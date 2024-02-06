By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Kirk Whitaker, Charles McDonald, Sandra Bollinger, Christine Benton, Donny McCarty, Charlie Vickery, Jeremy Perry, Judy Ralph, Perry Rice, Gail Siebert, Douglas Hargrove, Lacie Pobst, Lachelle Cook, Jamie Nix, Laura Russom, Dusty Grissom, Ali Hornback, Judy Cobb, Mike Uhrhan, Amy Reischman, Casey Nolen, Taylor Kirchdoerfer, Harley Ressel, Pete Dooley, Caitlin Cannon, John Nation, Erica Powers, Nancy Pruitt, Gilbert Eichhorn, Chris Cannon, Gail Shy, Lavetta Curtis, Donna Taylor, Jimmie Haney, Aletta Harris, Alan Pendergrass, Jamie Dumey, Nick Lambrou, Tori Burton, Linda Smith, Carolyn Mills and Harvey Wolfe.

Happy anniversary to David and Laura Halter, Donnie and Mary Ann Kiefer, Jack and Gayle Dragoni, Andrew and Lisa Stagoski, Randall and Sandra Hibdon, Harvey and Avis-Jean Wolfe, Blaine and Morgan Swinford, Jim and Rhonda Emerson and Marcus and Virginia Seyer.

Congratulations to Chaffee girls softball team for winning the Class 1 District 1 championship!

Our volunteer firemen visited local schools last week during Fire Prevention Week. Fire chief Sam Glency recently announced Cody Johnson has been selected and approved by city council as assistant fire chief.

A big thank you to Chaffee Historical Society members Ronnie Eichhorn, Debra Eichhorn, Jackie Vandeven, Linda Dooley Kraemer and Sue Bess Scheffer for pinking up the Circle Park gazebo for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Around town

The Society is presenting another great concert at Circle Park at 2 p.m. today. Performing are Amber Vandeven, Fleetwood Mac and Cheese and Misty Mountain IHOP. The Historical Society's world famous hamburgers, hot dogs and cotton candy will be available for purchase. Come on out for a fun-filled afternoon!

Memorial bricks are now available for purchase from the Society at a cost of $75 each. It is a wonderful way to pay tribute to family members, friends and organizations. Since space for brick placement in front of the Chaffee Museum is limited, now is the time to purchase them. The cutoff date is April 30. You can request forms from the Society at 109 S. Main, Chaffee MO 63740.

Thanks to city librarian Tina Horton, Mogul yearbooks can now be accessed at cityofchaffee.com/moguls.

The Chaffee Public Library will host a Make Your Own Furry Friend & Chili Dinner December 3 at VFW from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Pre-order your furry friend by Oct. 27 for $18; various styles will also be available at the door for $20.