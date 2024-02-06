Cool sides and desserts for your July 4th cookout

The Independence Day holiday weekend is quickly approaching and for many people that will include a cookout, picnic, BBQ or gathering of some kind. It is usually summertime weather being hot and humid, so cool side dishes and desserts taste especially good.
Get your grocery list ready using some of the recipes today. You may need to provide a side dish or dessert to go with a main entree, or maybe you are providing the main entree. Whatever it is, we've got you covered in this column today.
Have fun and enjoy your long holiday weekend.
Mix ground beef, mustard and garlic well; form into 4 patties about 3/4-inch thick. Grill, covered, for 12 to 15 minutes, turning once. Top with roasted peppers and cheese slices during last few minutes of grilling. Place burgers on buns to serve. Makes 4 servings
Layer vegetables and sausage on a 24-inch piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Dot with butter. Drizzle with water and Worcestershire sauce. Add seasoned salt to taste. Fold up sides of foil; seal into a packet. Grill over medium heat for about one hour, until vegetables are tender. Serves 4.
Place steaks in a shallow dish; set aside. Combine garlic and water in a microwave-safe dish; microwave on high setting for 30 seconds. Blend in mustard and seasonings; stir well. Brush sauce on both sides of steaks. Grill over coals to desired doneness, about 12 minutes for medium. Slice into portions for serving. Serves 4 to 6.
Cook pasta just until tender; drain. Place spinach in a large bowl; add hot pasta and let stand for 2 to 3 minutes to wilt spinach. Combine remaining ingredients except olives and tomatoes. Mix well; add to pasta. Stir in olives and tomatoes. Serve either warm or chilled. Serves 8 to 10.
Garnish: chopped fresh basil, parsley and/or mint
Place all vegetables in a grill basket. Drizzle with 2 to 3 tablespoons oil; season with salt and pepper. Place basket on a grate over high heat. Cook until tender, about 5 to 10 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove grill basket from grill; cool. Slice corn kernels off cob; cut other vegetables into bite-size pieces. Combine all vegetables in a large salad bowl. Add couscous and greens. For Vinaigrette, whisk together remaining olive oil, lemon juice, mustard and salt and pepper to taste. Add desired amount of Vinaigrette to vegetable mixture; toss to mix. Garnish with herbs. Serves 4 to 6.
Coat each ear of corn with 2 teaspoons butter; season with salt and pepper. Wrap a slice of bacon around each ear. Wrap each ear loosely in heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place corn on a grill over medium heat. Cook for about 30 minutes, turning frequently, until bacon is crisp. Unwrap carefully to serve. Makes 6 servings.
In a large bowl, combine watermelon and onions; set aside. In a small bowl, combine orange juice, vinegar, honey, green pepper and seasonings; slowly whisk in oil. Pour over watermelon mixture; toss gently. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Serve with a slotted spoon. Makes about 10 servings.
Combine all ingredients except buns in a large bowl. Stir lightly with a fork until well blended. Shape into 4 to 6 burgers. Heat a lightly oiled skillet over medium heat. Cook burgers in skillet for 6 to 8 minutes per side, until no longer pink in the center. Serve on hamburger buns.
In a bowl, mix brown sugar, butter, lemon juice and cinnamon. Brush mixture over both sides of pineapple slices. Grill pineapple over high heat for about one minute on each side, until golden. Remove each slice to a dessert plate. Serve warm, topped with a scoop of ice cream, a sprinkle of coconut and a maraschino cherry. Serves 4 to 6.
In a one-gallon pitcher, stir together all juices; cover and refrigerate until chilled. At serving time, add soda; garnish as desired. Serve immediately. Makes 16 to 20 servings.
Stir all ingredients together. Serve in ice-filled glasses. Makes 4 servings.
In a saucepan over medium heat, saute onion in oil until tender. Blend in remaining ingredients. Reduce heat; simmer for 20 minutes, or until sauce thickens. Brush sauce over chicken or ribs during last few minutes of grilling. Makes about 3 cups.
Melt butter in a cast-iron skillet over a hot grill. Sprinkle in marshmallows; stir until completely melted. Remove from fire; stir in graham crackers and chocolate. Press into pan with the back of a spoon. Allow to cool completely; cut into wedges. Makes 10 servings.
Sprinkle ribs with salt and pepper; rub into surface. Arrange ribs on a medium-hot grill; cover and grill until tender, about one to 1-1/4 hours, adding more coals as needed. Combine remaining ingredients in a small saucepan; simmer over low heat for 10 minutes. Baste ribs with sauce during last 30 minutes of grilling, turning often. Makes 4 servings
Combine all ingredients in a bowl; stir well. Cover and refrigerate up to one week. Serve over grilled burgers.
Mash beans in a bowl; mix in remaining ingredients except oil and buns. Form into 4 patties. Add 1/4-inch oil to a skillet over medium-high heat. Fry patties until golden, about 5 minutes per side, turning carefully. If baking is preferred, place patties on a greased baking sheet; bake at 400 degrees for 7 to 10 minutes per side. Serve on buns.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray 10-inch springform pan with cooking spray. Or line 9-inch square baking pan with foil, leaving about 2 inches of the foil overhanging sides of pan; lightly spray with cooking spray.
In large bowl, stir cookie mix, 1/3 cup of the malted milk powder, oil, water and egg until soft dough forms. Press 1/2 of dough into bottom of pan. Bake 12 to 13 minutes or until set. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, press remaining 1/2 of the dough into 10-inch circle on large ungreased cookie sheet. After removing cookie crust in springform or 9-inch pan from oven, bake dough on cookie sheet 12 to 13 minutes or until set. Cool 5 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to wire rack. Cool 15 minutes.
Spread hot fudge topping over crust in springform or 9-inch pan. In medium bowl, break apart large cookie until crumbly. Stir in crushed malted milk balls. Sprinkle 1/2 of the crumbled cookie mixture over hot fudge; press lightly.
In large bowl, combine both softened ice creams and remaining 1/3 cup malted milk powder until well blended. Spread ice cream mixture over crumbs in pan. Gently spread whipped topping over ice cream. Sprinkle with remaining crumb mixture. Cover with foil. Freeze at least 5 hours or until firm. To serve, remove sides of springform pan or lift dessert using foil out of 9-inch pan. Let stand 5 minutes. Use hot wet knife to cut into wedges or squares. Store covered in freezer.
Note: Use your favorite flavor ice cream and candy.
Crush cookies for an easy crust, then fill with a sultry blend of ice cream, nuts, and ready-made chocolate topping.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In food processor bowl with metal blade, combine vanilla wafers and 1/2 cup of the cashews; process until finely ground. Add butter; process just until crumbly. Press mixture in bottom and up side of 9-inch glass pie pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are light golden brown. Refrigerate crust for 20 minutes or until completely cooled.
Spread 1 pint of the ice cream in cooled crust. Spoon or drizzle 1/2 cup of the ice cream topping over ice cream. Freeze about 30 minutes or until partially frozen.
Top pie with remaining pint ice cream, spreading evenly. Freeze at least 4 hours or until firm.
To serve, let pie stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Cut into wedges; place on individual dessert plates. Top with remaining ice cream topping and cashew halves.
Note: To speed up cooling of the crust, we placed it in the refrigerator until completely cooled. You can choose to cool at room temperature; allow 45 to 60 minutes. If your fudge topping is too thick, microwave it for 30 to 60 seconds to soften it. If it gets too warm, let it cool for a minute or two.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
