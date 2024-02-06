I haven't been consistently happy with my oatmeal cookie recipe for a while. Sometimes they turn out perfectly -- fairly flat, chewy and moist in the middle, with crinkly, caramelized edges (not cakey or rounded) and a butterscotch-esque flavor. Other times, they don't follow orders, staying too puffed, or becoming a little dry and less damply dense than I crave.

So I took the recipe, reduced the amount of flour and oats slightly, upped the butter considerably (even in an oatmeal cookie, I am not looking for healthy; it's still a cookie), took out one egg, increased the salt and the vanilla, changed the sugar ratio a bit to favor the brown variety, and tried it again.

I also baked bigger cookies. Only when your cookies are at least 3 inches wide can you approach the nirvana that comes with a cookie that has different textures throughout: a ring of crispness around the edge, firm but with some give as you head in for the next bite, and, finally, soft but chewy in the middle.

I also took a page from my favorite chocolate chip (or chunk) cookie recipe, and let the dough rest for two days. You could skip this step, or you could leave the dough for as long as four days before baking. The resting time allows the dough to absorb all extra liquid and develop a deeper, richer, more caramel-y flavor.

Big Butterscotchy Oatmeal Cookies

This January photo shows Butterscotchy Oatmeal Cookies in New York. This dessert is from a recipe by Katie Workman. Sarah Crowder ~ Associated Press

Start to finish: 40 minutes, not including optional refrigeration time

Makes 16 to 18 cookies