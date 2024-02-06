Cool salads for those hot summer days

Hot weather, fresh ingredients and cool summer salads are all featured today. I have found a few nice entree salads for sandwiches or on the plate, to side salads to go along with your favorite grilled meats. You can play around with ingredients that are available all through the year, but especially while produce is coming ripe during the summer.

Have fun, stay cool and enjoy some nice salads in the weeks ahead.

Red, White and Blue Summer Salad

Caprese and fresh fruit always remind me of summer. This salad combines traditional Caprese flavors with summer blueberries, peaches and adds prosciutto for saltiness, creating a balanced and flavor-packed popular side dish.

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup julienned fresh basil

1/3 cup white balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup julienned fresh mint leaves

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon pepper

2 cups cherry tomatoes

8 cups fresh arugula

1 carton (8 ounces) fresh mozzarella cheese pearls, drained

2 medium peaches, sliced

2 cups fresh blueberries

6 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, julienned

In a small bowl, whisk the first nine ingredients. Add tomatoes; let stand while preparing salad.

In a large bowl, combine arugula, mozzarella, peach slices, blueberries and prosciutto. Pour tomato mixture over top; toss to coat. Garnish with additional mint leaves. Serve immediately.

Southern Shrimp Salad Roll with Lemon and Dill Mayonnaise

1 1/2 pounds small shrimp

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup diced celery

1/3 cup red onion

1 teaspoon dried dill weed

1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice from 1/2 lemon, squeezed

Add shrimp to boiling water in small stock pot. Cook shrimp for two to five minutes, just until pink. Drain and set aside to cool.

Mix together mayonnaise, herbs, and seasonings. Add in celery, red onion, and shrimp. Toss until completely covered. Squeeze 1/2 lemon over the salad. Toss again.

Chill. Serve on rolls or on a bed of lettuce with crackers.

Grilled Balsamic-Chicken Salad

1 3/4 cups balsamic vinaigrette dressing

8 boneless skinless chicken breasts (2 pounds)

12 cups mixed salad greens

4 cups halved fresh strawberries

1 cup honey-roasted peanuts

In a large resealable food-storage plastic bag, place 1 cup of the dressing and the chicken; turn bag to coat. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes to marinate.

Heat gas or charcoal grill for medium heat.

Place chicken on grill; discard marinade. Cover grill; reduce heat to low and cook seven minutes. Turn chicken; cook seven to eight minutes more or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (170 degrees). Cut chicken across grain into thin strips.

In seven-quart bowl, gently toss chicken, salad greens, strawberries and remaining 3/4 cup dressing. Sprinkle with peanuts.

Notes: Roasted soy nuts can be substituted for the peanuts. Chicken can be cooked by grilling with indirect heat, which means the food is not cooked directly over the flame. Use the guidelines in your grill manufacturer's booklet for more specific information.

Crunchy Chicken Salad

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 package (3 ounces) Oriental-flavor ramen noodle soup mix

2 tablespoons sesame seed

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup white vinegar

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 cups cut-up cooked chicken

1/2 cup dry-roasted peanuts

4 medium green onions, sliced (1/4 cup)

1 bag (16 ounces) coleslaw mix

Melt butter in 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Stir in seasoning packet from noodles. Break block of noodles into bite-size pieces over skillet; stir noodles into butter mixture. Cook two minutes, stirring constantly; stir in sesame seed. Cook about two minutes more, stirring constantly, until noodles are golden brown.

Mix sugar, vinegar, oil and pepper in large bowl. Add remaining ingredients and noodle mixture; toss.

Notes: Keep your salad crunchy by tossing in the noodles just before serving.

Precooked frozen chicken from the meat department is a great thing to have on hand for ready-to-go recipes like this.

For extra flavor and color, stir in an 11-ounce can of mandarin orange slices, drained.

Summer Cobb Pasta Salad

2 boxes Betty Crocker Suddenly Salad BLT pasta salad

1 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons lemon juice

4 cups chopped romaine lettuce (8 ounces)

8 slices cooked bacon, chopped

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

2 medium avocados, pitted, peeled and coarsely chopped

4 hard-cooked eggs, peeled, coarsely chopped

In 4-quart saucepan, cook pasta as directed on box; drain. Rinse with cold water; drain well.

In large bowl, stir together seasoning mix pouches, mayonnaise and lemon juice. Stir in cooked pasta.

Spread lettuce on large serving platter. Top with pasta mixture. Arrange remaining salad ingredients in rows over pasta.

Tuna Salad with Apples, Celery and Pecans

2 (12 ounce) cans chunk white albacore tuna in water, drained

1 1/2 Gala or Honeycrisp apples, chopped

3 ribs celery, diced

1/2 cup halved pecans

1 2/3 cup mayonnaise (liquid measuring cup)

1 tablespoon mustard

1/2 lemon juiced

Cracked pepper

Mix together, using a fork, the drained tuna, chopped apples, diced celery and halved pecans in a large mixing bowl.

Add mayo, mustard, lemon juice and cracked pepper. Mix well, making sure all tuna is shredded.

Serve on croissants or with crackers.

Crunchy Sesame Chicken Salad

Stop in the deli for a rotisserie chicken, and grab a few convenience items from the produce section, and you can have this tasty Asian salad mixed 15 minutes after you get home.

4 cups shredded deli rotisserie chicken (from 2-pound chicken)

1 bag (16 ounce) coleslaw mix (about 8 cups)

2 cups chow mein noodles (from 6-ounce bag)

1 bag (8 ounce) fresh sugar snap peas, strings removed (about 2 cups)

1 cup shredded carrots (from 10-ounce bag)

1 1/4 cups Asian toasted sesame dressing (from 16-ounce bottle)

3 medium green onions, sliced (3 tablespoons)

In large serving bowl, toss all ingredients except onions until evenly coated. Sprinkle with onions.

Notes: For a tasty topping, try chopped wasabi and soy sauce-flavored almonds. Look for them in the snack section of the supermarket.

Tasty Lemon Chicken Salad

Not your average chicken salad recipe, this tasty and hearty recipe is made with bright lemon chicken, red bell pepper, chopped black olives, and celery seed.

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, boiled, diced/shredded

1 medium-large red bell pepper, diced

1 (4.25 ounce) can chopped olives

1 cup real mayonnaise (generous)

2 to 3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons celery seed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Serve immediately or chilled.

Watermelon Salad with Feta Cheese, Blueberries, Cucumbers, and Lime Vinaigrette

Watermelon salad is the light summer side you've been looking for. With feta cheese, blueberries, cucumber, and a lime vinaigrette, the flavors are out of this world.

1 watermelon, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 pints fresh blueberries

2 cucumbers peeled, halved lengthwise, then cut into 1/2-inch pieces

8 ounces feta cheese crumbled

2 limes, zested and juiced

4 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

In a small bowl, combine lime juice, half the lime zest, olive oil, and salt and pepper. Set aside.

Toss watermelon, blueberries, and cucumber together in a large bowl. Sprinkle crumbled feta cheese over fruit. Drizzle with dressing and top with remaining lime zest.

Summer Corn Salad

Add this delicious Summer Corn Salad to your BBQ menus. With bacon, cheese, spices, and fresh corn, you'll love this simple side dish for barbecues.

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 cups corn (approximately 8 ears)

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

1/2 cup bacon, cooked and crumbled

In a bowl combine: mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice, and seasonings. Stir to combine.

Add to bowl: corn, cheese, and green onions. Stir to combine.

Stir in bacon.

Refrigerate at least one hour prior to serving. Add additional cheese and green onions prior to serving if desired.