Containers change the taste

Many years ago I bought two stainless steel thermos bottles, with each holding about 14 ounces of liquid. If you heat up the thermos before putting coffee in it the coffee will stay fairly hot for 12 hours or so. I make a clever coffee dripper of coffee which is about 14 ounces and then fill my small heavy cup with coffee, and the rest goes in the thermos. I can then slowly drink my coffee and add from the thermos when needed. Works pretty good. The only drawback is that the thermos changes the taste of the coffee. You will probably think I'm crazier than a coon dog that can't smell, but it does change the taste. Don't know how or why, but it does even when the thermos is spotless.

Kind of like a coffee cup I bought one trip back to Nebraska in Kearney at the Cabela's Store. Beautiful cup. Couldn't wait to get it home to brew up some coffee and enjoy it. At first wondered what the deal was and thought it was my roasted coffee. But kept trying the cup and taste testing and came to the conclusion it was the cup. Total bummer. Pretty much all I've done with the cup is look at it.

But then I hate them Styrofoam cups for this same reason. Detest them for coffee. I even like the paper coffee cups better than Styrofoam. I kind of enjoy a cup of coffee even if it's the cheapest brand at the store if I can drink it from a real glass cup. I was supposed to have a stress test a week or so ago, so couldn't eat breakfast nor drink anything before the test, so Marge and I went for breakfast later. Had coffee from a real glass cup and was decent coffee.

When you walk into a coffee shop that brews coffee by the cup and order a pour-over coffee, you put the barista in motion. The barista will place your coffee filter into the coffee dripper and then slowly pour water over the filter to leach out any tastes left from producing the filter. After this is done, then the correct amount of ground coffee is added and then the water, which is around 200 degrees. This hot water is poured a certain way and very slowly to extract as much of the coffee flavor from the beans. Any deviation will change the taste of your coffee. Some won't notice but some will. But what I find interesting is that the filter retains some of the manufacturing process. What about Styrofoam cups? We never rinse a Styrofoam cup before using it. Never.