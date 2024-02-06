Cookies the Cookie Monster would love

Every year I start putting together what becomes the largest recipe column of the year; the annual cookie recipe column. This year I started putting together cookie recipes that are not some of the more common cookies you might think of.
Almost everyone has their favorite cookies that they make each year, often times with family and friends, and some of those recipes may be many years old. To shake things up a bit this year, I've gathered a variety for you to choose from.
Have fun making your baking list and happy cookie baking!
I got this recipe from my cousin's food blog, Can I Get That Recipe. This cookie recipe has olive oil in it, and they do stay fresh longer. The Maldon salt on top can be ordered off Amazon or you can just use Kosher salt. Maldon is just a little flakier, same taste.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients, flour, soda, salt and powder. Set aside.
In a larger bowl, whisk together the melted butter and olive oil. Whisk eggs in one at a time. Stir in vanilla. With a wooden spoon, slowly add the dry mixture to the wet. Mix well then add the chocolate chips, Hershey bar chunks and caramel bits.
Form into 2- to 3-tablespoon-sized balls or use a cookie scoop. Place the balls on the cookie sheet. Flatten slightly with the heel of your hand. Sprinkle with Maldon salt or Kosher salt.
Bake for 9 minutes. Don't over bake. They do not get very brown on top. They will be lightly brown around the edges.
Makes about 30 cookies.
Source: canigetthatrecipe.online/2019/11/18/salted-chocolate-chip-cookies/
Cream butter, sugar, and vanilla. Add flour and baking powder and mix thoroughly. (Dough will be powdery.) Stir in M&M's.
Cover large jelly roll pan with foil. Spray with non-stick cooking spray and sprinkle dough evenly on pan. (You may use non-stick foil)
Press dough to cover pan completely.
Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.
Cool completely on pan; break into irregular pieces. Store at room temperature.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/holiday-sugar-cookie-brittle/
In a large bowl, combine the first five ingredients; mix well. Stir in cranberries.
Drop by tablespoonfuls 3 inches apart onto parchment-lined baking sheets; gently shape into mounds.
Bake at 325 degrees until edges are lightly browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool for 3 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/itscookietime/permalink/3586903918043982
Stir the first four ingredients together, bring to a boil on medium heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens (approximately 7 minutes). Let cool. Add Rice Krispies cereal and nuts.
Roll mixture in 1 1/2-inch balls and roll in coconut.
Note: You can use a double boiler or a thick bottom medium sized pan.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/6973797287/permalink/10158594681492288
Mix flour and salt, set aside.
Cream 1 cup unsalted softened butter with 1/2 cup powdered sugar, mix in vanilla. Add flour and salt mixture and mix until it starts forming larger clumps. Mix in chocolate chips and maraschino cherries.
Form the dough into the log and press it well or it will crumble when you slice the cookies (the log should be about 2-inches thick) Wrap it in the plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least 1-2 hour.
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and line baking sheet with parchment paper.
Cut the log into 1/4- or 1/3-inch thick slices (if the slices crumbles, press it back together with your hands) and place them onto baking sheet with one inch of space between.
Bake the cookies 10 to 15 minutes (until they just start to turn lightly golden brown on top)
Let them cool for 5 minutes on a baking sheet before transfer them to a rack to cool completely. Yield: 24 cookies.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/itscookietime/permalink/3576145119119862
Filling:
Beat butter, sugar and salt with an electric mixer on low speed. Mix in egg and vanilla. Beat in as much flour as possible; stir in remaining flour. Cover; chill for one hour. Shape dough into one-inch balls; place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes, until lightly golden around edges. Remove from oven; make a thumbprint in each cookie with thumb. Cool.
For Filling: beat together butter and extract. Gradually add powdered sugar and milk to a piping consistency. Pipe filling into centers; sprinkle with crushed candy. Makes about three dozen.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/E2BC91CF9E00297E852579600050BA2B
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Using a large mixing bowl, add butter and sugars and beat until creamy. Mix in eggs and vanilla. Beat until well combined.
In a separate bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Add flour mixture to large mixing bowl and mix well.
Stir in oatmeal then gently stir in cranberries, pecans and white chocolate chips.
Drop by rounded teaspoon onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for approximately 10 to 12 minutes or until cookies start to lightly brown around the edges.
Once removed from oven, place cookies on a wire rack to cool.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/417526042167588/permalink/768512713735584
Cream butter, oil and sugars. Add egg, mix well. Add next four ingredients, then add flour and oats. Mix well. Add cornflakes, coconut and pecans.
Drop by teaspoon full on ungreased cookie sheet or on parchment paper and bake for 12 to 14 minutes at 325 degrees.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/6973797287/permalink/10158594358237288
One of the best Christmas Cookies, melt in your mouth shortbread with tiny chocolate bits.
Pre-heat oven to 325 degrees. Line one or two cookie sheets with parchment paper.
In the bowl of the mixer add butter and powdered sugar and on medium speed, cream until very fluffy. Then add the salt, cornstarch, vanilla and flour. Beat until very light approximately 2-3 minutes. Stir in chocolate chips or beat on low for 10-15 seconds.
Drop by heaping teaspoon, or roll into balls the size of a golfball and lightly flatten with a fork, place prepared cookie sheets. Bake for approximately 15-20 minutes until very lightly golden, almost white never browned. Let cool for 5 minutes then carefully move to a wire rack, cool completely before serving.
Note: Start to check the cookies after 10-12 minutes, depending on the size they may take less time to bake. Makes 2 dozen.
Source: www.anitalianinmykitchen.com/whipped-shortbread/
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease two large cookie sheets.
In a small bowl, combine flour , baking soda and salt; set aside. In a large mixing bowl, beat butter and brown sugar until creamy. Blend in egg. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in white chocolate, cranberries, pecans and orange zest.
Drop by heaping tablespoons onto prepared cookie sheet. Bake 12 to 14 minutes until golden brown. Let stand 2 minutes. Remove from cookie sheets; cool.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/45729ECCAE314A868525715E0064FB22
Sprinkle almonds in ungreased heavy skillet. Cook over medium heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently until nuts begin to brown, then stirring constantly until nuts are light brown. Cool 10 minutes. In food processor, process almonds until finely chopped; set aside.
In large bowl, beat butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth and creamy.
Next, add egg, vanilla and almond extract; beat on medium speed until smooth. On low speed, beat in flour, baking powder and salt until dough forms. Stir in cherries and chopped almonds.
Form dough into 2 (8-inch) logs. Wrap in waxed paper or plastic wrap.
It works really well to just drop half of the recipe onto each of two sheets of wax paper, and then roll it into a log as you roll up the wax paper and press to form the log.
Refrigerate at least 2 hours or until firm.
When your dough is firm, heat the oven to 375 degrees. Cut dough into 1/8- to 1/4-inch slices. It's really easy with the cold dough to cut your slices.
On ungreased cookie sheets, place slices 2-inches apart.
Bake 7 to 9 minutes or until edges start to turn golden brown. Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheets to cooling racks. You'll get around 4-5 dozen cookies, depending on how thick you cut them.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/itscookietime/permalink/3639882452746128
Here's an easy crinkle cookies recipe you can make for any occasion, with the added convenience of starting with a cake mix. With bright colors of red and green they're great Christmas cookies that come out moist every time. Change the color for any holiday throughout the year.
Mix cake mix, oil, and eggs in a medium bowl. Once mixed well cut dough in half and dye to desired color.
Place dough in the refrigerator covered with plastic wrap or lid for at least thirty minutes.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Roll tablespoon size balls in powdered sugar. Place on baking sheet with parchment paper.
Bake for 8 minutes at 375 degrees. (timing will vary depending on how large they are)
Remove and let cool before serving.
Source: www.temeculablogs.com/crinkle-cookies-recipe/
Place flour in a large bowl; cut in butter until crumbly. Stir in sour cream and lemon zest until well blended. Place on a piece of waxed paper; shape into a 4-1/2-inch square. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate at least 2 hours.
Cut dough into four 2-1/4-inch squares. Place one square on a piece of waxed paper sprinkled with 2 tablespoons sugar. Cover with another piece of waxed paper. Keep remaining squares refrigerated. Roll out dough into a 12x5-inch rectangle, turning often to coat both sides with sugar.
Lightly mark center of 12-inch side. Starting with a short side, roll up jelly-roll style to the center mark, peeling paper away while rolling. Repeat rolling from other short side, so the two rolls meet in the center and resemble a scroll.
Wrap in plastic and refrigerate. Repeat with remaining squares, using 2 tablespoons sugar for each. Chill 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Unwrap dough and cut into 1/2-inch slices; dip each side in remaining sugar. Place 2 inches apart on foil-lined baking sheets. Bake 14 minutes or until golden brown. Turn cookies over; bake 5 minutes longer. Remove to wire racks to cool. Makes about 3 dozen.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/itscookietime/permalink/3652171688183871
Ground almonds and cinnamon help to create the base of this traditional Christmas cookie. Meringue glazed German Cinnamon Stars are bound to be a new family favorite!
Cup measurements are estimates. A scale is highly recommended to get precise amounts.
For the Base:
2 large egg whites
For the Meringue:
In a bowl, whisk together the ground almonds, sugar, flour, and cinnamon.
Add the egg whites and mix all together using a rubber spatula. The dough will be sticky.
Turn the dough out onto a sheet of plastic wrap and form into a circular shape about 8-10 inches in diameter. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for one hour.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
Once the dough is set, use a rolling pin to roll the dough between two pieces of parchment paper until just under 1/2-inch thick.
Use a star cookie cutter to cut out the shapes. The size of the star will determine how many cookies you get. Place stars onto prepared baking sheet.
Collect the scrap dough and re-roll again until it's all used up.
Next, prepare the meringue by beating the egg white with the salt until stiff peaks form. Add the sugar and beat until well combined. If you need to add the milk, do so now and beat in. The meringue needs to be thick, but spreadable. Using very small amounts of the meringue, top each star with about 1/2 teaspoon and spread it well, even out to the very tips of the star. A small paint brush works very well for this. A toothpick can help to push the meringue to the tips without running down the sides.
Bake for 8-9 minutes. Do not allow the meringue to brown.
Remove from oven and allow to cool for 3-5 minutes. Transfer to a wire cooling rack to finish cooling.
Notes: Cup measurements are estimates. A scale is highly recommended to get precise amounts.
Source: www.lordbyronskitchen.com/german-cinnamon-stars/?fbclid=IwAR3eKObAGZUNocXqggJo6RMfZ2n7glB2MdNzB7rM2M6MZZCki-vZvJDvrRk
In a large bowl, beat butter, powdered sugar and salt until blended. Beat in vanilla. Gradually beat in flour. Stir in cranberries.
Shape dough into a disk; wrap in plastic. Refrigerate 30 minutes or until firm enough to roll.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with a floured 2-inch star-shaped cookie cutter. Place 1 inch apart on greased baking sheets.
Bake 12-15 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool. Makes about 3 dozen.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/itscookietime/permalink/3636747513059622
Melt in your mouth Mint Chocolate Chip Snowball Cookies are a treat you won't be able to resist! So easy to make and packed with mint and chocolate flavor - no one can eat just one!
Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Beat the butter and powdered sugar together until light and fluffy. Mix in the flour, salt, and extract just until combined. Add the green food color a few drops at a time until your desired color is achieved. (I like to use this gel food color.) Stir in mini chocolate chips.
Scoop out one tablespoon of dough at a time and form into a ball. Place balls on the prepared cookie sheet.
Refrigerate dough, covered, for at least 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Bake cookies for 7 to 8 minutes. You do not want the cookies to get more than very lightly browned on the bottom. Let cool for 5 minutes on the cookie sheet.
Line another large baking sheet with parchment paper and dust liberally with powdered sugar. Place the slightly cooled cookies on this baking sheet and dust with additional powdered sugar. Let cookies cool completely.
Fill a small bowl halfway with powdered sugar. Drop cookies one at a time into the bowl and turn until coated in powdered sugar.
Store leftovers in an airtight container for up to four days.
Makes about 2 1/2-dozen cookies.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/mint-chocolate-chip-snowball-cookies
These soft and chewy sugar cookies are made with vanilla bean and orange zest.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Beat butter and sugar together for two minutes in an electric mixer on medium-high speed. Scrape sides and bottom of the bowl and beat for another minute. Scrape sides and bottom of the bowl again and beat in egg on medium speed. Add vanilla bean, vanilla extract, and orange zest.
Lower speed to low and add flour and baking powder. Beat until just combined.
Scrape sides and bottom of the bowl and make sure all ingredients are evenly mixed.
Scoop cookie dough with a cookie scoop (you can use #50 or #40 cookie scoop).
Optional: roll each cookie ball in sprinkles or sugar crystals if you wish.
Place cookie dough balls on prepared cookie sheet, about 2-inches apart. Press on each cookie gently and only a little bit, don't flatten.
Bake for 9-12 minutes, depending on the size of the cookie ball. Makes about 22 cookies
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/vanilla-bean-orange-zest-sugar-cookies/
Maple Glaze:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and maple flavoring. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in baking chips and pecans.
Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake 10-12 minutes or until lightly golden brown. Cool on pans 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.
For glaze, in a saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Remove from heat. Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar, syrup and maple flavoring until smooth.
Drizzle over cookies; let dry completely. Store between pieces of waxed paper in airtight containers.
Source: This recipe was given to me by a friend several years ago, so exact source is unknown.
These delicious eggnog cookies infuse soft and chewy snickerdoodles with irresistible eggnog flavor. A fantastic Christmas cookie.
Topping:
Glaze:
For the dough: In a bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, nutmeg and cream of tartar. Set aside. Make sure you gently spoon your flour into your measuring cup, versus scooping the flour. Scooping can result in too much flour.
In a separate bowl, cream the butter and sugars until fluffy. Add the eggs, eggnog and vanilla or rum extract. Mix well.
Stir in the dry ingredients. Stir until just combined.
Cover bowl (or remove dough from bowl and wrap in plastic wrap) and chill for 1+ hours.
When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Form the dough into 1-inch balls. Mix nutmeg and sugar in a small bowl and roll each ball of dough through the sugar mixture to coat one side.
Place on a greased baking sheet or a cookie sheet covered with parchment paper or silicone baking mat.
Bake 8-9 minutes. Do not overbake. Allow to cool on baking sheet for at least ten minutes before transferring to a wire cooling rack.
For Glaze: Combine powdered sugar, eggnog and nutmeg. Stir well to combine. Drizzle over cookies and allow to set up. Glaze stays slightly soft so best not to stack cookies if glazed.
Notes: This dough will be thick, especially after refrigerating.
Servings: 48 cookies
Source: www.lovefromtheoven.com/eggnog-cookies?
Beat egg whites in a large bowl with an electric mixer at high speed until foamy. Add cream of tartar and salt, beating until mixed, gradually add sugar one tablespoon at a time, beating well after each edition until stiff peaks form. Gently fold in remaining ingredients.
Drop by teaspoonfuls 1-1/2 inches apart on to greased baking sheets.
Bake at 250 degrees for 40 minutes or until dry. Remove to wire racks to cool completely. Store in an airtight container. Makes 3 dozen.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/F4BA4961D51327CD85257BEC0044C36A
Rich dark chocolate paired with Candy Cane Kiss candies, softened and swirled on top. These cookies are a heavenly little bite of Christmas.
Put butter, dark brown sugar and water in a large saucepan and stir over low heat until melted. Add dark chocolate chips and stir until most of the chocolate chips are melted, remove from heat and continue to stir until all the chocolate is melted. Add in 1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean paste and mix well.
Pour into a large mixing bowl and allow to sit and cool for about 10 minutes, stirring a couple of times to help cooling.
Carefully measure 2 1/2 cups of sifted all purpose flour into a large bowl; add in baking soda and salt, sift together
When the chocolate is cooler, add in one egg at a time beating each on high speed until completely blended.
Reduce the mixer speed to low and add in dry ingredients, don't forget to scrape the sides and bottom, until blended.
Chill the dough for about an hour, while it's chilling, unwrap the Candy Cane Kiss candies.
Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees.
Roll dough into 1/2inch to 1-inch balls and place on un-greased or parchment lined baking sheet about 1 1/2-inches apart.
Bake about 7 minutes (could be as long as 9 minutes - do not overbake)
When the cookies come out of the oven, place a Candy Cane Kiss on top of each hot cookie in the middle and let them sit about 5 minutes.
Using a toothpick, swirl the softened Candy Cane Kiss until you like the pattern, it will just melt down onto the cookie.
Remove the swirl topped cookies from the baking sheet and place them on a cooling rack in the refrigerator to set the candy.
Repeat with the rest of the dough and candies.
Serve chilled straight out of the refrigerator or at room temperature, either way these are delicious!
Source: www.asouthernfairytale.com/2011/12/05/dark-chocolate-candy-cane-cookies/
These Brown Sugar Cookies are perfect for cutting out, they're easy to make, and always totally delicious.
Quick icing:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a large baking sheet (or two) with parchment paper; set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt; set aside.
In a large mixing bowl either with a stand mixer (with the blade attachment) or hand mixer, beat the butter and sugar together on medium-speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the egg, vanilla and almond extract. Beat on medium speed until completely combined, scraping down the sides partway through if needed. Add in the dry ingredients, and beat on low speed until just combined. (You don't want to over-beat this dough.)
Form the dough into a ball, and place it on a large, lightly-floured hard surface. Use a floured rolling pin to roll the dough evenly until it is approximately 1/4-inch thick. Then use your favorite cookie cutters to cut out your desired shapes, re-rolling the dough as needed to cut out more. Transfer the cookies to a parchment-covered baking sheet.
Place the baking sheet in the freezer for about 5-10 minutes to chill the dough.
Once the dough is nice and firm, transfer the baking sheet to the oven. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges just barely begin to turn golden. Remove from heat and let the cookie rest on the tray for 5 minutes. Then transfer them to a wire baking rack to cool completely.
Enjoy the cookies immediately, or store in a sealed container for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months.
To make the icing: Whisk all ingredients together until combined. If the icing is too thin, add more powdered sugar until it reaches your desired consistency. If it is too thick, add a touch more milk.
Use immediately, or refrigerate in a sealed container. (The icing sets up as it sits, so you will need to give it a good whisk and maybe pop it in the microwave for a few seconds to loosen it back up after being refrigerated.) yield: About 2 dozen cookies
Source: www.gimmesomeoven.com/brown-sugar-cookies/#tasty-recipes-59971
Salted Caramel and Pecan Thumbprints are a rich cookie rolled in pecans and filled with a decadent salted caramel frosting for a sweet dessert that is perfect for the holidays. This recipe only makes about a dozen cookies, but doubles and triples very well to make a larger batch.
Cookies:
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium bowl, mix shortening, butter, sugar, egg yolk, and vanilla until smooth.
Combine flour and salt in a medium bowl and slowly add into the mixture.
Roll into one-inch balls, dip balls into slightly beaten egg white, then roll into finely chopped pecans.
Arrange on a lined cookie sheet and indent the middle of each cookie gently with your thumb or wine cork. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.
Immediately upon removing the cookies from the oven, use your thumb or wine cork to reinforce the indent in each cookie. Allow cookies to cool completely.
Caramel Filling: While the cookies are cooling melt the caramels in the microwave or over a double boiler. Mix the caramels with the whipping cream, powdered sugar, vanilla and sea salt. Mix until smooth.
Top each thumbprint with icing and store in an airtight container.
Freeze any extras the same day for the freshest cookies.
Notes: Recipe doubles and triples well for larger batches.
Source: www.realhousemoms.com/salted-caramel-pecan-thumbprint-cookies/
If your family has an annual Christmas cookie contest, these cream cheese delights are likely to take home the winning prize. Packed with oodles of delicious favor and an adorable red and green sprinkle boarder, what's not to love? Complete with butter, cream cheese, vanilla, and sugar, these holiday cookies are a must-have. You won't be able to resist sneaking even 3 or 4 extra cookies after the kids go to bed.
Cream together the butter and cream cheese. Add sugar and vanilla; beat until light and fluffy.
Combine the flour and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture, beating until well blended. Stir in chopped pecans. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 15 minutes.
On four sheets of parchment paper, shape dough into four 6-inch rolls, 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Wrap each roll tightly in foil and refrigerate over night.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line cookie sheets with foil. Remove rolls of dough from refrigerator one at a time. Coat each roll with red or green sugar crystals; cut dough into 1/4 inch slices.
Place on prepared cookie sheets; top each cookie with a pecan half. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until bottom of cookie is lightly browned when lifted.
Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/cream-cheese-christmas-cookies
Easy to make, so soft with sweet and sticky pecan filling, these Pecan Pie Cookies recipe will be your most favorite Christmas cookie recipe.
For pecan pie filling:
To make the pecan pie filling: Combine chopped pecans, butter, corn syrup, brown sugar and salt in a microwave safe bowl and microwave till the brown sugar melts. It should only take about 30-45 seconds. Give the mixture a quick stir and set aside to cool down.
To make cream cheese cookies: Cream softened cream cheese in a medium mixing bowl for a minute. Now add butter and beat it again to combine. Add sugar next and beat it in for another minute. Next comes egg (to measure half an egg, lightly whisk a room temperature egg and measure out 2 tablespoons, then beat it into the bowl) and extracts. Beat them in till they combine well. About 30 seconds. Sift cake flour, salt and baking powder over wet ingredients and fold in to form the dough.
Cover and keep the dough to chill for at least 2 hours or alternatively you can form the dough balls, place them on baking tray and chill in the freezer for 1/2 hour and bake the cookies.
When ready to bake, line a baking tray with parchment paper or silicon mat. and preheat your oven to 375 degrees.
Divide the cookie dough into 10 equal sized balls. Make an indent in their centers using the back of a teaspoon or with your thumb.
If you find the cookie balls are sticky, coat your thumb/teaspoon in some flour to make indentations.
Fill with 1 1/2 teaspoon of cooled down pecan pie filling in each cookie and bake for about 9-11 minutes. Or till the cookie appear puffy and get golden brown bottoms.
Enjoy warm.
Notes: Store Pecan Thumbprint Cookies at room temperature, covered tightly for a day.
To store leftovers (if any), keep them in the refrigerator and re heat in the microwave or oven before serving.
Baked or unbaked cookie dough can be frozen for 1 1/2 months. Thaw before rolling into balls and continue with instructions to roll, fill and bake.
Source: www.greedyeats.com/pecan-pie-cookies-recipe/
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and shortening, add sugars, eggs and vanilla. Mix well. Stir in oats, flour, baking soda and baking powder. When well blended, stir in coconut, pecans, Rice Krispies and chocolate chips.
When batter is thoroughly mixed, measure 1/4 cup batter for each cookie (smaller amount if desired or use ice cream scoop) on large ungreased baking sheet (I use parchment paper). Bake 10-13 minutes or until edges are golden.
Allow cookies to cool slightly on baking sheet before removing.
Makes approximately 5 dozen cookies.
Note: You can substitute peanut butter chips or butterscotch chips if desired.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/6973797287/permalink/10158582754142288
These cookies are so delicious so you want to purchase the best pie filling you can
Beat eggs and sugars together; add oil, vanilla and dry ingredients. Knead dough slightly; roll into an equal amount of one-inch balls and dime-sized balls. Place one-inch balls on a baking sheet; slightly flatten with a fork dipped in cold water. Place one cherry along with a small amount of pie filling on top of each cookie; flatten dime-sized balls and cover filling and cherry. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, or until lightly golden. Makes 3 dozen.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/66DDEE56704E4A3885257845006DBAD5
Cream shortening and sugars until creamy, add vanilla and eggs. Mix well. Add cinnamon, salt, baking soda, and flour. Mix well. Fold in pecans, raisins, and oats.
Form in 2 long rolls and wrap in waxed paper. Chill thoroughly.
Slice 1/2 -inch thick and place on ungreased cookie sheet or parchment paper, and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 11 minutes.
You can freeze the rolls, thaw and bake later.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/6973797287/permalink/10158568748697288
Cream butter and sugars well, then add:
Mix well and add:
Drop by teaspoonful on baking sheet or make out in balls.
Bake at 350 degrees until light brown, approximately 10 minutes. Ovens vary.
These freeze well after baking.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/6973797287/permalink/10158568748697288
Say hello to these Kitchen Sink Cookies, the wow-worthy cookie that brings some of your favorite snacks together. This family-friendly creation, is a combination of nuts (chopped almonds), semisweet chocolate chunks, corn chips (yes, crushed up bag Fritos), sea salt, and rolled oats. Sweet meets salty in this cookie recipe that will delight any crowd. Plus, this recipe makes 28 cookies so there are plenty to go around.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 4 baking sheets with parchment paper. Beat butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy, about 3 minutes. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add vanilla, beating until blended, about 10 seconds.
Whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and kosher salt in a bowl; gradually add to butter mixture, beating on low speed, until just blended. Fold in chocolate, almonds, corn chips, and oats by hand.
Using a 2-tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop and drop cookies 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Sprinkle evenly with flaky sea salt.
Bake cookies in preheated oven in batches, 1 baking sheet at a time, until cookies are golden brown, about 12 minutes per batch. Let cookies cool on baking sheets 2 minutes; transfer to wire racks. Let cool slightly, 10 to 15 minutes, and serve. Makes 28 cookies
Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/kitchen-sink-cookies
Combine dry cake mix, eggs, applesauce and vanilla in a large bowl. Add oats. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until well blended. Stir in butterscotch chips.
Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls, 2-inches apart, on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes, until set. Cool cookies for 2 minutes on baking sheets. Remove to wire racks to finish cooling. Makes about 3 dozen
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/B7196287B58226E485257839005A2B46
In a bowl, blend together cream cheese and butter; stir in egg and vanilla. Add dry cake mix and blend well; roll into one-inch balls. Roll balls in powdered sugar. Place one inch apart on ungreased baking sheets.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly golden. Remove from baking sheet and cool on a wire rack. Makes 2 dozen.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/59A8D861BACE05898525783800732400
Combine flour and salt; set aside. Cream butter and sugar; beat in egg and extracts. Mix into flour mixture using low speed. Wrap dough in plastic wrap; refrigerate for one hour. Shape dough into walnut-size balls; place on lightly greased baking sheets.
Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes; cool. Melt white chocolate in a double boiler; dip cooled cookies into melted chocolate. Roll in crushed peppermint candy; set on wax paper until hardened. Makes about 4 dozen.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/8C1A68D7675AEBE58525715E0064FBBE
Cranberry Orange Drops
In a large bowl, combine butter, dry muffin mixes and brown sugar. Blend well; stir in egg and extract. Add cranberries and pecans; mix well.
Drop by tablespoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets, 2 inches apart. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes, until golden around the edges. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes. Transfer to wire racks and cool completely. Makes 2-1/2 dozen.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/AEC40127F551F93B852579EC004E8EA9
Maple Thumbprints
Cookies:
Icing:
Make the cookies: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
In a separate large mixing bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, about two minutes. Beat in brown and granulated sugars, followed by the maple syrup. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Turn the mixer to low, and add the dry ingredients in three installments, stopping frequently to scrape the bowl.
Divide dough in half. Wrap each half in plastic wrap and flatten into a disc. Chill for at least 2 hours or up to 3 days.
Place oven racks in the top and bottom thirds of the oven. Preheat oven to 350F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
Remove dough from the refrigerator. Scoop dough by the tablespoon and roll each into a ball. Place dough balls at least 2 inches apart on prepared pans. Use the back of a very small spoon (like a 1/2 teaspoon measuring spoon) to slowly press a well into each dough ball. They may crack a bit so just smooth them with your fingers.
Bake cookies 12-13 minutes, rotating top-to-bottom and front-to-back. Cookies are done when puffed and no longer wet-looking. When you remove the cookies from the oven, press the back of a small spoon (I use a 1 teaspoon measuring spoon) into the centers again. Let cookies cool on the pans for 10 minutes before carefully removing to a rack to cool completely. Repeat rolling and baking process with all remaining dough, letting the cookie sheets come back to room temperature between batches.
Arrange cookies on a parchment or wax paper-lined surface for filling.
Make the icing: In a small mixing bowl, whisk together confectioner's sugar, salt, maple syrup, and 3 teaspoons of water until smooth. Add more water by the 1/2 teaspoon, if needed, until the glaze is thick but pourable.
Transfer icing to a piping bag (or ziptop sandwich bag), twist it tight and snip off a very small corner. Fill wells in cookies as desired.
Icing will set after a few hours. Cookies will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week. Place wax paper between layers for easiest storage. Makes about 4 1/2 dozen cookies.
Source: www.e2bakesbrooklyn.com/2019/09/25/maple-thumbprints/amp/?fbclid=IwAR0qNrCPqcvXFiDy6RNGEfAPxXzKwlHMmfuaVbjDMQjQN4_xFaeU0hswIrQ
Cream Cheese Cookies
These easy cream cheese cookies melt in your mouth and have a perfect balance of sweetness, tang and vanilla.
Whisk together the flour, salt and baking powder in a medium bowl and set aside.
Using a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, or an electric hand mixer, cream the butter and cream cheese together. Add the sugar in and beat until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla in and mix until combined. Scrape the bowl down and mix one more time to combine.
Add the dry mixture into the wet and mix on low until just combined. Use a spatula to scrape the bottom and give the mixture one last mix then cover and chill for at least an hour.
Heat oven to 375 degrees then portion out roughly two tablespoon-sized pieces and roll into a ball. The dough will be sticky so it's best to dampen your hands a bit and just wash them when they get a bit covered. Place about two-inches apart on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a Silpat and bake for 10 minutes or until the edges are set and just turning golden.
Notes: Measure your flour correctly. Adding too much flour to the recipe is the most common mistake. Fluff your flour with a spoon, lightly spoon it into your measuring cup, and use a knife to level it off.
Scrape the bowl down before beating the dry mixture in, you want a nice homogenous mixture without beating for too long.
These balls of dough will be sticky but worth it. Dampen your hands before rolling and take a wash up break if they get too caked with cookie batter.
You can dust cookies with powdered sugar after baking or drizzle lightly with melted white chocolate for a bit of visual interest.
Source: www.preppykitchen.com/cream-cheese-cookies/
Glazed Maple Shortbread Cookies
Glaze:
In a large bowl, beat butter, sugar and cornstarch until blended. Beat in flavoring. Gradually beat in flour.
Shape dough into a disk; wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 45 minutes or until firm enough to roll.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with a floured 2 3/4-inch leaf-shaped cookie cutter. Place 1 inch apart on parchment paper-lined baking sheets.
Bake 20-25 minutes or until edges are very light brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely.
In a small bowl, mix confectioners' sugar and maple syrup until smooth. Spread over cookies. Let stand until set.
If you use the recommended size for leaf cookie cutter, this will make about 25 cookies. The amount will depend on the size of your cutter.
Tip: You want to wait until these are cooled before dipping in glaze as the points will break if you don't. These are addictive after the first bite.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/shugarysweetsfanpage/permalink/2564886257144195
Cranberry Orange Cookies
Soft and chewy Cranberry Orange Cookies made with fresh cranberries, dotted with white chocolate chips and scented with orange. This is a no-chill cookie recipe ready in under 30 minutes. This is one holiday cookie recipe you will need!
In a large mixing bowl, beat softened butter and cream cheese till they get light an fluffy, about a minute. Add in sugar and beat again to incorporate all the sugar in. Add and beat in the egg and vanilla next.
Sift all the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt) over wet and fold in to combine.
Mix in chopped cranberries, white chocolate chips and zest of an orange.
Roll into 36 balls and top with few chunks of cranberries (for looks, optional). Place the dough balls into freezer while you preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Bake these cookies for 8-10 minutes or until the edges are slightly golden brown. Allow to cool down for about 5 minutes and then allow to cool down further on wire rack.
Note: Cookies will stay fresh at room temperature for 2-3 days kept in an air tight container. You can refrigerate them for 3-6 days.
Both baked and unbaked cookies can be frozen for up to 2 months. No need to thaw cookie dough balls, just bake them a minute longer.
A note about Cranberries: Both fresh and dried cranberries can be used in this recipe. Use 1 cup of dried cranberries if taking that route, but fresh are so much better.
Source: www.greedyeats.com/cranberry-orange-cookies/
Almond Toffee Sandies
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until blended. Add 1 egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually beat in oil and extract. Combine the flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in almonds and toffee bits.
Drop by teaspoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake until golden brown, 10-12 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool. Makes about 9 dozen small cookies.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/itscookietime/permalink/3646419785425728
Fudgy Pinwheel Cookies
Filling:
In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg yolk and vanilla. In a small bowl, whisk flour, salt and baking powder; gradually beat into creamed mixture.
Roll dough between two sheets of waxed paper into a 12x10-inch rectangle; transfer to a baking sheet. Refrigerate 30 minutes.
In a small microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate chips and shortening; stir until smooth. Stir in walnuts, milk and vanilla. Remove top sheet of waxed paper; spread dough with filling. Using waxed paper to shape dough, roll up tightly jelly-roll style, starting with a long side. Wrap in plastic; refrigerate 2 hours or until firm.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Unwrap and cut dough crosswise into 1/4-inch slices. Place 2 inches apart on greased baking sheets. Bake 7-9 minutes or until set. Cool 1 minute before removing from pans to wire racks. Makes about 4 dozen.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/itscookietime/permalink/3652179498183090
Have a great week, and until next time, happy baking!
