Conflict is part of life

If you have ever had a relationship with anyone, you have experienced conflict. Children argue on the playground. There are people in your life whose relationships were never the same because of disagreements. Unfortunately, we will never be conflict-free on this side of heaven. But we can learn to address the conflict in our lives. The Bible in Matthew 18, Acts 15, and 1 Corinthians 6 give us some strategies to address our interpersonal conflicts.

First, value the relationship over the conflict. Jesus, in Matthew 18, says, "If a fellow believer hurts you, go and tell him -- work it out between the two of you" (MSG.) You may be hurt and the person who offended you may not realize they upset you. The prompt Jesus gives here is to take the initiative to repair the fractured relationship. The first principle towards resolving a dispute is to value the relationship enough to initiate resolution.

Second, some conflicts require seeking a third, neutral person who possesses similar values. Paul in 1 Corinthians encourages divided members of that church to seek out a brother to help them settle the dispute. Someone with a shared core value can speak into the conflict to bring resolution.