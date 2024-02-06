Considering the notion, 'Stuff Happens'

At the outset, I'd like it understood that my wife is smarter, more insightful and more visionary than her spouse.
I, on the other hand, make coffee and do battle with cobwebs, so perhaps she'll keep me around.
My better half made a statement last week worthy of close examination because in my opinion, it distills the basic difference in human mindsets.
It's a forced choice idea; a person must choose one or the other.
Those who hold this idea have decided, even subconsciously, that there must be answer for everything that occurs. I recall being an Option A person at one time.
Case in point.
After I took a job in Pittsburgh nearly 40 years ago, a co-worker was discussing Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, better known as AIDS.
In the early 1980s, AIDS was a scourge, nearly always lethal at that time, and often associated with the gay community.
During the conversation, my then-25-year-old self had a simple equation in mind.
To wit: AIDS is God's punishment for sexual sin.
The fact that statement left my mouth all those years ago remains a deeply lamentable moment, and I regret my utterance.
However, my words displayed a classic "it happened because" response.
This is not to say cruelty, as my hasty words were so long ago, is to be associated with Option A thinkers.
There is much comfort in Option A because it renders a presumed answer for every problem.
When my wife's first cousin was killed by a drunk driver the night before his wedding, Option A was invoked by some.
For some, there must be a readily available answer we can grasp for in even the most incredible and terrible occurrence.
On that awful night in 1983, the family gathered in the living room and listened to a clergyman say the following:
"Well, Jesus must have needed another star in his crown."
The offensiveness of that sentence almost immediately got me searching for an alternative to Option A.
In the intervening four decades, the experiences of life have taught me a different lesson, leading me to break the automatic cause and effect link with which my younger self was so comfortable.
When you begin to embrace the notion of "stuff happens," you are led, in my opinion irrevocably, to option B.
My reading of the New Testament persuades me Jesus of Nazareth was in the Option B camp.
Case in point.
In John 9:1-7, the reader is presented with a man blind since his birth.
The original disciples of Jesus were acquainted with the Old Testament notion of the righteous prospering and the wicked suffering.
Follow their logic, please.
If you live right, good things will happen; if you don't, prepare for sickness and calamity.
Quite a few people today, I strongly suspect, agree with the disciples' thinking despite ample examples which don't fit neatly into that mold.
Because the man was blind, the disciples assumed he had sinned or his parents had committed some wrong.
To this mindset, Jesus posits a firm "no."
"It was not because of his sins or that of his parents," Jesus answered, in attempting to open the eyes of his pupils about the glory of God being revealed in the sightless man.
It is readily admitted that it's not easy to break the patterns of a lifetime.
The "Success by Six" program, centered on preschoolers, credibly shows the way we think about life is pretty much set by the time we reach the first grade.
However, Option A is not set in stone.
If you find yourself in the "it happened because" camp, give the alternate of Option B some consideration.
If you continue reading John ch. 9, it is clear that the man's blindness was an opportunity for God to show His glory.
Although the Gospels don't record the Master saying the words, my sense of it is Jesus would have resonated with the simple and somewhat crude phrase, "Stuff happens."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.