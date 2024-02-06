Constitutional rights

Do you follow any groups on social media? I follow a group of pastors from various states who are within my denomination. One pastor wrote that he was concerned about the youth workers hanging up posters, at church, of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. He asked for our opinions and expressed that he has mixed emotions.

I can understand such a response from a secular person for whom the phrase, "separation of church and state" is equal to a quote from the New Testament, but it is surprising for a pastor. Why would historical documents bother a member of the clergy? Are Christians not allowed to participate in democracy? How is this information inappropriate?

It is difficult for anyone to communicate without revealing their ideological positions. You do not have to read an entire newspaper or magazine before you can pick up on the political biases of the authors or editors. However, when did the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights become off limits for anyone? How could this information be construed as partisan?

Parents have been vocal about what is being taught in classrooms. Some have even gotten more involved in politics out of concern. Perhaps the lay leaders at this church were teaching youth about the Bill of Rights and Constitution to counter perceived attacks on morality, democracy or capitalism? A young pastor may find such teaching to be disturbing if he has been conditioned to associate patriotism or Christian Nationalism with racism.

In many of our academic institutions, students are not being taught to honor authority or respect people who hold differing opinions. They learn to redefine terms such as "fascism" and label anyone with whom they disagree. Instead of a free exchange of ideas, they demand conformity of thought.