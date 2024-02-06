Cool sides and desserts for your July 4th cookout

The Independence Day holiday weekend is quickly approaching and for many people that will include a cookout, picnic, BBQ or gathering of some kind. It is usually summertime weather being hot and humid, so cool side dishes and desserts taste especially good.

Get your grocery list ready using some of the recipes today. You may need to provide a side dish or dessert to go with a main entree, or maybe you are providing the main entree. Whatever it is, we've got you covered in this column today.

Have fun and enjoy your long holiday weekend.

Garlic and Mustard Burgers

1 pound ground beef

3 tablespoons country-style Dijon mustard

5 cloves garlic, chopped

14-ounce jar roasted red peppers, drained

4 slices Monterey Jack cheese

4 hamburger buns, split

Mix ground beef, mustard and garlic well; form into 4 patties about 3/4-inch thick. Grill, covered, for 12 to 15 minutes, turning once. Top with roasted peppers and cheese slices during last few minutes of grilling. Place burgers on buns to serve. Makes 4 servings

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/1ADBE48AB25BA34B85257853005B41FD

Picnic in a Pan

4 potatoes, peeled and cubed

4 ears sweet corn, broken in half

4 tomatoes, sliced

4 green peppers, sliced

1/2 pound whole mushrooms, trimmed and halved

1 pound smoked pork sausage, quartered

1/2 cup butter, sliced

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

Seasoned salt to taste

Layer vegetables and sausage on a 24-inch piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Dot with butter. Drizzle with water and Worcestershire sauce. Add seasoned salt to taste. Fold up sides of foil; seal into a packet. Grill over medium heat for about one hour, until vegetables are tender. Serves 4.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/ACFA7869F5491A4A852580EC004E094A

Sweet and Hot Ribeye Steaks

2 (1-pound) boneless beef ribeye steaks

2 cloves garlic, pressed

2 teaspoons water

2 tablespoons sweet-hot mustard

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

Place steaks in a shallow dish; set aside. Combine garlic and water in a microwave-safe dish; microwave on high setting for 30 seconds. Blend in mustard and seasonings; stir well. Brush sauce on both sides of steaks. Grill over coals to desired doneness, about 12 minutes for medium. Slice into portions for serving. Serves 4 to 6.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/25D6537ED0D8BE588525774C0048C90D

Lemony Orzo Salad

16-ounce package orzo pasta, uncooked

3 to 4 cups baby spinach, torn into bite-size pieces

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons onion powder

2 teaspoons fresh parsley, chopped, or 1 teaspoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2-1/4 ounce can sliced black olives, drained

1 cup grape tomatoes

Cook pasta just until tender; drain. Place spinach in a large bowl; add hot pasta and let stand for 2 to 3 minutes to wilt spinach. Combine remaining ingredients except olives and tomatoes. Mix well; add to pasta. Stir in olives and tomatoes. Serve either warm or chilled. Serves 8 to 10.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/C047BF28ED88A61C852575CC005561EC

Grilled Vegetable Salad

1 ear corn, husked

16 spears asparagus, trimmed

16 green onions, trimmed

8 Roma tomatoes, halved

1 bulb fennel, thinly sliced

1/2 cup plus 2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup couscous, cooked

6-ounce package spring greens

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Garnish: chopped fresh basil, parsley and/or mint

Place all vegetables in a grill basket. Drizzle with 2 to 3 tablespoons oil; season with salt and pepper. Place basket on a grate over high heat. Cook until tender, about 5 to 10 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove grill basket from grill; cool. Slice corn kernels off cob; cut other vegetables into bite-size pieces. Combine all vegetables in a large salad bowl. Add couscous and greens. For Vinaigrette, whisk together remaining olive oil, lemon juice, mustard and salt and pepper to taste. Add desired amount of Vinaigrette to vegetable mixture; toss to mix. Garnish with herbs. Serves 4 to 6.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/9A1A6239F5FDAC9B852583860055A872

Grilled Bacon Corn On The Cob

6 ears sweet corn, husked

1/4 cup butter, softened

Salt and pepper to taste

6 slices bacon

Coat each ear of corn with 2 teaspoons butter; season with salt and pepper. Wrap a slice of bacon around each ear. Wrap each ear loosely in heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place corn on a grill over medium heat. Cook for about 30 minutes, turning frequently, until bacon is crisp. Unwrap carefully to serve. Makes 6 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/FF142C4BC5E61877852580ED005E1BC6

Tangy Watermelon Salad

14 cups watermelon, cubed

1 red onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 cup green onions, chopped

3/4 cup orange juice

5 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons plus 1-1/2 teaspoons honey

1 tablespoon green pepper, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

3/4 cup oil

In a large bowl, combine watermelon and onions; set aside. In a small bowl, combine orange juice, vinegar, honey, green pepper and seasonings; slowly whisk in oil. Pour over watermelon mixture; toss gently. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Serve with a slotted spoon. Makes about 10 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/298374F541CD328D8525784000623982

Chicken Burgers

1 pound ground chicken

1 onion, chopped

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup fresh bread crumbs

3 tablespoons chicken broth

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon salt-free vegetable seasoning salt

Salt and pepper to taste

4 to 6 hamburger buns, split

Combine all ingredients except buns in a large bowl. Stir lightly with a fork until well blended. Shape into 4 to 6 burgers. Heat a lightly oiled skillet over medium heat. Cook burgers in skillet for 6 to 8 minutes per side, until no longer pink in the center. Serve on hamburger buns.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/AD881F7FAA4CE98885257CD200500C1B

Grilled Pineapple Sundaes

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 pineapple, peeled, cored and sliced 1-inch thick

Garnish: vanilla ice cream, toasted coconut, maraschino cherries

In a bowl, mix brown sugar, butter, lemon juice and cinnamon. Brush mixture over both sides of pineapple slices. Grill pineapple over high heat for about one minute on each side, until golden. Remove each slice to a dessert plate. Serve warm, topped with a scoop of ice cream, a sprinkle of coconut and a maraschino cherry. Serves 4 to 6.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/891E817EF19EC09F852580F1005963C3

Summer Sparkle Drink

48-ounce bottle ruby red grapefruit juice

12-ounce can frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed

6-ounce can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

2-liter bottle lemon-lime soda, chilled

Optional: lemon slices, fresh mint sprigs

In a one-gallon pitcher, stir together all juices; cover and refrigerate until chilled. At serving time, add soda; garnish as desired. Serve immediately. Makes 16 to 20 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/3814F38A12BE4DCE852580F0005AEDBC