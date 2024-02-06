Coo Coo Ca Brew: Man dabbles in brewing his own beer at home

Ranley Simpson brews his beer as Coo Coo Ca Brew, and when asked if he would consider himself the walrus, responded with a laugh, "I would say, I am he as you are he."
One thing is clear, he's a fan of both The Beatles and beer.
"I've always really liked beer, and always wondered how it was made," Simpson said.
Simpson brews beer at his home in Cape Girardeau, he said, and since he's a home brewer, he isn't subjected to the sort of licensing and fees required of commercial brewers.
Simpson said former United States president Jimmy Carter changed regulations to allow anyone to brew beer at home, limited to 200 gallons per year.
If he planned to sell his beer, Simpson said, he'd be subject to strict regulations, including the health department's health code and city and state licensing requirements.
"It's relatively hard to get a home brewery ready," Simpson said, adding he's not aware of anyone in Cape Girardeau who has made the transition from home to commercial brewing.
"But it is possible," he said.
Simpson prefers to keep his brewing personal, he said.
Simpson, who used to live in Colorado, said he was interested in craft beer and the brewing process, and while the necessary equipment isn't prohibitively expensive, the lower cost of living in Missouri definitely helped free up some extra cash to get into the hobby, he said.
"There's definitely some equipment involved," Simpson said.
Simpson said the equipment could be bought for about $250 altogether, and includes an insulated vessel called a mash tun, a fermenter and a kettle, among other pieces.
Simpson said it's easy to overspend on equipment, but the beginning brewer can get started with basic equipment.
But it's the knowledge that holds most people back.
"Definitely learn as much about the process as you can first," Simpson said, adding it's important to really understand the process before diving in with the first batch.
Simpson said his first step when he got serious about brewing was to buy a book, "How to Brew," by John Palmer.
"It sounds relatively simple from the title, but one chapter goes step by step how to make a batch of beer."
The next 30 chapters are devoted to the science of fermentation, Simpson said.
Simpson cautioned it is possible to make a batch of great beer without really understanding the process, "but you might not know exactly how you did it," he said.
And if a novice brewer makes a bad batch, it might be enough to turn them off the hobby, he added.
Simpson said anyone looking to embark on the hobby would do well to find good resources. Simpson belongs to a home brewers club, Hop Heads of Southeast Missouri, and they welcome new members.
"We would love to show people the ropes," Simpson said. "The more the merrier!"
Simpson also said Homebrew Supply of Southeast Missouri in Fruitland has a knowledgeable owner, John Huber. "He's a lot of help for beginners, will get you going, and will have most everything you need out there."
Ingredients like malted barley, hops and yeast aren't hard to come by either, Simpson said, although he's choosy about the water he uses.
Since tap water changes from place to place, even from one side of town to the other, Simpson said, he prefers to pull his water from a natural spring in rural Bollinger County. "It's good clean water," he said, with no chlorine or other additives.
"Water gets really in depth with beer," Simpson said.
Simpson said he brews beer strictly for his own use, and occasionally will take his brews to craft beer festivals, where regulations aren't as strict. The home brewers club takes their brews to festivals all over the state, he said, and he gets good feedback that way.
"It's a great hobby," Simpson said.
mniederkorn@ semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.