Conducting research on federal land for family history

Once a buyer completed payment or presented a warrant for military service at a federal land office, they received a receipt, and the office sent completed paperwork to the General Land Office in Washington. Eventually, the office would complete two copies of a final certificate, or patent, on high-quality paper and giving the land description, patentee name, file number, date and signature of the president.

The office forwarded one copy to the local land office, where the buyer could retrieve it. Buyers might also record the patent in the county deed books. These are the documents retained by families oftentimes, and there are several misconceptions about what they really are. They are not grants but are patents. They are not documentation of homesteads -- these were not possible until after passage of the Homestead Act in 1862. The president signed patents through the administration of John Quincy Adams. Thereafter, the signature is likely that of a clerk signing for the president.

Research on original title of federal lands begins at the General Land Office website (glorecords.blm.gov/). Click on "Search Documents", and you will see a search screen with a number of fields. Select the state where your ancestor might have lived, or "Any State" if you are not sure. Then, select the county. Type the last and first name. If your ancestor's surname had alternate spellings, you can use the "%" sign as a wild card. For example, instead of "Smith," use "Sm%th%," which covers Smith, Smyth or Smythe. Click "Search Patents", and a list of patentees with that name may or may not pop up. If you wish to view a scan of the government's copy of the patent, click on the small page image on the left. Once you can view the image, click on "Related Documents", and you will see a list of patentees who had land adjacent to the person holding the patent. There is far more to it, but that is the way to do a basic search.