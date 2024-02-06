Cora's Taste of Manila is Filipino home cooking at its best

This week, I visited Cora's Taste of Manila in Cape Girardeau. This required a little planning, because Cora's just has a pickup area located at 2502 Tanner Drive, behind Applebee's. This building has been a hotbed of new restaurants and flavors lately, so I'm curious to see what might pop up next. But with Cora's, I had to order online at corastasteofmanila.com and then choose my pickup time. I showed up on a Friday, and my food was hot and ready to go.

Cora's Taste of Manila promises authentic Filipino cooking, and I was looking forward to trying something new. Since the weather had been so cold that week, Cora's was offering a dish called sinigang soup, or tamarind soup as I saw it named online. And there it was, my old friend tamarind. Tamarind is a fruit native to the western hemisphere, but Mexico is the biggest producer. The fruit is sweet and sour, but the majority of it is dried and powdered, and that powder is more sour than sweet. But it is a unique sour, not at all like the bite of citrus or the mouth-puckering sourness of an unripe persimmon laden with tannins. Pad Thai is a dish you may be familiar with, and its flavor comes primarily from tamarind. I happen to love pad Thai, so when I saw that this soup was flavored with the gently sour tamarind, I was sold.

My order came with a pint of soup and a pint of rice. I asked the owner as I was picking up the order how I should use the rice ... Should I put it in the soup? Eat it on the side? Pour the soup over it? That last one was the right answer, so that's what I did, with a couple of scoops of rice in a bowl and a couple of scoops of soup on top. I've been telling you how tamarind is sour, but it is not overwhelming. My soup was full of veggies — bok choy, okra and what I think was some sort of mild radish, and running throughout was the bright, subtle flavor of tamarind cutting through the heavy meaty taste of fall-apart-tender cubes of pork. This was absolutely delicious, and I loved every bite of it.

I am not sure how often Cora's will offer sinigang soup, but I hope they make it a staple throughout the cold months. It was hearty, comforting and filling.