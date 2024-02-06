All sections
April 25, 2020

Complementary flowers

Springtime is flower time, and there are many different kinds and colors. I took this photo March 31. The complementary colors caught my attention. The purple flowers are American violets. The yellow flowers are native dandelions. These two can be found blooming together in your yard, especially if you live in a country setting. Look for them before you mow your lawn for the first time in spring...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Springtime is flower time, and there are many different kinds and colors. I took this photo March 31. The complementary colors caught my attention.

The purple flowers are American violets. The yellow flowers are native dandelions. These two can be found blooming together in your yard, especially if you live in a country setting. Look for them before you mow your lawn for the first time in spring.

Other spring wildflowers may compliment each other with their colors, but few do it as perfectly as these two.

