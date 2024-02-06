Considering the notion, 'Stuff Happens'

At the outset, I'd like it understood that my wife is smarter, more insightful and more visionary than her spouse.

I, on the other hand, make coffee and do battle with cobwebs, so perhaps she'll keep me around.

My better half made a statement last week worthy of close examination because in my opinion, it distills the basic difference in human mindsets.

It's a forced choice idea; a person must choose one or the other.

It happened because...

Those who hold this idea have decided, even subconsciously, that there must be answer for everything that occurs. I recall being an Option A person at one time.

Case in point.

After I took a job in Pittsburgh nearly 40 years ago, a co-worker was discussing Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, better known as AIDS.

In the early 1980s, AIDS was a scourge, nearly always lethal at that time, and often associated with the gay community.

During the conversation, my then-25-year-old self had a simple equation in mind.

To wit: AIDS is God's punishment for sexual sin.

The fact that statement left my mouth all those years ago remains a deeply lamentable moment, and I regret my utterance.

However, my words displayed a classic "it happened because" response.

This is not to say cruelty, as my hasty words were so long ago, is to be associated with Option A thinkers.

There is much comfort in Option A because it renders a presumed answer for every problem.

When my wife's first cousin was killed by a drunk driver the night before his wedding, Option A was invoked by some.

For some, there must be a readily available answer we can grasp for in even the most incredible and terrible occurrence.

On that awful night in 1983, the family gathered in the living room and listened to a clergyman say the following:

"Well, Jesus must have needed another star in his crown."

The offensiveness of that sentence almost immediately got me searching for an alternative to Option A.