Coo Coo Ca Brew: Man dabbles in brewing his own beer at home

Ranley Simpson brews his beer as Coo Coo Ca Brew, and when asked if he would consider himself the walrus, responded with a laugh, "I would say, I am he as you are he."

One thing is clear, he's a fan of both The Beatles and beer.

"I've always really liked beer, and always wondered how it was made," Simpson said.

Simpson brews beer at his home in Cape Girardeau, he said, and since he's a home brewer, he isn't subjected to the sort of licensing and fees required of commercial brewers.

Simpson said former United States president Jimmy Carter changed regulations to allow anyone to brew beer at home, limited to 200 gallons per year.

Ranley Simpson ours out a sample of his home brew from the fermenter. Andrew J. Whitaker

If he planned to sell his beer, Simpson said, he'd be subject to strict regulations, including the health department's health code and city and state licensing requirements.

"It's relatively hard to get a home brewery ready," Simpson said, adding he's not aware of anyone in Cape Girardeau who has made the transition from home to commercial brewing.

"But it is possible," he said.

Simpson prefers to keep his brewing personal, he said.

Simpson, who used to live in Colorado, said he was interested in craft beer and the brewing process, and while the necessary equipment isn't prohibitively expensive, the lower cost of living in Missouri definitely helped free up some extra cash to get into the hobby, he said.

"There's definitely some equipment involved," Simpson said.

Simpson said the equipment could be bought for about $250 altogether, and includes an insulated vessel called a mash tun, a fermenter and a kettle, among other pieces.

Simpson said it's easy to overspend on equipment, but the beginning brewer can get started with basic equipment.

But it's the knowledge that holds most people back.