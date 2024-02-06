Consumer safety group unveils its 'worst toys' list

BOSTON -- Fidget spinners, a plastic Wonder Woman battle sword and a remote-controlled Spider-Man drone are among the toys topping a consumer safety group's annual list of worst toys for the holidays.

World Against Toys Causing Harm, or WATCH, unveiled the top 10 list Tuesday at a Boston children's hospital. The not-for-profit organization has been releasing the lists for more than four decades.

WATCH claims fidget spinners contain small parts that can be a choking hazard, Mattel's Wonder Woman sword has the potential to cause blunt-force injuries, and Marvel's Spider-Man drone has rotating blades that can lead to eye and other bodily injuries.

The Toy Association, an industry trade group, dismissed the list as "needlessly frightening" to parents because all toys sold in the U.S. meet "rigorous" safety standards. It criticized the organization for not testing the toys on which it focuses.

National toy-safety standards are "inadequate," as can been seen by the high number of recalls each year, WATCH president Joan Siff said.

James Swartz, director of World Against Toys Causing Harm, or W.A.T.C.H., displays Nerf's "Zombie Strike" crossbow during a news conference Tuesday in Boston, where the child safety group released its annual holiday list of the 10 most hazardous toys. (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo)

The organization said there have been at least 15 recalls representing nearly 2 million units of dangerous toys since December.