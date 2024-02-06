All sections
June 26, 2021

Coneflower at sunset

A few weeks ago I was surprised to find this lone purple coneflower blooming at the edge of a weedy field. Trees line the field to the east so I went back in the late evening to get this shot. I used my cellphone camera and shot the photo staring into the setting sun using a flash...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

A few weeks ago I was surprised to find this lone purple coneflower blooming at the edge of a weedy field. Trees line the field to the east so I went back in the late evening to get this shot. I used my cellphone camera and shot the photo staring into the setting sun using a flash.

The purple coneflower is native to much of eastern United States. It is common and abundant in prairie and meadow ecosystems in Missouri. It can grow up to about 4 feet tall. The flowers of this perennial wildflower are at the top of a long hairy stem.

The petals of the wild purple coneflower naturally hang down and are not an indicator of drought stress.

Column
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

