All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FoodFebruary 1, 2024

Cora's Taste of Manila is Filipino home cooking at its best

Enjoy the authentic flavors of Filipino cuisine at Cora's Taste of Manila in Cape Girardeau. From the hearty sinigang soup to the savory tapsilog, explore a culinary adventure worth savoring.

Rebecca LaClair avatar
Rebecca LaClair
Sinigang, a filling and hearty pork soup flavored with tamarind and served over rice.
Sinigang, a filling and hearty pork soup flavored with tamarind and served over rice.Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

This week, I visited Cora's Taste of Manila in Cape Girardeau. This required a little planning, because Cora's just has a pickup area located at 2502 Tanner Drive, behind Applebee's. This building has been a hotbed of new restaurants and flavors lately, so I'm curious to see what might pop up next. But with Cora's, I had to order online at corastasteofmanila.com and then choose my pickup time. I showed up on a Friday, and my food was hot and ready to go.

Cora's Taste of Manila promises authentic Filipino cooking, and I was looking forward to trying something new. Since the weather had been so cold that week, Cora's was offering a dish called sinigang soup, or tamarind soup as I saw it named online. And there it was, my old friend tamarind. Tamarind is a fruit native to the western hemisphere, but Mexico is the biggest producer. The fruit is sweet and sour, but the majority of it is dried and powdered, and that powder is more sour than sweet. But it is a unique sour, not at all like the bite of citrus or the mouth-puckering sourness of an unripe persimmon laden with tannins. Pad Thai is a dish you may be familiar with, and its flavor comes primarily from tamarind. I happen to love pad Thai, so when I saw that this soup was flavored with the gently sour tamarind, I was sold.

My order came with a pint of soup and a pint of rice. I asked the owner as I was picking up the order how I should use the rice ... Should I put it in the soup? Eat it on the side? Pour the soup over it? That last one was the right answer, so that's what I did, with a couple of scoops of rice in a bowl and a couple of scoops of soup on top. I've been telling you how tamarind is sour, but it is not overwhelming. My soup was full of veggies — bok choy, okra and what I think was some sort of mild radish, and running throughout was the bright, subtle flavor of tamarind cutting through the heavy meaty taste of fall-apart-tender cubes of pork. This was absolutely delicious, and I loved every bite of it.

I am not sure how often Cora's will offer sinigang soup, but I hope they make it a staple throughout the cold months. It was hearty, comforting and filling.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Seth ordered tapsilog, which is a clever compilation of its individual ingredients — "tap" from tapa, beef, in this case sirloin, "si" from sinangag which is garlic fried rice, and "log" from itlog, a fried egg. And that is exactly what it was, strips of sirloin over garlic fried rice topped with a fried egg with a runny yolk. This too was delicious, but while Seth loved the sirloin and the yolk flavoring the dish, I thought the garlic fried rice was the star. If you love garlic, you must try this rice. Fragrant and delicious.

Tapsilog, a wonderful garlic fried rice bowl with strips of sirloin and a fried egg.
Tapsilog, a wonderful garlic fried rice bowl with strips of sirloin and a fried egg.Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

My sinigang soup wasn't spicy in the slightest (neither was Seth's dish, for the record). But while I tried Seth's rice bowl, he wanted to try my soup, and I dished him up a bowl. I noticed a longish, whole vegetable in one of the spoonfuls of soup I ladled onto the rice for him, and I even said aloud, "Huh. That must be a whole okra or something." Well, my friends, it definitely was not okra. Seth took a spoonful and put that vegetable into his mouth, chewing with gusto. Immediately, his eyes filled with tears, and as he chewed, his face began to turn red. "What in the heck did I just bite into?" he asked as he swallowed his mouthful. "Was it spicy?" I asked, and he nodded. So we looked up the recipe for sinigang online, trying to figure out what he just ate while he refused my offer of milk to tame the sizable burn. All I can figure was it was some sort of Thai chili, an innocent green thing that vaguely resembled okra but not really, and we should have known better. He ended up taking that milk.

Still, I can't recommend the soup more wholeheartedly, and like I said, it wasn't spicy in the least on its own. Just watch the whole chilis and treat them like bay leaves — you know, don't eat them, unless you like the burn.

Story Tags
Rebecca LaClair
restaurant review
foodie
Advertisement
Related
FoodNov. 14
Recipe swap: Master holiday baking with these delicious cran...
FoodNov. 14
LaClair: Does Wib’s hold up under a critical modern eye? Abs...
FoodNov. 11
How to make the perfect holiday side with shredded Brussels ...
FoodNov. 7
A Harte Appetite: Hail to the chef

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Recipe Swap: Spice up your snack game with the ultimate fall Chex mix and more treats
FoodNov. 7
Recipe Swap: Spice up your snack game with the ultimate fall Chex mix and more treats
Castillo: Hubble Creek Brewing Company: Let’s go creeking!
FoodNov. 6
Castillo: Hubble Creek Brewing Company: Let’s go creeking!
How to achieve the perfect gooey grilled cheese every time
FoodOct. 31
How to achieve the perfect gooey grilled cheese every time
McClanahan: Embrace autumn with these delightful pumpkin-infused recipes
FoodOct. 30
McClanahan: Embrace autumn with these delightful pumpkin-infused recipes
LaClair: 'The Bear' approaches food and family with reverence and a little humor
FoodOct. 30
LaClair: 'The Bear' approaches food and family with reverence and a little humor
Care for a sweet treat during Mexico's Day of the Dead? Have a bite of 'pan de muerto'
FoodOct. 29
Care for a sweet treat during Mexico's Day of the Dead? Have a bite of 'pan de muerto'
Layla’s Cheesesteaks brings taste of Philadelphia to Marble Hill
FoodOct. 28
Layla’s Cheesesteaks brings taste of Philadelphia to Marble Hill
Marble Hill Cakes: A hidden gem in Jackson
FoodOct. 24
Marble Hill Cakes: A hidden gem in Jackson
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy