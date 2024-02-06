Consider adding new sides for Christmas dinner

By Susan McClanahan

We are looking at just a few side dishes today to accompany your Christmas dinner. Every family has their own traditions, mine included. But sometimes it is fun to add a new recipe here and there. Maybe in place of a traditional green-bean casserole, try a new version of green beans. Maybe a new twist on cranberries. These recipes are just to get you thinking about your plan for your Christmas dinner.

Smothered Green Beans

5 (15-ounce) cans green beans, drained

1 pound bacon

2/3 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour drained green beans in an ungreased 9x13-inch pan.

In a large skillet, cook bacon until almost done but not too crispy. Remove from skillet, drain on paper towel and chop. Sprinkle cooked bacon on top of green beans.

Whisk together brown sugar, melted butter, soy sauce and garlic powder. Pour over green beans. Bake for 40 minutes. Serves 10.

Candied Cranberry Sauce

2 cups cold water

1 cup sugar

1 1/2 cups light brown sugar, packed

24 ounces (6 cups) fresh, whole cranberries, washed

2 teaspoons grated orange rind

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon rind

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3 cinnamon sticks, each 3-inches long

In a large, heavy stainless saucepan, bring the water and sugars to a boil over high heat; cook, stirring for 5 minutes or till the sugar has dissolved. Stir in the cranberries, orange rind, cinnamon, lemon rind, nutmeg and cloves. Simmer for 3 minutes or until the berries begin to pop. Combine the juices and cornstarch and stir briskly with a fork. Stir in the juices and cornstarch and cinnamon sticks; bring to a boil. Lower the heat, cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Transfer to a heat-proof container; let cool. Discard the cinnamon sticks, then cover and refrigerate for up to one week. Makes 5 cups. Yield 1 1/4 quarts.

Cheesy Potato Gratin Stacks

When you combine potatoes, cream, cheese, garlic and butter, you just can't go wrong. These individual-size portions made in a muffin tin are great as a side dish and are freezer friendly.

Oil spray

2 pounds potatoes, large long ones

2 tablespoons butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

Black pepper

1 cup grated melting cheese (cheddar, GruyÃ¨re, Swiss, mozzarella)

Fresh thyme leaves for garnish, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a standard 12-cup muffin tin with oil. Peel potatoes, stand them upright and cut into cylinder shapes, then slice potatoes into thin slices about 1/10-inch thick. Place butter, garlic, cream, salt, pepper and dried thyme in a microwave-proof cup or bowl, then melt in 30 second bursts. Stir, then set aside.

Place potato slices into the muffin tin so they go halfway up the holes. Try to match by size to make them into neat stacks. Drizzle each potato stack with 1/2 teaspoon of cream mixture. Sprinkle half the cheese over the potato stacks. Top with remaining potato slices. Drizzle with remaining cream mixture and remaining thyme. Cover loosely with foil and bake for 35 minutes.

Remove from oven, sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake without foil for 10 minutes or until golden and the potato is soft. Let stand for 5 minutes before removing. Use a tablespoon or butter knife to help get them out.

Notes: Use starchy potatoes, as they breakdown when cooked, becoming nice and fluffy on the inside and golden and crunchy on the outside. The best to use are Russets. Get long, large ones that are suitable to cut into cylinder shapes. Fantastic for making in advance. Bake per recipe, then either freeze (defrost before reheating) or refrigerate. Then pop them in a 350-degree oven for 10 minutes just to heat through.

Cranberry Cheesecake Fluff Salad

This recipe for cranberry fluff is delicious and absolutely loaded with cranberries, tossed in a thick, rich and creamy cheesecake mixture; a must have for family get-togethers at Christmas.

3 cups fresh cranberries

1 1/2 cup sugar, divided

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, undrained

2 cups mini marshmallows

In a food processor, pulse until the cranberries are finely chopped without turning to complete mush.

Now, there are two ways to do this salad. The old-fashioned overnight way, and the same-day way.

Overnight: In a large bowl, combine cranberries, 1 cup of sugar and pineapple, cover and refrigerate overnight to let the flavors blend. In a medium bowl, beat the cream cheese and whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Stir in whipped cream and marshmallows gently. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3-4 hours or until ready to serve. Mix before serving.

Same day: In a large bowl, combine cranberries, 1 cup of sugar and pineapple, set aside. In a medium bowl, beat the cream cheese, add 1/2 cup sugar and whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Stir in whipped cream and marshmallows gently. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 to 4 hours or until ready to serve. Mix before serving.

Note: The salad may seem a bit liquidy when you first stir it all together, but don't worry because the marshmallows will absorb a lot of the moisture during refrigeration. You can also add more marshmallows, if necessary.