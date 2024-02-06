Cooking up Christmas spirit

Ron Cook has found unorthodox approaches can be effective.

Anyone who faced Cook in men's slow-pitch softball will remember a pitcher with a mechanical, herky-jerky motion with hesitations throughout. It played with the minds of batters used to a fluid, swinging motion.

Cook used the perplexing technique in a 24-year career, with his teams winning numerous state titles with his halting style front and center.

Now the owner of Stooges Restaurant in Jackson, Cook still is in his unique groove, doing it his way: unusual, uncommon, unorthodox.

On Thanksgiving Day, Cook, with the help of 17 volunteers, served up seven turkeys, four pork loins and all the trimmings to whomever called his restaurant and told him they would be there -- for a free dinner. He had 125 people show up.

It was a Thanksgiving tradition in its second year, one year short of his Christmas tradition, which started in 2015.

The 1974 graduate of Jackson has made it a point to make sure there's a little joy in the holidays for all, giving back to his community. It's a meal to nourish in more ways than one.

"I didn't want to do this as a homeless thing," Cook said. "I know there are poor families out there that need a meal, and I wanted to do that, but I wanted to target the people that are maybe just lonely on the holiday, maybe recently there's been a death in the family, and you've got the spouse at home for the first time, and maybe the rest of the family is off in another location. Maybe it's just husband and wife where the kids are not going to be home for Christmas that year."

Cook has been serving food in the area since 1993, when he opened Cook's Barbecue. He decided to get into the restaurant business after moonlighting with a catering service while working as a physical-therapy technician at Saint Francis Hospital for four years.

"Everybody went on about my food and said, 'You should do this for a living,'" Cook said.

He decided to take the leap after pulling off a 400-person event at the AC Brase Arena Building one year, opening his barbecue stand on Highway 72. He later opened Stooges Restaurant in 2001 on Highway 61, eventually moving to his current location on West Main Street in 2005.

He grew up in an entrepreneurial environment, working at his father's business, Cook's Fina, at a young age in Jackson. He credits his parents with instilling more than a business sense and work ethic.

"They taught me to do things for others," Cook said. "My mom and dad were the first to take a meal to a neighbor or friend's house upon hearing of a death in the family," Cook said. "I've done the same; it's how life was and is, being brought up in Jackson."