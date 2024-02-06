Wasson: Confusing correction

If you follow social media, you may have heard about a Christian men’s conference that had a shirtless male sword swallower entertain the audience by climbing a stripper pole on center stage. Yes, that is correct, a homoerotic performance at a Christian men’s conference.
Apparently, the theme of the conference was stronger men, and the performer used to be a male stripper who performed in Las Vegas but now claims to be a Christian. Maybe he was asked to perform because of his physical fitness and strength?
This men’s conference took place in Springfield, Missouri, and was held by James River Church. It was not until the next day that speaker Mark Driscoll called out the bizarre exhibition. He opened with remarks comparing the debacle to a Jezebel Spirit, meaning that it was unspiritual and inappropriate. Moments into his rebuke, the pastor who was heading the event kicked him off of the stage.
That pastor, John Lindell then attempted to explain to the crowd of men, many of whom were booing, that Mark did not say anything to him before going on stage. He made the claim that Mark Driscoll violated the Matthew 18 passage that teaches Christians how to deal with someone who has wronged them.
Matthew 18:15-17 instructs, “If your brother sins against you, go, and tell him his fault, between you and him alone. If he listens to you, you have gained your brother. But if he does not listen, take one or two others along with you, that every charge may be established by the evidence of two or three witnesses. If he refuses to listen to them, tell it to the church. And if he refuses to listen even to the church, let him be to you as a Gentile and a tax collector.”
It would have been gracious of Driscoll to have discussed this with Lindell before taking the stage, but Driscoll did not violate this passage of Scripture. The vulgar performance was done publicly and a public response was appropriate. The offense was not to an individual, and not just to the men who attended the conference. This was offensive to Christianity. The world is mocking this incident with many proclaiming that they have no use for organized religion. Jesus was not glorified by this situation.
Today’s culture will attack the person who points out sin instead of the person who sins openly. The performer who entertained at the opening of the conference was doing what he was paid to do. If he really is a new Christian, someone needs to teach him about appropriate and modest behavior. The fault lies with those who turned a men’s conference into a circus.
Lindell is now demanding that Driscoll repent, and if he does not, the church/Christians should completely discredit him. Driscoll has been disciplined in the past for aggressive and dishonest behavior, but it is hard to fault him for taking a stand on this issue. The men have gone back and forth between claiming to still be friends to an all-out feud. They may have to agree to disagree while the world watches in disgust.
It is sad when distractions prevent people from focusing on true worship. Everyone makes mistakes and there are no perfect people. However, not everything is appropriate. Many men deal with pornography and lust, and some struggle with same sex attraction. It is possible that this exhibition caused some of the men to stumble morally.
Lindell argues that no one complained until Driscoll did the next day. Is that the standard? If no one complains, it is not shameful. Perhaps there were many who thought it was inappropriate, but they lacked the courage to say something.
Maybe we have become like the people mentioned in Jeremiah 6:15, “Were they ashamed when they committed abomination? No, they were not at all ashamed; they did not know how to blush.”
The lesson we can learn from this bizarre incident is that it is better to avoid ridiculous, over-the-top stunts to draw attention to your religious event. Jesus is enough. When people receive God’s grace and forgiveness, they walk away from their sinful past. That takes real strength.
