup granulated sugar

1 small orange

2 tablespoons water

1/2 jalapeÃ±o, finely diced

1 cup chopped pecans

4 ounces jalapeÃ±o pimento cheese

4 ounces cream cheese

4 ounces grated mild cheddar

2 tablespoons minced onion

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4-1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium skillet or saucepan, add 12 ounces cranberries, 1 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons water, and finely diced jalapeÃ±os. Slice the orange in half and squeeze juice over cranberries. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until berries burst and juice thickens.

While your berries are cooking down, mix the rest of the ingredients together in a medium mixing bowl.

Spoon the cheese mixture into a small 8-inch cast iron skillet. Use a spoon to make a hollow in the center.

Fill the hollow with your cranberries and garnish with several thin jalapeÃ±o slices. Bake at 350 for 15 to 20 minutes or until bubbly around the edges.

Serve warm in the skillet with any cracker or bread.

Cranberry Maple Chicken

Cranberries and a hint of maple syrup make a sweet sauce for these easy chicken breast halves. They're a quick but lovely main course for weeknights and other occasions

2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries

3/4 cup water

1/3 cup sugar

6 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (4 ounces each)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/4 cup maple syrup

In a small saucepan, combine the cranberries, water and sugar. Cook over medium heat until berries pop, about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. In a large nonstick skillet, cook chicken in oil over medium heat until juices run clear, four to five minutes on each side. Stir syrup into cranberry mixture; serve with chicken.

Cranberry Fluff

This fluffy fruit salad gets its sweet-tart flavor from cranberries and whipped cream. It is delicious because it's not as sweet as many other "fluffs."

4 cups fresh or frozen cranberries

3 cups miniature marshmallows

3/4 cup sugar

2 cups diced unpeeled tart apples

1/2 cup halved green grapes

1/2 cup chopped nuts

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped

Place cranberries in a food processor; cover and process until finely chopped. Transfer to a large bowl; add marshmallows and sugar. Cover and refrigerate for four hours or overnight.

Just before serving, stir in the apples, grapes, nuts and salt. Fold in whipped cream.

Cranberry Pineapple Salad

Impress dinner guests with this delightfully different take on traditional cranberry sauce. The nuts in this recipe add a tasty crunch.

1 3/4 cups boiling water

2 packages (3 ounces each) raspberry gelatin

1 can (14 ounces) jellied cranberry sauce

1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple, undrained

3/4 cup orange juice

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Lettuce leaves, optional

Miracle Whip, optional

Add boiling water to gelatin; stir until dissolved, about 2 minutes. Stir in cranberry sauce. Add pineapple, orange juice and lemon juice. Refrigerate until thickened, about 30 minutes. Stir in nuts. Pour into an 11-inch-by-7-inch dish. Refrigerate until set. Cut into 12 squares; if desired, serve each with a lettuce leaf and a dollop of Miracle Whip.

Onion Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball

This Onion Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball is an easy to make recipe that tastes amazing and has the most beautiful colors. Your friends will go nuts for this make-ahead appetizer.

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 cups sharp white cheddar, shredded

1 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup green onions, chopped

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1 cup pecans, chopped and toasted and cooled completely

Stir together the cream cheese and cheddar until it's evenly combined. Mix in the dried cranberries, green onions, and parsley. Spread toasted pecans onto a baking sheet. Form the cheese into a ball shape. Roll the cheese ball around on the pecans to completely coat the outside of the ball. Completely cover with plastic wrap and store overnight or at least 4 hours to allow the flavors to mix.

Pull Apart Baked Cranberry Brie Bread Bowl

This tear apart Baked Cranberry Brie Bread Bowl is a beautiful holiday party appetizer. Melty brie and sweet tart cranberry sauce are a match made in heaven.

1 bread bowl round loaf of rustic bread

1 wheel of brie, about 12 ounces, top of rind removed (use triple cream if you can)

1/2 cup whole berry cranberry sauce

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

2 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Slice the top quarter off of the bread. Use the brie wheel to measure a circle in the middle of the bread. Use a knife to trace a circle around it, then scoop out the middle of the bread.

Cut slices around the edge of the bread about 1 1/2 inches apart, cut about 3/4 of the way, but not all the way through the bottom. This will create pull apart pieces for people to pull and dip after the bread is done.

Brush the inside of the bread with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with half of the thyme. Place the brie wheel in the hollowed out center. Sprinkle the rest of the thyme over the top. Spoon the cranberry sauce over the brie.

Replace the top of the bread and bake for about 20 minutes. Be sure to line the baking sheet with foil or parchment paper as some of the brie might ooze out of the bread. If desired, toast the extra bread that you scooped out of the middle for serving. Serve immediately.

Notes: Be sure you use a triple cream brie if possible. A double cream will not be as nice and melty.

Oatmeal Cranberry Pecan Cookies

1/4 cup unsalted butter

6 tablespoons neutral flavored oil (canola, melted coconut, etc.)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 large egg

2 cups old fashioned oats plus 1/4 cup hot water

1 cup all purpose flour

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup each: dried cranberries, chopped pecans, chocolate chips

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl, combine butter, oil, and vanilla. Mash until butter is soft. Add in sugars and stir to cream them together, and then stir in an egg.

In a separate bowl, combine oats and hot water and let it sit for 5 minutes until oats are slightly softened. Add them to the wet mixture.

Add in flour, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt, and stir to combine it all with the wet mixture. Add in your mix-ins (no more than 1 cup of total assorted mix-ins).

Refrigerate dough for at least 10 minutes.

Measure out tablespoon-sized cookies, and bake them onto parchment lined cookie sheets for 12 minutes, or until the bottoms are golden.

Let the cookies cool fully before removing them from the baking sheet.

Notes: Skipping steps to allow the oats to absorb moisture, or letting the dough sit before baking, may result in flatter cookies.

Cranberry Pork Roast

1 (3-pound) boneless pork roast

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 cup finely chopped cranberries

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Season pork roast with salt and pepper. Place in a 4 1/2-quart slow cooker.

Combine remaining ingredients in a large bowl; whisk well. Pour over roast in slow cooker. Cover and cook on low heat 8 to 10 hours.

Cranberry-Mustard Crusted Salmon

4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets

3/4 cup finely chopped walnuts

1/4 cup chopped dried cranberries

3 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a baking sheet; season both sides of salmon with salt and pepper. Arrange fillets evenly on baking sheet.

In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients; mix well. Press mixture onto top side of fillets. Bake until topping is light golden, about 20 minutes. Remove and serve.

Cranberry Salsa

2 1/2 cups fresh cranberries

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup minced onion

2 medium oranges, grated, fruit seeded

1 jalapeno pepper, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro

1/2 teaspoon salt

Combine all ingredients in a large food processor; pulse until well combined.