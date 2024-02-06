Conquering the Main Street Burger at Kelso Corner Grill

A couple of weeks ago a little "birdie" clued me in and inspired me to take a quick trip south on the interstate to visit the Kelso Corner Grill, located at 151 S. Messmer St. in Kelso, Missouri.

For those who have been around a while, the restaurant is located in the building that formerly housed the beloved "Ray's of Kelso" restaurant. In fact, the name "Ray's" can still be seen on the awning hanging over the door to the dining room entrance of the restaurant. That is where the similarity ends.

Owner David Turner brings decades of experience to the table through his previous ownership of City Limits Grill in Charleston, Missouri. He previously closed City Limits and opened the Kelso Corner Grill in 2017, referring to it as his "retirement restaurant," which appears to serve as a testimony to his dedication and enjoyment of the food service industry.

As with many restaurants, COVID-19 took its toll, and Turner shut down operations for some time due to staffing difficulties. Lucky for us, they are now happily up and running, ready to serve anyone looking for good food at reasonable prices in a casual family-friendly atmosphere.

When I arrived, I accidentally entered the door on the right, which leads to the bar area. A group of customers were enjoying drinks and each other's company while watching college basketball. They looked like a friendly bunch, so I grabbed a seat at the bar where the cheerful bartender promptly appeared and provided me with a menu and recommendations.

Kelso Corner Grill wings-the secret is in the sauce. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Consensus was the wings are the go-to menu item. According to Turner, what makes them special is his homemade sauce made with a top-secret concoction of ingredients. One of the patrons praised the pizza as his personal favorite, while others vouched for everything else on the menu.

Fried fish or chicken strip dinners along with sides. Sandwiches. Salads. Appetizers. Nachos. Burgers. After reviewing both sides of the menu, I finally settled on what sounded like the largest single-serve item: The Main Street Burger.

In fact, while the other patrons admitted to enjoying burgers at the Kelso Grill, they had yet to conquer Main Street Burger. I felt like a warrior entering new territory. I was dressed for the gym in stretchy workout gear, but that day the spandex-like material was going to be put to the test serving another purpose.