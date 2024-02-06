Community fishing's a popular outlet during pandemic

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- Tim Wirtz Jr. slowly spun the reel, tracking the retrieval of a plastic worm, when two shapes moved into his peripheral vision. The teen's eyes gleamed as he peered through the crystal clear water at a pair of beefy rainbow trout cruising parallel to the shore.

Wirtz sped his spin, moved around a strand of trees and gently flicked the lure just beyond the lunkers, hoping to entice a strike.

No luck. The trout, familiar perhaps with the fishermen and their assortment of faux fish and frogs, swam right past the imitation earthworm with barely a glance.

A fishing failure -- comes with the territory -- but Wirtz didn't seem to mind. At a time when millions are locked in their homes trying not to go stir crazy, he was out enjoying the weather, the water and flipping lures at Veteran's Oasis Park -- all while following social distancing guidelines.

"It's a good way to get out in the fresh air and he can still distance pretty easily," said Wirtz's father, Tim.

The coronavirus pandemic has pressed much of the nation -- the world for that matter -- into their homes, the only escapes the occasional trip to the grocery store, doctor offices and to the outdoors for exercise.

A trip to the neighborhood lake with pole and tackle box in hand has become a popular get-out-of-the-house destination and distraction.

Countless federal, state and county waters have been deemed off-limits, but many community lakes are open and still being stocked. The lure has been too much to resist for fishermen and families.

"Based on visual observations, we've definitely seen a lot of anglers out," said Steve Gurtin, community fishing program manager for Arizona Game and Fish. "We don't have quantitative data, but we're seeing a lot more people trying to get outdoors."

The appeal is clear.

Except for big, ocean-going charter boats or crowded shorelines for salmon or steelhead, fishing is mostly a solitary or small-group pursuit. Anglers tend to be respectful, skipping stretches of streams or fishing holes when someone is already casting there.

Those 6-foot social-distancing guidelines? Already naturally in place.