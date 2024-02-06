Cracking open recipes for pecan harvest

By Susan McClanahan

I grew up on a farm in rural McClure, Illinois, and we always had pecans on our trees at home. Many years ago my parents had two pecan trees grafted to grow large paper shell pecans. Many old-timers say you will always have a large pecan crop on an election year. Over the years we found that really holds true. Every few years there is a bumper crop, with average crops in between those big bumper crop years. In talking to one of my pecan enthusiasts at the senior center, he tells me this will be a good year for pecans so I am hoping to restock my freezer with fresh homegrown pecans.

In hopes of those coming pecans, I found a few recipes that you might enjoy using pecans. I hope you have a chance to give them a try.

I'm sharing many more recipes now, so you can search my name at semissourian.com to find more recipes I have put together for you. Not being limited to space allows me to share more recipes. I hope you can utilize the website to look up the longer version of this column.

Cream Cheese and Pecan Olive Bites

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup finely chopped pimiento-stuffed Spanish olives

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1/4 teaspoon pepper

80 large toasted pecan halves

Stir together cream cheese, olives, chives and pepper. Spread onto 40 large toasted pecan halves; top with 40 large toasted pecan halves, forming sandwiches.

Maple-Pecan Crusted Salmon

2 to 2 1/2 pounds salmon fillets

2 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

1/2 cup pecans

Salt for sprinkling

Fresh lemon wedges for serving

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Stir in the maple syrup, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper and ground mustard. Stir over medium heat until the mixture is warmed through, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature.

While the marinade is cooling, pour the pecans into a dry skillet and heat over medium heat, tossing frequently, until golden and toasted. Remove from heat; let the pecans cool to room temperature and then chop finely.

Place the salmon fillets in a gallon-sized resealable bag. Pour the maple marinade over the salmon, coating the salmon pieces evenly. Seal the bag and refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 4 hours.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray. Place the toasted, chopped pecans on a plate or shallow pie dish. Remove the salmon from the refrigerator. Dip the top side of each salmon fillet in the pecan crumbs pressing the salmon lightly into the pecans so they adhere to the top of the salmon. Place the fillets pecan-side up on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle the salmon with a pinch of salt. Bake the salmon for 20 to 22 minutes until cooked through but still tender inside (not overcooked). The salmon should flake easily with a fork but still be soft and not dry. Serve immediately with fresh lemon wedges.

Apple-Pear Salad with Maple-Pecan Bacon

8 thick bacon slices

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 1/2 cups finely chopped pecans

2 packages (5 ounces each) gourmet salad greens

1 large Bartlett pear

1 large Gala apple

1 cup halved seedless red grapes

4 ounces Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled

Cranberry Vinaigrette, recipe below

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place a lightly greased wire rack in an aluminum foil-lined 15-by-10-inch jelly-roll pan. Dip bacon slices in syrup, allowing excess to drip off; press pecans onto both sides of bacon. Arrange bacon slices in a single layer on rack, and bake 20 minutes; turn bacon slices, and bake 5 to 10 more minutes or until browned and crisp. Remove from oven, and let stand 5 minutes. Cut bacon crosswise into 1-inch pieces.

Place salad greens on a serving platter. Cut pear and apple into thin slices; toss with salad greens. Top with grapes, cheese and bacon. Serve salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette.

Cranberry Vinaigrette

1 cup canned whole-berry cranberry sauce

1 teaspoon orange zest

1/2 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1/2 teaspoon salt

Whisk together cranberry sauce, orange zest, orange juice, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, brown sugar, grated fresh ginger and salt in a medium bowl until blended and smooth.

Hot Pepper Pecans

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup large pecan halves

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 or 3 dashes hot pepper sauce

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Melt butter in shallow pan and spread pecans evenly in a single layer. Bake 30 minutes or until nuts begin to brown. Stir several times, do not overcook. Mix soy sauce, salt and hot pepper sauce and stir into toasted pecans, turning them so the seasonings will be evenly distributed. Spread on a double thickness of paper towels to cool. Pack into an airtight container to store. Yields 1 cup spiced pecans.

Chunky Cheese Spread

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups pecans, chopped

8 to 10 green onions, chopped

1 teaspoon mayonnaise, or to moisten

1 jar (8 ounces) jalapeÃ±o jelly or another hot jelly

Combine all ingredients except jelly and spread onto a plate. Top with jelly of your choice. Serve with Wheat Thins crackers. Refrigerate any leftovers.

Toasted Pecan Chicken

4 boneless chicken breasts

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoon butter

1 1/2 cups whipping cream

2 tablespoons orange marmalade

1 tablespoons Dijon mustard

3/4 cup chopped toasted pecans

Pound chicken thin between wax paper. Season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, melt butter. Cook chicken over medium-high heat for 3-4 minutes per side. Remove chicken from skillet.

Reduce heat to medium, add whipping cream, marmalade, and mustard, stir well. Add chicken, sprinkle with pecans, and cook 8 minutes or until sauce thickens. Serve over rice, if desired.

Chicken-Pecan Salad with Curry

The pecans add a nice crunch to this lovely luncheon salad.

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

1 cup finely chopped celery

1 teaspoon grated onion

1/2 cup chopped pecans

2 cups cooked, chopped white meat chicken

2 avocados, peeled, seeded and halved

Combine all ingredients except avocados. Serve salad mounded in avocado halves.

Chili Lime Pecans

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper

3 cups pecans

Stir together lime juice, olive oil, paprika, salt, chili powder and ground red pepper. Add pecans; toss. Spread in a lightly greased aluminum foil-lined jelly-roll pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 14 minutes or until pecans are toasted and dry, stirring occasionally. Cool completely.

Warm Pecan Vinaigrette