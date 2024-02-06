Comrades arm-in-arm

John was born in Somerset County, Maryland, to enslaved parents owned by William Gale. When John was 6, he and his father, Ned, were separated from the family, sold to the Campbell Brothers, notorious slave traders, working markets in Baltimore and New Orleans. Father and son were shipped to New Orleans, John never to see his mother, Susan, or siblings again. Two additional terrifying sales eventually separated John from his father, by the time he was age 12. John later heard his father escaped his last owner and successfully reached Canadian freedom.

Civil War veterans Jake Rubel and John Gale walk along Broadway in Cape Girardeau in 1914. Louis Krueger Photo Collection. Used with permission.

When war broke out in 1861, John was in Carrolton, Mississippi, enslaved by Dan Russell. Russell, a colonel in the 20th Mississippi (Confederate), took John as his camp servant. In February 1862, the 20th Mississippi was defeated in battle at Fort Donelson, Tennessee. The victors recognized John as a slave, not a Rebel soldier, and offered him protection of the Union forces. John chose to go to St. Louis, where he was offered work as a mule-team driver for a Union Heavy Artillery regiment. That unit reorganized and sent the 2nd Missouri Light Artillery unit to Cape Girardeau. John accompanied the unit, serving as an undercook and liveryman. John was allowed full enlistment as private in November 1863. The 2nd Missouri was composed of many soldiers of German heritage. Heavy accents and John's illiteracy resulted in "Gill" recorded as his surname in the official muster roll, though John intended to retain the surname "Gale" in the hope someday the name would help reunite him with family. His misspelled name was sorted out, years later, in his application for military pension.