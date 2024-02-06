Containers change the taste

Many years ago I bought two stainless steel thermos bottles, with each holding about 14 ounces of liquid. If you heat up the thermos before putting coffee in it the coffee will stay fairly hot for 12 hours or so. I make a clever coffee dripper of coffee which is about 14 ounces and then fill my small heavy cup with coffee, and the rest goes in the thermos. I can then slowly drink my coffee and add from the thermos when needed. Works pretty good. The only drawback is that the thermos changes the taste of the coffee. You will probably think I'm crazier than a coon dog that can't smell, but it does change the taste. Don't know how or why, but it does even when the thermos is spotless.
Kind of like a coffee cup I bought one trip back to Nebraska in Kearney at the Cabela's Store. Beautiful cup. Couldn't wait to get it home to brew up some coffee and enjoy it. At first wondered what the deal was and thought it was my roasted coffee. But kept trying the cup and taste testing and came to the conclusion it was the cup. Total bummer. Pretty much all I've done with the cup is look at it.
But then I hate them Styrofoam cups for this same reason. Detest them for coffee. I even like the paper coffee cups better than Styrofoam. I kind of enjoy a cup of coffee even if it's the cheapest brand at the store if I can drink it from a real glass cup. I was supposed to have a stress test a week or so ago, so couldn't eat breakfast nor drink anything before the test, so Marge and I went for breakfast later. Had coffee from a real glass cup and was decent coffee.
When you walk into a coffee shop that brews coffee by the cup and order a pour-over coffee, you put the barista in motion. The barista will place your coffee filter into the coffee dripper and then slowly pour water over the filter to leach out any tastes left from producing the filter. After this is done, then the correct amount of ground coffee is added and then the water, which is around 200 degrees. This hot water is poured a certain way and very slowly to extract as much of the coffee flavor from the beans. Any deviation will change the taste of your coffee. Some won't notice but some will. But what I find interesting is that the filter retains some of the manufacturing process. What about Styrofoam cups? We never rinse a Styrofoam cup before using it. Never.
Marge has had some storage containers for I'll bet 30 to 40 years, and when they are closed for any length of time the insides stink. Say you had some salt in them for any length of time it stinks. Stinks! Makes me wonder what we are consuming from supposedly safe containers.
Salt shakers at one time were glass. Cups at one time were pretty much only glass. Skillets were almost totally cast iron. Griddles were totally cast iron. Plates were glass with some being glazed metal. A lot of containers were copper. Some were tin with some of them being soldered with lead core solder, which is not good. Many of these tin containers were crimped so as to need no solder inside the cup or container.
Today, almost everything is in plastic. Good or bad that's the way it is. We may be getting only an infinitesimal amount of plastic but still getting some. For a few years we raised and sold sweet corn. We had one customer who would come and buy from us because we never sprayed our corn with any chemicals nor the ground around the sweet corn. The couple was affected by the chemicals used on the corn.
Keep in mind what you consume and how it's packaged and how long you have it stored regardless of the use by date.
