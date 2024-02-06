All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesOctober 15, 2017

Congratulations to Chaffee girls softball team for winning district title

Happy birthday to Kirk Whitaker, Charles McDonald, Sandra Bollinger, Christine Benton, Donny McCarty, Charlie Vickery, Jeremy Perry, Judy Ralph, Perry Rice, Gail Siebert, Douglas Hargrove, Lacie Pobst, Lachelle Cook, Jamie Nix, Laura Russom, Dusty Grissom, Ali Hornback, Judy Cobb, Mike Uhrhan, Amy Reischman, Casey Nolen, Taylor Kirchdoerfer, Harley Ressel, Pete Dooley, Caitlin Cannon, John Nation, Erica Powers, Nancy Pruitt, Gilbert Eichhorn, Chris Cannon, Gail Shy, Lavetta Curtis, Donna Taylor, Jimmie Haney, Aletta Harris, Alan Pendergrass, Jamie Dumey, Nick Lambrou, Tori Burton, Linda Smith, Carolyn Mills and Harvey Wolfe.. ...

Darla Buckhannon avatar
Darla Buckhannon

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Kirk Whitaker, Charles McDonald, Sandra Bollinger, Christine Benton, Donny McCarty, Charlie Vickery, Jeremy Perry, Judy Ralph, Perry Rice, Gail Siebert, Douglas Hargrove, Lacie Pobst, Lachelle Cook, Jamie Nix, Laura Russom, Dusty Grissom, Ali Hornback, Judy Cobb, Mike Uhrhan, Amy Reischman, Casey Nolen, Taylor Kirchdoerfer, Harley Ressel, Pete Dooley, Caitlin Cannon, John Nation, Erica Powers, Nancy Pruitt, Gilbert Eichhorn, Chris Cannon, Gail Shy, Lavetta Curtis, Donna Taylor, Jimmie Haney, Aletta Harris, Alan Pendergrass, Jamie Dumey, Nick Lambrou, Tori Burton, Linda Smith, Carolyn Mills and Harvey Wolfe.

Happy anniversary to David and Laura Halter, Donnie and Mary Ann Kiefer, Jack and Gayle Dragoni, Andrew and Lisa Stagoski, Randall and Sandra Hibdon, Harvey and Avis-Jean Wolfe, Blaine and Morgan Swinford, Jim and Rhonda Emerson and Marcus and Virginia Seyer.

Congratulations to Chaffee girls softball team for winning the Class 1 District 1 championship!

Our volunteer firemen visited local schools last week during Fire Prevention Week. Fire chief Sam Glency recently announced Cody Johnson has been selected and approved by city council as assistant fire chief.

A big thank you to Chaffee Historical Society members Ronnie Eichhorn, Debra Eichhorn, Jackie Vandeven, Linda Dooley Kraemer and Sue Bess Scheffer for pinking up the Circle Park gazebo for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Around town

The Society is presenting another great concert at Circle Park at 2 p.m. today. Performing are Amber Vandeven, Fleetwood Mac and Cheese and Misty Mountain IHOP. The Historical Society's world famous hamburgers, hot dogs and cotton candy will be available for purchase. Come on out for a fun-filled afternoon!

Memorial bricks are now available for purchase from the Society at a cost of $75 each. It is a wonderful way to pay tribute to family members, friends and organizations. Since space for brick placement in front of the Chaffee Museum is limited, now is the time to purchase them. The cutoff date is April 30. You can request forms from the Society at 109 S. Main, Chaffee MO 63740.

Thanks to city librarian Tina Horton, Mogul yearbooks can now be accessed at cityofchaffee.com/moguls.

The Chaffee Public Library will host a Make Your Own Furry Friend & Chili Dinner December 3 at VFW from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Pre-order your furry friend by Oct. 27 for $18; various styles will also be available at the door for $20.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rain with two bows

The weather was great last weekend and things were hopping for the Citywide Yard Sale. Some sales started Thursday, and there were lots of shoppers and good deals. The rain finally came Saturday evening and how sweet it smelled. We were even blessed with a double rainbow!

What a night

We continue to get positive feedback about the CHS Alumni Banquet. It is always fun catching up with everyone, especially former teacher Richard Kiehne and his wife, Bev. Tom Davenport reports the CHS Classes of 1957, '63 and '67 had great turnouts. There were over 90 alumni and guests from the '70s decade; five years ago there were two. Tables were reserved for the '80s and '90s groups. A great response indeed!

I erred in reporting that Tom Gibbons and Mark Hopkins sang a duet in leading us in the singing of "O Chaffee High." Tom Davenport had asked Mark, but he declined and joined the rest of us in singing our school song. Many of us recall the talented quartet of Tom Gibbons, Mark Hopkins, Johnny Montgomery and Gerald Dame singing at school, the First Baptist Church and community events.

Mystery solved

Jim Bob Stephens gave me a picture taken of our kindergarten class at Mrs. Bushard's and of his age 6 birthday party, which I attended with my cousin Tyke Finney and Teri Lee Riehl. She and I were the only two girls in our kindergarten class. Jim Bob's birthday is a couple of weeks before my August birthday, so I asked why he is standing in the picture at his party but in a wheelchair in the picture at my party. He said he got a new bike at Montgomery Ward for his birthday and unsuccessfully tried to bike between two columns and broke his leg. Not only did he attend my party in a wheelchair, he started the first grade in a wheelchair.

As always

Remember to tell those special people in your life you love them -- those three words means so very much.

Email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.

And then ...

Then there was the duet that wasn't.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy