Complex beauty in a simple leaf

I had a wide range of autumn choices for my column this week. Migrating birds, buck deer, fall mushrooms, last-of-the-year flowers and insects all would be good subjects. But I chose a single leaf from a dogwood tree. It is at once simple, complex and beautiful.

The primary and secondary veins on this leaf are breathtaking coupled with the brilliant red color splotched with yellow. This dogwood tree leaf is one of nature's miniature masterpieces of art! It is only about 4 inches long. Please enjoy the beautiful leaves of autumn.