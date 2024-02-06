Contentment is learned

The Rev. Charles Stanley said, "Contentment isn't something that comes naturally: It is learned." I had never heard contentment explained in this way so I read on about the meaning of contentment. Stanley talks about contentment as if it were learned in a classroom environment and he asks, "What kind of classroom do you think God uses?" and says , "It's not in the midst of comfort and ease that we sense gratification most profoundly, but in situations that cause us to be troubled, fearful and anxious." "What an interesting perspective that is," I thought, but it made sense to me.
I mulled around in my head, what the Rev. Stanley had said, and found I agreed with him. If everything always goes smoothly in our lives, we would fail to recognize the good and appreciate it. How would we know what being content was? It's like we enjoy weekends and vacations more when we've worked beforehand and need a break.
The Christmas Holidays are soon to be past-tense for us, and a new year is peeking over our horizon. What an exciting time for us, in which to begin our life again! Allow everything to become new, especially within our mind. We need to let what's happened in the past, be, in the past, except for lessons we can learn from the outcomes.
Life can be rather like a thunderstorm. It is in how we react and perceive events and happenings that affects how we react in a thunderstorm? Do we tremble with fear? Our responses to thunderstorms vary according to our perspective towards storms. What do we do? Do we merely nurse our feelings of fear, or do we seek shelter in a facility that's safe.
We will react to life's storms with the same responses. Our outlook is determined by our determination of what's involved. We can fail to recognize both the beneficial and the bad in situations or we can try to find the genuine meaning contained within whatever happens. Does this ever end -- this attempt we all constantly make to find peace and security in our lives?
Will we find a way to rid our lives of any trauma, noise, discord, sadness or rejection? Is there such a thing as finding a contentment built solely on the lack of trouble or sadness? How would we develop strength of purpose and endurance, if all went well constantly? It would be like attempting to build your body without being willing to exert any energy or pain? Instead of attaining a healthy body, we would maintain one of weakness and emaciation. One force must be pitted against another to become strong.
Life's storms can either stunt or accelerate our ability to thrive in working towards our goals. Dreaming alone, in peace and comfort, fails to bring contentment, and when adversity is allowed in our lives do we accept it as something that is designed for our own good, or do we fight against it and become angry?
Indeed everyone seeks contentment. Contentment is built upon doing what you must do that is good, refuse to become bitter when things won't work out as you want, and accepting life as it is. Life is full of ups and downs and constant change. Contentment is found when you place your faith in your God realizing that you can handle whatever you must. Remember, God is the rock where we can find shelter, stability and strength Isiah 26:4. Contentment isn't attained within a life that is void of obstacles, but instead, it is based on knowing you've done your best and relaxing with "What is." Quit striving for a life with no storms. They are meant to build character. Live in the present and find God's presence everywhere you look. We need to face all our new years with courage and contentment, knowing that the best to come is determined by our level of acceptance, love and forbearance. We, alone, are responsible.
