Contentment is learned

The Rev. Charles Stanley said, "Contentment isn't something that comes naturally: It is learned." I had never heard contentment explained in this way so I read on about the meaning of contentment. Stanley talks about contentment as if it were learned in a classroom environment and he asks, "What kind of classroom do you think God uses?" and says , "It's not in the midst of comfort and ease that we sense gratification most profoundly, but in situations that cause us to be troubled, fearful and anxious." "What an interesting perspective that is," I thought, but it made sense to me.

I mulled around in my head, what the Rev. Stanley had said, and found I agreed with him. If everything always goes smoothly in our lives, we would fail to recognize the good and appreciate it. How would we know what being content was? It's like we enjoy weekends and vacations more when we've worked beforehand and need a break.

The Christmas Holidays are soon to be past-tense for us, and a new year is peeking over our horizon. What an exciting time for us, in which to begin our life again! Allow everything to become new, especially within our mind. We need to let what's happened in the past, be, in the past, except for lessons we can learn from the outcomes.

Life can be rather like a thunderstorm. It is in how we react and perceive events and happenings that affects how we react in a thunderstorm? Do we tremble with fear? Our responses to thunderstorms vary according to our perspective towards storms. What do we do? Do we merely nurse our feelings of fear, or do we seek shelter in a facility that's safe.