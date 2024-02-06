In the Oliver and Oliver Law Firm Papers at the State Historical Society of Missouri-Cape Girardeau Research Center are two court cases brought by the New Madrid and Cooter baseball clubs against the treasurer of the club, Lucas M. Davis, and Fidelity and Casualty Company of New York in 1932. The clubs were suing because they were not paid for their respective first-place finishes for each half of the season. Each club's suit includes the names of the players and manager, rules of the organization, meeting minutes and two signed contracts for the players. Both cases were dismissed after Davis submitted payment to both teams.

It is not known, at this time, if any players went on to play professional ball.

The association lasted until the 1940s with different cities putting up teams each year. By the 1950s the leagues had morphed into area high school teams competing against each other.