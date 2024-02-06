'Cowardly pastor' problem?

Type "cowardly pastor" into Google and a surprising number of results will appear on your laptop.

Joe McKeever's name will come up quickly.

McKeever has a page on the Internet listing seven things cowardly pastors do.

At no. 5 on McKeever's list is "he will never take a courageous stand on anything."

Putting aside the empirical data showing more and more pastors these days are women, allow me to ask a question at this juncture.

Readers, what do church people want from their pastors?

In my experience, not many folks want a pastor in the model of legendary Martin Luther King Jr., who publicly took on the issues of his day from a position of nonviolence inspired by Christ and by India's Mohandas Gandhi.

King led protests, unified people and went to jail all based on a theology rooted in his understanding of Jesus of Nazareth, the man for others.

King's church members at Ebenezer Baptist in Atlanta, Georgia, gave their pastor full support and freed him to lead the civil rights movement six days a week -- asking only that he be back in their pulpit on Sundays.

King was a pioneer, a hero and a martyr.

The history of my life has taught me church folks gravitate to pastors who care for them, pray for them, support them during times of bereavement and crisis and who give broad oversight to temporal church matters.

As great as he was -- and he definitely was -- most churches are not looking for a Dr. King in their pulpits.

The stance is understandable.

We live in an increasingly litigious society and awareness of this condition causes many in the church to pull in their elbows, to be risk-averse.