Cooking the books

"The Internet really ought to have killed cookbooks," Helen Rosner, the award-winning food columnist of the New Yorker observes. But instead, cookbooks are selling better than ever. Rosner says this is because they have become more than merely collections of recipes.

But it seems to me that a larger reason is that books in general have yet to find a better replacement. And this is especially the case with cookbooks, where you can dog-ear a recipe you don't want to forget, note an adaptation to an ingredient, and vicariously feast on a chocolate cake as you hold in your hand a gorgeous photo of it.

As October is National Cookbook Month I offer in celebration a list of a handful of my favorite cookbooks, not ones that you probably already have on your shelf, but less well known, if not quite obscure, volumes. In each case I've picked one recipe I think is worth the price of the book.

*The Best American Recipes. A unique series of books edited by Fran McCullough and Molly Stevens that annually scoured hundreds of sources ranging from books, magazines, websites, and even supermarket flyers to find the finest of a given year. Recipe: Giant Gougère.

*Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone. If Julia Child had been a vegetarian, this is the book she would have written. Burgeoning with 1,400 recipes, author Deborah Madison artfully demonstrates that besides being healthy, meatless dishes can be just as flavorful and sumptuous as any other. Recipe: All-Bean Chili.

A stack of some of Tom Harte's favorite cookbooks, reviewed in today's column for National Cookbook Month, that serve to demonstrate why the Internet has yet to kill cookbooks. Submitted by Tom Harte