Happy birthday to Kirk Whitaker, Charles McDonald, Sandra Bollinger, Christine Benton, Donny McCarty, Charlie Vickery, Jeremy Perry, Judy Ralph, Perry Rice, Gail Siebert, Douglas Hargrove, Lacie Pobst, Lachelle Cook, Jamie Nix, Laura Russom, Dusty Grissom, Ali Hornback, Judy Cobb, Mike Uhrhan, Amy Reischman, Casey Nolen, Taylor Kirchdoerfer, Harley Ressel, Pete Dooley, Caitlin Cannon, John Nation, Erica Powers, Nancy Pruitt, Gilbert Eichhorn, Chris Cannon, Gail Shy, Lavetta Curtis, Donna Taylor, Jimmie Haney, Aletta Harris, Alan Pendergrass, Jamie Dumey, Nick Lambrou, Tori Burton, Linda Smith, Carolyn Mills and Harvey Wolfe.
Happy anniversary to David and Laura Halter, Donnie and Mary Ann Kiefer, Jack and Gayle Dragoni, Andrew and Lisa Stagoski, Randall and Sandra Hibdon, Harvey and Avis-Jean Wolfe, Blaine and Morgan Swinford, Jim and Rhonda Emerson and Marcus and Virginia Seyer.
Congratulations to Chaffee girls softball team for winning the Class 1 District 1 championship!
Our volunteer firemen visited local schools last week during Fire Prevention Week. Fire chief Sam Glency recently announced Cody Johnson has been selected and approved by city council as assistant fire chief.
A big thank you to Chaffee Historical Society members Ronnie Eichhorn, Debra Eichhorn, Jackie Vandeven, Linda Dooley Kraemer and Sue Bess Scheffer for pinking up the Circle Park gazebo for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Society is presenting another great concert at Circle Park at 2 p.m. today. Performing are Amber Vandeven, Fleetwood Mac and Cheese and Misty Mountain IHOP. The Historical Society's world famous hamburgers, hot dogs and cotton candy will be available for purchase. Come on out for a fun-filled afternoon!
Memorial bricks are now available for purchase from the Society at a cost of $75 each. It is a wonderful way to pay tribute to family members, friends and organizations. Since space for brick placement in front of the Chaffee Museum is limited, now is the time to purchase them. The cutoff date is April 30. You can request forms from the Society at 109 S. Main, Chaffee MO 63740.
Thanks to city librarian Tina Horton, Mogul yearbooks can now be accessed at cityofchaffee.com/moguls.
The Chaffee Public Library will host a Make Your Own Furry Friend & Chili Dinner December 3 at VFW from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Pre-order your furry friend by Oct. 27 for $18; various styles will also be available at the door for $20.
The weather was great last weekend and things were hopping for the Citywide Yard Sale. Some sales started Thursday, and there were lots of shoppers and good deals. The rain finally came Saturday evening and how sweet it smelled. We were even blessed with a double rainbow!
We continue to get positive feedback about the CHS Alumni Banquet. It is always fun catching up with everyone, especially former teacher Richard Kiehne and his wife, Bev. Tom Davenport reports the CHS Classes of 1957, '63 and '67 had great turnouts. There were over 90 alumni and guests from the '70s decade; five years ago there were two. Tables were reserved for the '80s and '90s groups. A great response indeed!
I erred in reporting that Tom Gibbons and Mark Hopkins sang a duet in leading us in the singing of "O Chaffee High." Tom Davenport had asked Mark, but he declined and joined the rest of us in singing our school song. Many of us recall the talented quartet of Tom Gibbons, Mark Hopkins, Johnny Montgomery and Gerald Dame singing at school, the First Baptist Church and community events.
Jim Bob Stephens gave me a picture taken of our kindergarten class at Mrs. Bushard's and of his age 6 birthday party, which I attended with my cousin Tyke Finney and Teri Lee Riehl. She and I were the only two girls in our kindergarten class. Jim Bob's birthday is a couple of weeks before my August birthday, so I asked why he is standing in the picture at his party but in a wheelchair in the picture at my party. He said he got a new bike at Montgomery Ward for his birthday and unsuccessfully tried to bike between two columns and broke his leg. Not only did he attend my party in a wheelchair, he started the first grade in a wheelchair.
Remember to tell those special people in your life you love them -- those three words means so very much.
Email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.
