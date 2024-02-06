Cookies the Cookie Monster would love

Put butter, dark brown sugar and water in a large saucepan and stir over low heat until melted. Add dark chocolate chips and stir until most of the chocolate chips are melted, remove from heat and continue to stir until all the chocolate is melted. Add in 1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean paste and mix well.

Pour into a large mixing bowl and allow to sit and cool for about 10 minutes, stirring a couple of times to help cooling.

Carefully measure 2 1/2 cups of sifted all purpose flour into a large bowl; add in baking soda and salt, sift together

When the chocolate is cooler, add in one egg at a time beating each on high speed until completely blended.

Reduce the mixer speed to low and add in dry ingredients, don't forget to scrape the sides and bottom, until blended.

Chill the dough for about an hour, while it's chilling, unwrap the Candy Cane Kiss candies.

Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Roll dough into 1/2inch to 1-inch balls and place on un-greased or parchment lined baking sheet about 1 1/2-inches apart.

Bake about 7 minutes (could be as long as 9 minutes - do not overbake)

When the cookies come out of the oven, place a Candy Cane Kiss on top of each hot cookie in the middle and let them sit about 5 minutes.

Using a toothpick, swirl the softened Candy Cane Kiss until you like the pattern, it will just melt down onto the cookie.

Remove the swirl topped cookies from the baking sheet and place them on a cooling rack in the refrigerator to set the candy.

Repeat with the rest of the dough and candies.

Serve chilled straight out of the refrigerator or at room temperature, either way these are delicious!

Source: www.asouthernfairytale.com/2011/12/05/dark-chocolate-candy-cane-cookies/

Brown Sugar Cookies

These Brown Sugar Cookies are perfect for cutting out, they're easy to make, and always totally delicious.

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for rolling

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

Quick icing:

1 cup sifted powdered sugar

2 to 3 teaspoons milk (any kind)

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a large baking sheet (or two) with parchment paper; set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt; set aside.

In a large mixing bowl either with a stand mixer (with the blade attachment) or hand mixer, beat the butter and sugar together on medium-speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the egg, vanilla and almond extract. Beat on medium speed until completely combined, scraping down the sides partway through if needed. Add in the dry ingredients, and beat on low speed until just combined. (You don't want to over-beat this dough.)

Form the dough into a ball, and place it on a large, lightly-floured hard surface. Use a floured rolling pin to roll the dough evenly until it is approximately 1/4-inch thick. Then use your favorite cookie cutters to cut out your desired shapes, re-rolling the dough as needed to cut out more. Transfer the cookies to a parchment-covered baking sheet.

Place the baking sheet in the freezer for about 5-10 minutes to chill the dough.

Once the dough is nice and firm, transfer the baking sheet to the oven. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges just barely begin to turn golden. Remove from heat and let the cookie rest on the tray for 5 minutes. Then transfer them to a wire baking rack to cool completely.

Enjoy the cookies immediately, or store in a sealed container for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months.

To make the icing: Whisk all ingredients together until combined. If the icing is too thin, add more powdered sugar until it reaches your desired consistency. If it is too thick, add a touch more milk.

Use immediately, or refrigerate in a sealed container. (The icing sets up as it sits, so you will need to give it a good whisk and maybe pop it in the microwave for a few seconds to loosen it back up after being refrigerated.) yield: About 2 dozen cookies

Source: www.gimmesomeoven.com/brown-sugar-cookies/#tasty-recipes-59971

Salted Caramel and Pecan Thumbprint Cookies

Salted Caramel and Pecan Thumbprints are a rich cookie rolled in pecans and filled with a decadent salted caramel frosting for a sweet dessert that is perfect for the holidays. This recipe only makes about a dozen cookies, but doubles and triples very well to make a larger batch.

Cookies:

1/4 cup shortening

1/4 cup butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 cup all purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 egg, separated

3/4 cup finely chopped pecans

Frosting:

2/3 cup caramels, melted

1/3 cup whipping cream

2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, mix shortening, butter, sugar, egg yolk, and vanilla until smooth.

Combine flour and salt in a medium bowl and slowly add into the mixture.

Roll into one-inch balls, dip balls into slightly beaten egg white, then roll into finely chopped pecans.

Arrange on a lined cookie sheet and indent the middle of each cookie gently with your thumb or wine cork. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.

Immediately upon removing the cookies from the oven, use your thumb or wine cork to reinforce the indent in each cookie. Allow cookies to cool completely.

Caramel Filling: While the cookies are cooling melt the caramels in the microwave or over a double boiler. Mix the caramels with the whipping cream, powdered sugar, vanilla and sea salt. Mix until smooth.

Top each thumbprint with icing and store in an airtight container.

Freeze any extras the same day for the freshest cookies.

Notes: Recipe doubles and triples well for larger batches.

Source: www.realhousemoms.com/salted-caramel-pecan-thumbprint-cookies/

Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies

If your family has an annual Christmas cookie contest, these cream cheese delights are likely to take home the winning prize. Packed with oodles of delicious favor and an adorable red and green sprinkle boarder, what's not to love? Complete with butter, cream cheese, vanilla, and sugar, these holiday cookies are a must-have. You won't be able to resist sneaking even 3 or 4 extra cookies after the kids go to bed.

1 cup butter, softened

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese

1 cup white sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup green sugar crystals

1/2 cup red sugar crystals

1 cup pecan halves

Cream together the butter and cream cheese. Add sugar and vanilla; beat until light and fluffy.

Combine the flour and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture, beating until well blended. Stir in chopped pecans. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

On four sheets of parchment paper, shape dough into four 6-inch rolls, 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Wrap each roll tightly in foil and refrigerate over night.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line cookie sheets with foil. Remove rolls of dough from refrigerator one at a time. Coat each roll with red or green sugar crystals; cut dough into 1/4 inch slices.

Place on prepared cookie sheets; top each cookie with a pecan half. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until bottom of cookie is lightly browned when lifted.

Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/cream-cheese-christmas-cookies

Pecan Pie Cookies

Easy to make, so soft with sweet and sticky pecan filling, these Pecan Pie Cookies recipe will be your most favorite Christmas cookie recipe.

1/4 cup butter (unsalted, room temperature)

2 ounces cream cheese (softened to room temperature)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 large egg (lightly beat an egg and measure 2 tablespoons out of it)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup minus 2 tablespoons cake flour

For pecan pie filling:

1/2 cup pecans, roughly chopped

1/3 cup brown sugar, both light/dark are fine

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch salt

1/4 cup light corn syrup (or 1/4 cup maple syrup)

To make the pecan pie filling: Combine chopped pecans, butter, corn syrup, brown sugar and salt in a microwave safe bowl and microwave till the brown sugar melts. It should only take about 30-45 seconds. Give the mixture a quick stir and set aside to cool down.

To make cream cheese cookies: Cream softened cream cheese in a medium mixing bowl for a minute. Now add butter and beat it again to combine. Add sugar next and beat it in for another minute. Next comes egg (to measure half an egg, lightly whisk a room temperature egg and measure out 2 tablespoons, then beat it into the bowl) and extracts. Beat them in till they combine well. About 30 seconds. Sift cake flour, salt and baking powder over wet ingredients and fold in to form the dough.

Cover and keep the dough to chill for at least 2 hours or alternatively you can form the dough balls, place them on baking tray and chill in the freezer for 1/2 hour and bake the cookies.

When ready to bake, line a baking tray with parchment paper or silicon mat. and preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

Divide the cookie dough into 10 equal sized balls. Make an indent in their centers using the back of a teaspoon or with your thumb.

If you find the cookie balls are sticky, coat your thumb/teaspoon in some flour to make indentations.

Fill with 1 1/2 teaspoon of cooled down pecan pie filling in each cookie and bake for about 9-11 minutes. Or till the cookie appear puffy and get golden brown bottoms.

Enjoy warm.

Notes: Store Pecan Thumbprint Cookies at room temperature, covered tightly for a day.

To store leftovers (if any), keep them in the refrigerator and re heat in the microwave or oven before serving.

Baked or unbaked cookie dough can be frozen for 1 1/2 months. Thaw before rolling into balls and continue with instructions to roll, fill and bake.

Source: www.greedyeats.com/pecan-pie-cookies-recipe/

Buffalo Chip Cookies

1 cup butter, room temperature

1 cup shortening

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 cups granulated sugar

4 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla flavoring

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 cups Rice Krispies

2 cups quick oats

4 cups all purpose flour

1 cup coconut

2 cups chopped pecans

6 ounces chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and shortening, add sugars, eggs and vanilla. Mix well. Stir in oats, flour, baking soda and baking powder. When well blended, stir in coconut, pecans, Rice Krispies and chocolate chips.

When batter is thoroughly mixed, measure 1/4 cup batter for each cookie (smaller amount if desired or use ice cream scoop) on large ungreased baking sheet (I use parchment paper). Bake 10-13 minutes or until edges are golden.

Allow cookies to cool slightly on baking sheet before removing.

Makes approximately 5 dozen cookies.

Note: You can substitute peanut butter chips or butterscotch chips if desired.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/6973797287/permalink/10158582754142288

Cherry Filled Oatmeal Cookies

These cookies are so delicious so you want to purchase the best pie filling you can

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups quick-cooking oats, uncooked

1 cup flaked coconut

14-1/2 ounce can cherry pie filling

Beat eggs and sugars together; add oil, vanilla and dry ingredients. Knead dough slightly; roll into an equal amount of one-inch balls and dime-sized balls. Place one-inch balls on a baking sheet; slightly flatten with a fork dipped in cold water. Place one cherry along with a small amount of pie filling on top of each cookie; flatten dime-sized balls and cover filling and cherry. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, or until lightly golden. Makes 3 dozen.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/66DDEE56704E4A3885257845006DBAD5

Oatmeal Refrigerator Cookies

1 cup shortening

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 cup chopped pecans

1/2 chopped light raisins

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

3 cups oats

Cream shortening and sugars until creamy, add vanilla and eggs. Mix well. Add cinnamon, salt, baking soda, and flour. Mix well. Fold in pecans, raisins, and oats.

Form in 2 long rolls and wrap in waxed paper. Chill thoroughly.

Slice 1/2 -inch thick and place on ungreased cookie sheet or parchment paper, and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 11 minutes.

You can freeze the rolls, thaw and bake later.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/6973797287/permalink/10158568748697288

Monster Cookies

1/2 pound butter, room temperature

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar

Cream butter and sugars well, then add:

6 eggs, mixing one at a time

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla flavoring

4 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/2 pounds chunky peanut butter

Mix well and add:

9 cups instant oats

1 large bag miniature M&M's

1 medium bag chocolate chips

Drop by teaspoonful on baking sheet or make out in balls.

Bake at 350 degrees until light brown, approximately 10 minutes. Ovens vary.

These freeze well after baking.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/6973797287/permalink/10158568748697288

Kitchen Sink Cookies

Say hello to these Kitchen Sink Cookies, the wow-worthy cookie that brings some of your favorite snacks together. This family-friendly creation, is a combination of nuts (chopped almonds), semisweet chocolate chunks, corn chips (yes, crushed up bag Fritos), sea salt, and rolled oats. Sweet meets salty in this cookie recipe that will delight any crowd. Plus, this recipe makes 28 cookies so there are plenty to go around.

1 cup (8 ounces) unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups (abut 8 1/2 ounces) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chunks (from 1 (10-ounce) package)

1 cup coarsely chopped almonds

3/4 cup crushed corn chips (such as Fritos) (from 1 1/4 cups chips)

1/2 cup uncooked old-fashioned regular rolled oats

1 tablespoon flaky sea salt (such as Maldon), or to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 4 baking sheets with parchment paper. Beat butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy, about 3 minutes. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add vanilla, beating until blended, about 10 seconds.

Whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and kosher salt in a bowl; gradually add to butter mixture, beating on low speed, until just blended. Fold in chocolate, almonds, corn chips, and oats by hand.

Using a 2-tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop and drop cookies 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Sprinkle evenly with flaky sea salt.

Bake cookies in preheated oven in batches, 1 baking sheet at a time, until cookies are golden brown, about 12 minutes per batch. Let cookies cool on baking sheets 2 minutes; transfer to wire racks. Let cool slightly, 10 to 15 minutes, and serve. Makes 28 cookies

Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/kitchen-sink-cookies

Butterscotch Spice Cookies

18-ounce package spice cake mix

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup applesauce

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 cup old fashioned rolled oats, uncooked

11-ounce package butterscotch chips

Combine dry cake mix, eggs, applesauce and vanilla in a large bowl. Add oats. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until well blended. Stir in butterscotch chips.

Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls, 2-inches apart, on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes, until set. Cool cookies for 2 minutes on baking sheets. Remove to wire racks to finish cooling. Makes about 3 dozen

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/B7196287B58226E485257839005A2B46

Gooey Butter Cookies

8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 egg, beaten

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

18-1/4 ounce package yellow cake mix

Garnish: powdered sugar

In a bowl, blend together cream cheese and butter; stir in egg and vanilla. Add dry cake mix and blend well; roll into one-inch balls. Roll balls in powdered sugar. Place one inch apart on ungreased baking sheets.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly golden. Remove from baking sheet and cool on a wire rack. Makes 2 dozen.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/59A8D861BACE05898525783800732400

Candy Cane Puffs

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

8-ounce package white chocolate chips

1/2 cup peppermint candies, finely crushed

Combine flour and salt; set aside. Cream butter and sugar; beat in egg and extracts. Mix into flour mixture using low speed. Wrap dough in plastic wrap; refrigerate for one hour. Shape dough into walnut-size balls; place on lightly greased baking sheets.

Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes; cool. Melt white chocolate in a double boiler; dip cooled cookies into melted chocolate. Roll in crushed peppermint candy; set on wax paper until hardened. Makes about 4 dozen.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/8C1A68D7675AEBE58525715E0064FBBE

Cranberry Orange Drops

1/3 cup butter, softened

2-7-ounce package cranberry muffin mix

1/3 cup brown sugar, packed

1 egg, beaten

1/2 teaspoon orange extract

1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries, chopped

1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted

In a large bowl, combine butter, dry muffin mixes and brown sugar. Blend well; stir in egg and extract. Add cranberries and pecans; mix well.

Drop by tablespoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets, 2 inches apart. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes, until golden around the edges. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes. Transfer to wire racks and cool completely. Makes 2-1/2 dozen.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/AEC40127F551F93B852579EC004E8EA9

Maple Thumbprints

Cookies:

4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon Kosher or sea salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2/3 cup pure maple syrup (like Grade A dark amber and robust taste)

1 large egg, room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Icing:

3 cups confectioners sugar

Pinch of Kosher or sea salt

4 tablespoons pure maple syrup

3-4 teaspoons water

Make the cookies: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

In a separate large mixing bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, about two minutes. Beat in brown and granulated sugars, followed by the maple syrup. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Turn the mixer to low, and add the dry ingredients in three installments, stopping frequently to scrape the bowl.

Divide dough in half. Wrap each half in plastic wrap and flatten into a disc. Chill for at least 2 hours or up to 3 days.

Place oven racks in the top and bottom thirds of the oven. Preheat oven to 350F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Remove dough from the refrigerator. Scoop dough by the tablespoon and roll each into a ball. Place dough balls at least 2 inches apart on prepared pans. Use the back of a very small spoon (like a 1/2 teaspoon measuring spoon) to slowly press a well into each dough ball. They may crack a bit so just smooth them with your fingers.

Bake cookies 12-13 minutes, rotating top-to-bottom and front-to-back. Cookies are done when puffed and no longer wet-looking. When you remove the cookies from the oven, press the back of a small spoon (I use a 1 teaspoon measuring spoon) into the centers again. Let cookies cool on the pans for 10 minutes before carefully removing to a rack to cool completely. Repeat rolling and baking process with all remaining dough, letting the cookie sheets come back to room temperature between batches.

Arrange cookies on a parchment or wax paper-lined surface for filling.

Make the icing: In a small mixing bowl, whisk together confectioner's sugar, salt, maple syrup, and 3 teaspoons of water until smooth. Add more water by the 1/2 teaspoon, if needed, until the glaze is thick but pourable.

Transfer icing to a piping bag (or ziptop sandwich bag), twist it tight and snip off a very small corner. Fill wells in cookies as desired.

Icing will set after a few hours. Cookies will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week. Place wax paper between layers for easiest storage. Makes about 4 1/2 dozen cookies.

Source: www.e2bakesbrooklyn.com/2019/09/25/maple-thumbprints/amp/?fbclid=IwAR0qNrCPqcvXFiDy6RNGEfAPxXzKwlHMmfuaVbjDMQjQN4_xFaeU0hswIrQ

Cream Cheese Cookies

These easy cream cheese cookies melt in your mouth and have a perfect balance of sweetness, tang and vanilla.

1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 egg, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 3/4 all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Whisk together the flour, salt and baking powder in a medium bowl and set aside.

Using a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, or an electric hand mixer, cream the butter and cream cheese together. Add the sugar in and beat until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla in and mix until combined. Scrape the bowl down and mix one more time to combine.

Add the dry mixture into the wet and mix on low until just combined. Use a spatula to scrape the bottom and give the mixture one last mix then cover and chill for at least an hour.

Heat oven to 375 degrees then portion out roughly two tablespoon-sized pieces and roll into a ball. The dough will be sticky so it's best to dampen your hands a bit and just wash them when they get a bit covered. Place about two-inches apart on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a Silpat and bake for 10 minutes or until the edges are set and just turning golden.

Notes: Measure your flour correctly. Adding too much flour to the recipe is the most common mistake. Fluff your flour with a spoon, lightly spoon it into your measuring cup, and use a knife to level it off.

Scrape the bowl down before beating the dry mixture in, you want a nice homogenous mixture without beating for too long.

These balls of dough will be sticky but worth it. Dampen your hands before rolling and take a wash up break if they get too caked with cookie batter.

You can dust cookies with powdered sugar after baking or drizzle lightly with melted white chocolate for a bit of visual interest.

Source: www.preppykitchen.com/cream-cheese-cookies/

Glazed Maple Shortbread Cookies

1 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon maple flavoring

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

Glaze:

3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon confectioners' sugar

1/3 cup maple syrup

In a large bowl, beat butter, sugar and cornstarch until blended. Beat in flavoring. Gradually beat in flour.

Shape dough into a disk; wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 45 minutes or until firm enough to roll.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with a floured 2 3/4-inch leaf-shaped cookie cutter. Place 1 inch apart on parchment paper-lined baking sheets.

Bake 20-25 minutes or until edges are very light brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

In a small bowl, mix confectioners' sugar and maple syrup until smooth. Spread over cookies. Let stand until set.

If you use the recommended size for leaf cookie cutter, this will make about 25 cookies. The amount will depend on the size of your cutter.

Tip: You want to wait until these are cooled before dipping in glaze as the points will break if you don't. These are addictive after the first bite.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/shugarysweetsfanpage/permalink/2564886257144195

Cranberry Orange Cookies

Soft and chewy Cranberry Orange Cookies made with fresh cranberries, dotted with white chocolate chips and scented with orange. This is a no-chill cookie recipe ready in under 30 minutes. This is one holiday cookie recipe you will need!

1/2 cup butter, room temperature

4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature, not cream cheese spread

1 1/2 cup sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries, chopped

Zest of one orange

In a large mixing bowl, beat softened butter and cream cheese till they get light an fluffy, about a minute. Add in sugar and beat again to incorporate all the sugar in. Add and beat in the egg and vanilla next.

Sift all the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt) over wet and fold in to combine.

Mix in chopped cranberries, white chocolate chips and zest of an orange.

Roll into 36 balls and top with few chunks of cranberries (for looks, optional). Place the dough balls into freezer while you preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Bake these cookies for 8-10 minutes or until the edges are slightly golden brown. Allow to cool down for about 5 minutes and then allow to cool down further on wire rack.

Note: Cookies will stay fresh at room temperature for 2-3 days kept in an air tight container. You can refrigerate them for 3-6 days.

Both baked and unbaked cookies can be frozen for up to 2 months. No need to thaw cookie dough balls, just bake them a minute longer.

A note about Cranberries: Both fresh and dried cranberries can be used in this recipe. Use 1 cup of dried cranberries if taking that route, but fresh are so much better.

Source: www.greedyeats.com/cranberry-orange-cookies/

Almond Toffee Sandies

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 cup confectioners' sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup canola oil

1 teaspoon almond extract

4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups sliced almonds

1 package (8 ounces) toffee bits

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until blended. Add 1 egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually beat in oil and extract. Combine the flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in almonds and toffee bits.

Drop by teaspoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake until golden brown, 10-12 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool. Makes about 9 dozen small cookies.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/itscookietime/permalink/3646419785425728

Fudgy Pinwheel Cookies

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 large egg yolk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

Filling:

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 tablespoon shortening

1 cup finely chopped walnuts

1/3 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg yolk and vanilla. In a small bowl, whisk flour, salt and baking powder; gradually beat into creamed mixture.

Roll dough between two sheets of waxed paper into a 12x10-inch rectangle; transfer to a baking sheet. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

In a small microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate chips and shortening; stir until smooth. Stir in walnuts, milk and vanilla. Remove top sheet of waxed paper; spread dough with filling. Using waxed paper to shape dough, roll up tightly jelly-roll style, starting with a long side. Wrap in plastic; refrigerate 2 hours or until firm.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Unwrap and cut dough crosswise into 1/4-inch slices. Place 2 inches apart on greased baking sheets. Bake 7-9 minutes or until set. Cool 1 minute before removing from pans to wire racks. Makes about 4 dozen.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/itscookietime/permalink/3652179498183090

Have a great week, and until next time, happy baking!