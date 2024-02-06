Couple together 17 years to marry on Rose Parade float

IRWINDALE, Calif. -- Christian Guntert was lying on his back, gluing seeds to the bottom of a giant faux pizza for a Rose Parade float when a teenager made a casual comment about his wife.

When the 58-year-old Guntert told the girl he and his longtime girlfriend weren't married, she screamed: "You're not married?"

The question reverberated in the 80,000-square-foot California warehouse last December, where teams of volunteers were building a dozen floats for the annual, nationally televised parade in Pasadena.

Soon, volunteers had surrounded Guntert and his girlfriend of 17 years, 56-year-old Susan Brown, offering their skills to make a wedding happen on the float. One said he was an ordained minister and could perform the ceremony, another offered to sing, and a photographer said she could snap photos.

"Susan kind of looked at herself and at me. We were all dirty and covered in glue and flower parts," Guntert said. "Susan said, 'You know, I'd really like to have a pretty dress.'"

So the couple decided to postpone the wedding for a year. Now Brown has a pretty dress, they have a float, and the same team of volunteers will help make the ceremony happen Saturday, two days before the 128th annual parade.

The couple will say "I do" on top of a float to be ridden by the parade's queen and her court. The float will be festooned with thousands of flowers beneath a giant gold crown, which will serve as a makeshift altar for the ceremony.

The unique setting is appropriate for Guntert and Brown, who have spent the past decade volunteering to decorate Rose Parade floats -- an endeavor that has them working 12-hour days between Christmas and New Year's on what would be vacation time from their jobs as government workers in San Bernardino County.