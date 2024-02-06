Wasson: Confusing correction

If you follow social media, you may have heard about a Christian men’s conference that had a shirtless male sword swallower entertain the audience by climbing a stripper pole on center stage. Yes, that is correct, a homoerotic performance at a Christian men’s conference.

Apparently, the theme of the conference was stronger men, and the performer used to be a male stripper who performed in Las Vegas but now claims to be a Christian. Maybe he was asked to perform because of his physical fitness and strength?

This men’s conference took place in Springfield, Missouri, and was held by James River Church. It was not until the next day that speaker Mark Driscoll called out the bizarre exhibition. He opened with remarks comparing the debacle to a Jezebel Spirit, meaning that it was unspiritual and inappropriate. Moments into his rebuke, the pastor who was heading the event kicked him off of the stage.

That pastor, John Lindell then attempted to explain to the crowd of men, many of whom were booing, that Mark did not say anything to him before going on stage. He made the claim that Mark Driscoll violated the Matthew 18 passage that teaches Christians how to deal with someone who has wronged them.

Matthew 18:15-17 instructs, “If your brother sins against you, go, and tell him his fault, between you and him alone. If he listens to you, you have gained your brother. But if he does not listen, take one or two others along with you, that every charge may be established by the evidence of two or three witnesses. If he refuses to listen to them, tell it to the church. And if he refuses to listen even to the church, let him be to you as a Gentile and a tax collector.”

It would have been gracious of Driscoll to have discussed this with Lindell before taking the stage, but Driscoll did not violate this passage of Scripture. The vulgar performance was done publicly and a public response was appropriate. The offense was not to an individual, and not just to the men who attended the conference. This was offensive to Christianity. The world is mocking this incident with many proclaiming that they have no use for organized religion. Jesus was not glorified by this situation.