I recently discovered the song "Airplane" by The National Parks, and it has been a gift. It's simple and marvelous, and you should look it up when you finish reading this.

Here's what it says: "I've been a farmer where nothing grows. Like a sailor when no wind blows. And I don't know what else to try. I wish that I could fly. I've been a boxer with no punch. Like a psychic without a hunch. Just looking up to the sky. I wish that I could fly. I've been a doctor with no remedies. Like an inventor with no ideas. Sometimes I feel so small, wish I could see it all. 'Cause it's like an Everest in my path, and I can't see beyond that. But isn't it strange, how everything can change, when you see it from an airplane?"

I love the wrestle with the expectation of identity within these lyrics, the grapple with what happens when we're supposed to be something but don't have the answers that affirm we are that thing -- the answers the world expects of us, the answers we expect of ourselves. Are we a farmer if we have no crops to show for our toil? Are we a sailor if we are not sailing? Are we an inventor if we don't have any ideas? There isn't yet visible fruit, and we feel the dejection of that.

I've been reading some of my past journals recently. One of the beauties it shows me, and one of the gifts of getting older: It is like flying over fields and cities, seeing patterns of browns and greens and lights, the ways the fences and roads and rivers make order out of open space throughout the years of my life. I see shifts of ebbing and flowing, ways my asked and unasked questions, spoken and unspoken desires, have been answered and still remain unanswered. Happiness and elation come and go and come back again. Sadness and confusion come and go and come back again. And wow. It is all part of the pattern, this zoomed-out view of life God must always see. It is beautiful.