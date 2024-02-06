Wasson: Commencement chaos

If you have not heard by now, Harrison Butker, the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, was highly criticized for voicing Catholic beliefs during a commencement speech at a Catholic college. He said many things that could be considered political by today’s standards. In our society, it is not the clergy, but politicians who have taken up the mantle of being the primary instructors of morality. When clergy attempt to speak on moral issues, they are dismissed as being politically divisive. Only one viewpoint is tolerable. If you are too conservative, you will be labeled, mocked, and possibly cancelled.

During recent weekend commencements, there were many cases of openly antisemitic hatred, disrespect for school policy and even criminal violence during our Cape Central High School graduation ceremony. The most shock and outrage centered on Christian family values. Did the Kansas City Chiefs kicker say that women belonged in the kitchen and should not obtain a career, as many claimed? If you listen to the speech or read the transcript, you will realize these claims are exaggerated.

Even the cast of "The View" were willing to defend Butker’s freedom of speech, while they mocked traditional Catholic/Christian views as “cult-like", and suggested that people who hold to traditional views of marriage and family need to get therapy. As a Baptist pastor, I did not agree with everything Butker had to say in his speech. However, I will defend his right to speak freely.

Not everyone agrees The Latin Mass is God’s preferred expression of worship. The mass or worship service is conducted primarily in Latin for traditional Catholics. Clearly, Butker was addressing a specific group of people. He knew his audience better than the media, who twisted his words. What I found surprising was that the outrage was for the least political part of his speech.

Butker criticized the current president and spoke out against the immorality we see during Pride Month. He drew attention to the fact that President Biden made the sign of the cross at a pro-abortion rally. Such information could impact the upcoming election. Many Catholics are unaware of this incident. Instead, we were distracted by a misstatement about his wife, whom he said, “would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”