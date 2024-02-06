Cracked beam shuts $2 billion San Francisco transit terminal

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's "Grand Central of the West" is closed out of safety concerns after workers discovered a crack in a support beam of the $2 billion transit terminal, which opened just last month.

Workers discovered the crack early Tuesday while installing roofing tiles at the Salesforce Transit Center, executive director Mark Zabaneh said. Engineers spent the day inspecting the damage, and Zabaneh said they decided to shut down the station around 5 p.m., just as the afternoon rush hour started.

Zabaneh said the cause and the extent of the damage were unknown and the decision to close the terminal was made out of an "abundance of caution."

"The behavior of the beam is unpredictable," Zabaneh said.

He said structural engineers would continue inspecting the building Wednesday to assess whether it is safe for people to return.

The facility, a commanding presence in the city's South of Market neighborhood where construction is booming, sits adjacent to the so-called sinking condominium, Millennium Tower, which has settled about 18 inches since it opened over a former landfill in 2009.

Homeowners have filed multiple lawsuits against the developer and the city, some alleging construction of the transit center caused the Millennium Tower to sink.

Zabaneh said he did not believe the cracked beam was related to ongoing problems at Millennium Tower.

The crack was found near a weld on a stress-bearing horizontal beam, Zabaneh said. Engineers are searching for other cracks in other pipes but are optimistic the damage is limited to the one pipe.