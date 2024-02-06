Cool salads for those hot summer days

Hot weather, fresh ingredients and cool summer salads are all featured today. I have found a few nice entree salads for sandwiches or on the plate, to side salads to go along with your favorite grilled meats. You can play around with ingredients that are available all through the year, but especially while produce is coming ripe during the summer.
Have fun, stay cool and enjoy some nice salads in the weeks ahead.
Caprese and fresh fruit always remind me of summer. This salad combines traditional Caprese flavors with summer blueberries, peaches and adds prosciutto for saltiness, creating a balanced and flavor-packed popular side dish.
In a small bowl, whisk the first nine ingredients. Add tomatoes; let stand while preparing salad.
In a large bowl, combine arugula, mozzarella, peach slices, blueberries and prosciutto. Pour tomato mixture over top; toss to coat. Garnish with additional mint leaves. Serve immediately.
Add shrimp to boiling water in small stock pot. Cook shrimp for two to five minutes, just until pink. Drain and set aside to cool.
Mix together mayonnaise, herbs, and seasonings. Add in celery, red onion, and shrimp. Toss until completely covered. Squeeze 1/2 lemon over the salad. Toss again.
Chill. Serve on rolls or on a bed of lettuce with crackers.
In a large resealable food-storage plastic bag, place 1 cup of the dressing and the chicken; turn bag to coat. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes to marinate.
Heat gas or charcoal grill for medium heat.
Place chicken on grill; discard marinade. Cover grill; reduce heat to low and cook seven minutes. Turn chicken; cook seven to eight minutes more or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (170 degrees). Cut chicken across grain into thin strips.
In seven-quart bowl, gently toss chicken, salad greens, strawberries and remaining 3/4 cup dressing. Sprinkle with peanuts.
Notes: Roasted soy nuts can be substituted for the peanuts. Chicken can be cooked by grilling with indirect heat, which means the food is not cooked directly over the flame. Use the guidelines in your grill manufacturer's booklet for more specific information.
Melt butter in 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Stir in seasoning packet from noodles. Break block of noodles into bite-size pieces over skillet; stir noodles into butter mixture. Cook two minutes, stirring constantly; stir in sesame seed. Cook about two minutes more, stirring constantly, until noodles are golden brown.
Mix sugar, vinegar, oil and pepper in large bowl. Add remaining ingredients and noodle mixture; toss.
Notes: Keep your salad crunchy by tossing in the noodles just before serving.
Precooked frozen chicken from the meat department is a great thing to have on hand for ready-to-go recipes like this.
For extra flavor and color, stir in an 11-ounce can of mandarin orange slices, drained.
In 4-quart saucepan, cook pasta as directed on box; drain. Rinse with cold water; drain well.
In large bowl, stir together seasoning mix pouches, mayonnaise and lemon juice. Stir in cooked pasta.
Spread lettuce on large serving platter. Top with pasta mixture. Arrange remaining salad ingredients in rows over pasta.
Mix together, using a fork, the drained tuna, chopped apples, diced celery and halved pecans in a large mixing bowl.
Add mayo, mustard, lemon juice and cracked pepper. Mix well, making sure all tuna is shredded.
Serve on croissants or with crackers.
Stop in the deli for a rotisserie chicken, and grab a few convenience items from the produce section, and you can have this tasty Asian salad mixed 15 minutes after you get home.
In large serving bowl, toss all ingredients except onions until evenly coated. Sprinkle with onions.
Notes: For a tasty topping, try chopped wasabi and soy sauce-flavored almonds. Look for them in the snack section of the supermarket.
Not your average chicken salad recipe, this tasty and hearty recipe is made with bright lemon chicken, red bell pepper, chopped black olives, and celery seed.
Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Serve immediately or chilled.
Watermelon salad is the light summer side you've been looking for. With feta cheese, blueberries, cucumber, and a lime vinaigrette, the flavors are out of this world.
In a small bowl, combine lime juice, half the lime zest, olive oil, and salt and pepper. Set aside.
Toss watermelon, blueberries, and cucumber together in a large bowl. Sprinkle crumbled feta cheese over fruit. Drizzle with dressing and top with remaining lime zest.
Add this delicious Summer Corn Salad to your BBQ menus. With bacon, cheese, spices, and fresh corn, you'll love this simple side dish for barbecues.
In a bowl combine: mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice, and seasonings. Stir to combine.
Add to bowl: corn, cheese, and green onions. Stir to combine.
Stir in bacon.
Refrigerate at least one hour prior to serving. Add additional cheese and green onions prior to serving if desired.
Southwest Pasta Salad is the perfect side dish for a back yard barbeque gathering. With loads of great flavors in one dish, it's fantastic with burgers and hot dogs. If you can't find the Farmer's Pantry cornbread crisps in the store, look online or at Trader Joe's. They are worth finding, as they add so much to this and other salads.
Cook and drain pasta according to package directions. Allow to completely cool.
In a mixing bowl along with cooled pasta add: grape tomatoes, green onions, black beans and cheddar cheese.
In small bowl whisk together: mayonnaise, BBQ sauce, Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Add sauce to other ingredients, mix together. Spoon into serving bowl. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes. Stir prior to serving and top with pieces of Farmer's Pantry JalapeÃ±o Cornbread Crisps.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add zucchini and summer squash and cook, stirring frequently, for 3 minutes to blanch. (Don't wait for the water to return to a boil to begin timing the 3 minutes ~ begin timing as soon as the squash is in the pot.) Working quickly, use a large slotted spoon to scoop squash from the pot into a colander. Rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain completely. Place in a large serving bowl.
Return water to a boil. Add tortellini and cook according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water; drain well. Add to the bowl with the squash. Add tomatoes and gently toss to combine.
Combine vinegar, olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, dill weed, thyme, salt, and pepper; whisk until well blended. Pour dressing over tortellini mixture and gently toss to coat.
Chill at least 2 hours before serving to allow flavors to meld.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add green beans and cook for only 3 minutes. Drain well and immediately plunge into ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain again and pat dry with paper towels.
Place green beans in a large bowl. Add walnuts, red onion, and Feta; gently stir to combine.
Combine olive oil, white wine vinegar, mint, garlic, salt, and pepper in the bowl of a food processor; pulse a few times to blend. Pour dressing over the bean mixture and toss. Chill for about an hour before serving.
Drain pineapple chunks, reserving 3/4 cup juice.
Place pineapple juice in a small saucepan. Add cornstarch, curry powder, salt, and pepper; whisk to remove any cornstarch lumps. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat and boil until thickened. Cool. Once cooled, stir in mayonnaise and sour cream.
Cook macaroni in salted water according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water. Drain well and place in a large bowl.
Add pineapple, shrimp, chopped red pepper, and chopped green onions to the macaroni; toss gently to combine. Add pineapple dressing and toss gently to coat.
Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving to allow flavors combine together.
At serving time, taste and adjust salt and pepper to taste. I typically add about another 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon salt to brighten the flavor.
Salad:
Dressing:
Cook pasta in boiling salted water, according to package directions. Drain. Rinse under cold water, and drain thoroughly.
Combine the quartered pepperoni slices, cubed salami, cubed mozzarella cheese, halved tomatoes, chopped onion, chopped bell pepper, halved olives, and artichoke hearts in a large bowl. Add the cooked pasta and stir to combine.
In a separate small bowl, whisk together the red wine vinegar and granulated sugar until the sugar is dissolved. Add the olive oil, salt, pepper, oregano, basil, and Italian seasoning and whisk to combine. Pour the dressing over the pasta mixture; toss to coat.
Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Note: This recipe makes a big salad, so if desired, cut the recipe in 1/2 if you don't want to make a lot. Also, substitute bottled Italian salad dressing if you'd like.
A savory vinaigrette filled with lemon, garlic and just a hint of Parmesan cheese.
Add all ingredients into a food processor and emulsify. Serve immediately. If not serving immediately and dressing settles and separates, simply shake before serving.
All the fresh flavors of summer are together in one beautiful salad.
For the basil vinaigrette:
For the salad with peaches, blackberries and pecans:
For the dressing:
Shake all ingredients in tightly closed jar, or whisk in bowl until emulsified.
For the salad:
Peel peaches, if desired. Slice peaches and let sit in a bowl with water and about 2 tablespoons of any type citrus juice (lemon, orange, etc.) while preparing the rest of the salad.
Toss greens, blackberries, and pecans together. Top with peach slices and cheese.
Pour dressing over salad and toss gently.
Notes: Recipe makes 10 side salads. For entree salads top with grilled chicken, shrimp or fish and divide into 5 salads.
This is a delicious salad that is easily adjustable to seasonal ingredients. If strawberries aren't available, substitute mandarin oranges and dried cranberries.
For the dressing:
Place sugar in a small heavy skillet; cook and stir over medium-low heat until melted and caramel-colored, about 10 minutes. Stir in almonds until coated. Spread on foil to cool.
Place romaine, onion and strawberries in a large bowl. Whisk together dressing ingredients; toss with salad. Break candied almonds into pieces; sprinkle over salad. Serve immediately.
And until next time, happy cooking.