Contemplating our retirement years

Have we, yet, thought about our retirement years, thought about what we'll do? Are we making plans for the time of freedom and pleasure we may feel we've missed, or do we fear we'll no longer be needed when we close those company doors for the last time? We wonder what we'll be able to tell others that we're doing now. If we've placed too much emphases on our title at work--that of teacher, attorney, stay-home mom, or another, we may have thought that our personhood depended on our job. An identity crises raises its ugly head.

"Hi Ellen," I heard as I exited my car, parked on the church lot. The greeting came from a friend, also attending the same service. We chatted, as we walked inside. I had not seen Mary for a while and wanted to catch up on her life. She had retired from teaching, since I saw her last. "So, what are you doing, now," I asked? "Nothing," said Mary, "just staying home." She made no apologies for saying, "just staying at home." She went on to tell me that she had taken care of her mother, who had since died, and was helping out other family members. She seemed very content and said that she liked being retired from teaching. I was greatly impressed that she did not feel the need to seek my admiration by telling me all the things she was now doing. We often think we must help within an organization, get another job, or anything else, that might make us feel valuable to ourselves and to others. It's certainly a notable and useful gesture when we use our gifts, but we want to perform the actions for genuinely charitable reasons and our happiness, rather than to impress.

There are often too many emotions involved, to describe. In questioning our retirement years, we sometimes ask ourselves, "Who will I be, from now on"? No one knows, for sure, until he experiences his/her new way of life--that time away from when he/she had to appear at work every day, on schedule.