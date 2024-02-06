Cracking open recipes for pecan harvest

By Susan McClanahan
I grew up on a farm in rural McClure, Illinois, and we always had pecans on our trees at home. Many years ago my parents had two pecan trees grafted to grow large paper shell pecans. Many old-timers say you will always have a large pecan crop on an election year. Over the years we found that really holds true. Every few years there is a bumper crop, with average crops in between those big bumper crop years. In talking to one of my pecan enthusiasts at the senior center, he tells me this will be a good year for pecans so I am hoping to restock my freezer with fresh homegrown pecans.
In hopes of those coming pecans, I found a few recipes that you might enjoy using pecans. I hope you have a chance to give them a try.
I'm sharing many more recipes now, so you can search my name at semissourian.com to find more recipes I have put together for you. Not being limited to space allows me to share more recipes. I hope you can utilize the website to look up the longer version of this column.
Stir together cream cheese, olives, chives and pepper. Spread onto 40 large toasted pecan halves; top with 40 large toasted pecan halves, forming sandwiches.
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Stir in the maple syrup, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper and ground mustard. Stir over medium heat until the mixture is warmed through, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature.
While the marinade is cooling, pour the pecans into a dry skillet and heat over medium heat, tossing frequently, until golden and toasted. Remove from heat; let the pecans cool to room temperature and then chop finely.
Place the salmon fillets in a gallon-sized resealable bag. Pour the maple marinade over the salmon, coating the salmon pieces evenly. Seal the bag and refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 4 hours.
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray. Place the toasted, chopped pecans on a plate or shallow pie dish. Remove the salmon from the refrigerator. Dip the top side of each salmon fillet in the pecan crumbs pressing the salmon lightly into the pecans so they adhere to the top of the salmon. Place the fillets pecan-side up on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle the salmon with a pinch of salt. Bake the salmon for 20 to 22 minutes until cooked through but still tender inside (not overcooked). The salmon should flake easily with a fork but still be soft and not dry. Serve immediately with fresh lemon wedges.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place a lightly greased wire rack in an aluminum foil-lined 15-by-10-inch jelly-roll pan. Dip bacon slices in syrup, allowing excess to drip off; press pecans onto both sides of bacon. Arrange bacon slices in a single layer on rack, and bake 20 minutes; turn bacon slices, and bake 5 to 10 more minutes or until browned and crisp. Remove from oven, and let stand 5 minutes. Cut bacon crosswise into 1-inch pieces.
Place salad greens on a serving platter. Cut pear and apple into thin slices; toss with salad greens. Top with grapes, cheese and bacon. Serve salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette.
Whisk together cranberry sauce, orange zest, orange juice, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, brown sugar, grated fresh ginger and salt in a medium bowl until blended and smooth.
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Melt butter in shallow pan and spread pecans evenly in a single layer. Bake 30 minutes or until nuts begin to brown. Stir several times, do not overcook. Mix soy sauce, salt and hot pepper sauce and stir into toasted pecans, turning them so the seasonings will be evenly distributed. Spread on a double thickness of paper towels to cool. Pack into an airtight container to store. Yields 1 cup spiced pecans.
Combine all ingredients except jelly and spread onto a plate. Top with jelly of your choice. Serve with Wheat Thins crackers. Refrigerate any leftovers.
Pound chicken thin between wax paper. Season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, melt butter. Cook chicken over medium-high heat for 3-4 minutes per side. Remove chicken from skillet.
Reduce heat to medium, add whipping cream, marmalade, and mustard, stir well. Add chicken, sprinkle with pecans, and cook 8 minutes or until sauce thickens. Serve over rice, if desired.
The pecans add a nice crunch to this lovely luncheon salad.
Combine all ingredients except avocados. Serve salad mounded in avocado halves.
Stir together lime juice, olive oil, paprika, salt, chili powder and ground red pepper. Add pecans; toss. Spread in a lightly greased aluminum foil-lined jelly-roll pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 14 minutes or until pecans are toasted and dry, stirring occasionally. Cool completely.
Saute chopped shallots in hot olive oil over medium heat 3 minutes. Stir in pecans, vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to low; cook, stirring constantly, until warm. Serve over salad of your choice.
Layer all ingredients except dressing into a serving dish; cover and refrigerate. When ready to serve dress with poppy seed dressing, being careful not to over dress with too much dressing. Toss and serve immediately.
For the crust:
Filling:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
For the crust: Combine flour, oats, coconut and brown sugar in a large bowl of electric mixer and mix at low speed. Add butter and continue mixing until a crumbly dough forms. Add egg and continue mixing well. Stir in chocolate chips and pecans.
Reserve 1-1/2 cups of dough for topping. Press remaining dough into bottom of a lightly greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Bake 10 minutes.
For the filling: Combine sweetened condensed milk and corn syrup in a small bowl and mix until combined. Pour evenly over hot crust. Sprinkle with toffee bits. Top evenly with reserved crust mixture. Bake 25 to 30 minutes until golden brown. Cool and cut into bars.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, vegetable oil, 1 cup white sugar and powdered sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla.
Combine the flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt; stir into the creamed mixture. Mix in the pecans.
Roll dough into 1 inch balls and roll each ball in remaining white sugar. Place the cookies 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the edges are golden. Remove from cookie sheets to cool on wire racks to cool. Store in an airtight container.
Crust:
For the maple pecan pie bars:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Line the bottom of the baking pan with aluminum foil, and lightly grease the foil. Set aside.
In the bowl of a food processor, combine the flour, sugar and salt. With the machine running, add the butter pieces and continue to process until the mixture resembles very fine, moist crumbs. The mixture won't come completely together in the processor. Turn the crumbs out onto the prepared baking sheet and, using your hands, gently press to form a smooth, even layer. Bake until the crust is a light golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes.
For the maple pecan bars:
While the crust is baking, combine the butter, brown sugar, maple and corn syrups in a saucepan. Heat over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the butter has melted and the mixture is completely combined and smooth. Cook one additional minute, then remove from heat and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, vanilla and salt. Slowly whisk in about 1/4 cup of the warm sugar mixture to temper the eggs. Slowly whisk in another 1/4 cup, then slowly stir in the rest. When fully combined, stir in the pecans. Pour the pecan mixture over the prepared crust. Return to the oven and bake until the pecan mixture is bubbling and jiggles when gently tapped, an additional 20 to 25 minutes.
Remove from the oven and place the sheet on a rack to cool completely. Lift the foil from the sheet to get the cookies out of the pan. Cut into squares and serve. The bars will keep nicely in an airtight container.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 9- by 13-inch baking dish with butter or non-stick spray.
In a large bowl, use a wooden spoon to stir together sugars (white and brown), eggs and oil until fully incorporated. Stir in flour and salt until incorporated, then mix in vanilla and fold in pecans.
Pour batter into greased baking dish, then place in oven and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out mostly clean.
Remove dish from oven and let cool at least 15 minutes before slicing and serving.
Preheat oven to 275 degrees. Stir together first 8 ingredients in a medium bowl.
Whisk together egg white and 1 tablespoon water in a separate medium bowl until foamy. (No liquid should remain.) Add pecans, stirring to coat.
Add pecan mixture to sugar mixture, stirring until evenly coated. Spread pecans in a single layer on a lightly greased, with cooking spray, aluminum foil-lined half-sheet pan (about 17 by 12 inches).
Bake at 275 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes or until sugar mixture hardens and nuts are toasted, stirring every 15 minutes. Spread immediately in a single layer on wax paper; cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Store in an airtight container up to 7 days.
Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.
