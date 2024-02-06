Concert promoters turn away from facial recognition tech

BOSTON -- Concert promoters in the U.S. are stepping back from plans to scan festivalgoers with facial recognition technology, after musicians and others gave it some serious side-eye.

It remains entirely possible music venues will eventually take a second look at the controversial technology.

Live-entertainment giants AEG Presents and Live Nation both recently disavowed any plans to use facial recognition at music festivals, despite earlier indications to the contrary. Their public pronouncements have led a group of musicians to declare victory after a monthslong campaign to halt the technology's use at live shows.

Advances in computer vision have enabled businesses to install cameras that can recognize individuals by their face or other biometric characteristics. Venue operators have talked about using the technology at gateways to secure entry for select groups or to offer perks for repeat customers.

Privacy advocates worry such uses might also pave the way for greater intrusions, such as scanning audience members in real time to analyze their behavior.

Both concert organizations seemed to be edging toward remembering more faces. In May 2018, for instance, Live Nation subsidiary Ticketmaster announced it was partnering with and investing in Texas facial recognition startup Blink Identity, saying in a note to shareholders its technology will enable music fans to associate their digital ticket with their image and "then just walk into the show."

AEG, which operates the Coachella festival in southern California and other major events, updated its online privacy policy earlier this year with language stating it may collect facial images at its events and venues for "access control," creating aggregate data or for "personalization" -- a term commonly used by retailers trying to tailor advertising or promotions to a specific customer's behavior.

Now, however, both organizations have done an about-face. AEG's chief operating officer for festivals, Melissa Ormond, emailed activists earlier this month to say: "AEG festivals do not use facial recognition technology and do not have plans to implement." AEG confirmed that statement this week but declined to comment further.

Live Nation said in a statement "we do not currently have plans to deploy facial recognition technology at our clients' venues." The company insisted any future use of such technology would be "strictly opt-in," so non-consenting fans won't have to worry about potentially facing the music.

Facial recognition isn't seen in many musical venues. The biggest location known to employ it is New York City's Madison Square Garden, which confirmed this week facial recognition is one of the security measures it uses "to ensure the safety of everyone" in the arena. It declined to say what it looks at and why. The New York Times first reported its use last year.