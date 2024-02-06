All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJuly 20, 2020

Coronavirus alters Elvis Week plans; candlelight vigil still on

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Plans for the weeklong celebration of rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley on the 43rd anniversary of his death have been shaken up by the new coronavirus, but organizers are forging ahead with a combination of in-person and online events at Graceland next month...

By ADRIAN SAINZ ~ Associated Press
A street art display honoring Elvis Presley is shown at a candlelight vigil Aug. 15 at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, that commemorates his death.
A street art display honoring Elvis Presley is shown at a candlelight vigil Aug. 15 at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, that commemorates his death.Adrian Sainz ~ Associated Press, file

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Plans for the weeklong celebration of rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley on the 43rd anniversary of his death have been shaken up by the new coronavirus, but organizers are forging ahead with a combination of in-person and online events at Graceland next month.

Fans will still be allowed to gather for an in-person vigil at Graceland to cap Elvis Week, scheduled this year for Aug. 8 to 16 in Memphis, where Presley lived. But they'll have to make reservations ahead of time, stand 6 feet apart and follow other virus-related safety guidelines if they want to attend the vigil and walk past Presley's grave.

Presley died Aug. 16, 1977. Since then, devotees of the late singer and actor have flocked to Graceland, his former home-turned-museum, to honor Presley on the anniversary of his death.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Besides the candlelight vigil, some in-person, prerecorded events will be offered during the week. But other potentially "high-risk" events -- live performances, group parties, autograph signings and meet-and-greets -- have been eliminated, Graceland said.

Instead, fans will be invited to participate in Elvis Week events in a closed Facebook group that requires a paid ticket to enter. Virtual events will include past Elvis Week concerts and panels, new interviews with bandmates and friends, and a look at previous candlelight vigils, Graceland said.

"As the COVID pandemic continues to evolve and health officials learn more about high-risk activities, we must evolve with them," Graceland's news release said. "There is no greater priority than the health and safety of our guests and employees."

A full schedule of events for the week will be released later.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy